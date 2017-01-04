- Advertisement -

1. We will stop referring to ourselves as a "civil rights" organization defending "human rights." It is a sacrilege to people actually killed or harmed by civil and human rights abuses including the 9 killed at a Charleston church.

2. We will admit "Obama's going to take your guns" was an eight year lie to sell guns and raise money. (P.S. Any ideas for fundraising under Trump?)

3. We will concede criminals do obey guns laws and 85% of mass shooters were legal gun owners, according to Mother Jones, including the last 19 mass shooters. That means better laws would work.





Many ignore .well-regulated. and .militia. in the Second Amendment by Martha Rosenberg



4. We admit that the Chattanooga terrorist was a legal gun owner who passed his background check despite many red flags that indicated he could perpetrate violence. We admit that service members fired back in one location according to Military Times--it was not a "gun-free zone."

5. We will stop yelling only good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns in light of the 18 police officers shot in July in Dallas and Baton Rouge who were clearly good guys with guns (and, unlike citizen "carriers," highly trained). We admit the killers were legal gun owners.

6. We will cease blaming gun violence on "gun-free zones." Boardrooms of top US corporations ban guns and have exactly zero shootings.

7. We will admit that even though we say gun safety activists are afraid of guns it is us who have a major fear problem. We are actually afraid to go where women, children and the elderly go unless we have our guns.

8. We concede that with Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court now solidly pro-gun we are running out of ways to cry we are oppressed. For example, yelling that too many laws around silencers infringes on our "rights" is really scraping the bottom of the barrel.

9. We will cease blaming "mental health" problems for US gun violence. Every country in the world has mental health problems but they don't have Virginia Techs, Auroras, Newtowns and Orlandos.

10. We will cease portraying gun violence as "gang problem" limited to minorities and admit that only 7% to 8% of US gun homicides are gang-related. Road rage, domestic and workplace shootings, on the other hand, have doubled since "carry laws" went into effect.

11. We will stop calling ourselves patriots in light of the fact that we actually defend the rights of terrorist suspects on the watch list to buy guns. Yes, we, the patriots, help ISIS.