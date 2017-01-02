Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

OpEdNews Op Eds

Neutralize Trump with Love Your Neighbor Campaign- LYNC

By       Message carol wolman, MD     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/2/17

Author 20
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)
- Advertisement -
Love your neighbor button
Love your neighbor button
(image by Carol Wolman)   License   DMCA   Details
Donald Trump got himself elected by evoking hatred of minorities, and scapegoating Muslims, Mexicans, gays, women who get abortions, etc. His expected staff and cabinet appointments are people who think similarly. His policies are designed to enrich the rich and impoverish the poor, accelerate global warming and pollution, rob our children of a future, take away our privacy and freedoms- etc. All hateful stuff.

Trump has given permission to those who scapegoat others and voice prejudice against racial, religious, or other groups, to express their negative feelings in words and deeds. Bullying and hate crimes are on the rise- over 1000 recorded since the election two months ago.

The antidote to hatred is love. LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR is a central message of most religions. Many of Trump's followers claim to accept Christianity, whose greatest law is LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR. It is also a key message of most other religions, including Judaism, Islam, Native American spirituality, etc.

LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR is about proximity only. It is not conditional on someone's race, sex, creed, sexual orientation, nationality, habits, life record.

I propose that we embark on a massive LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR CAMPAIGN- LYNC. This is a good way to defuse the hatred now sweeping our country, on both sides, as Trump's negativity arouses deep anger and fear among progressives and minorities of all sorts.


LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR CAMPAIGN (LYNC) would be easy to implement:

- Advertisement -

1) The message LYN can be put out silently and consistently via bumper stickers, buttons, billboards, social media- the list is endless.

2) LYNC is free or very inexpensive. The button shown above costs about $.30 when ordered in bulk.

3) LYNC requires little or no organization or strategy, any individual can make a sign or wear a button. It's very simple.

4) LYNC requires no great intellect- it's a message from the heart.

5) LYNC has the potential to go viral very quickly.

- Advertisement -

6) LYNC can be a great organizing tool- cities, transit lines, nonprofits, and lots of other organizations can have their employees wear LYN buttons.


Such a campaign would have many advantages:

1) LYNC is obviously a protest against the regime of hate.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.paracove.com

Carol S. Wolman, MD is a psychiatrist in Northern California. A lifelong peace activist, she is helping to distribute a Peace Plan for the Holy Land- email her for a copy. She also a film producer with Paradise Cove Productions.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Major Democrat Dirty Tricks in California

Why the resistance to 9-11 truth?

Breaking the Spell with 9-11 Truth

Why the resistance to 9-11 truth?- UPDATE

Fukushima update 11-15-14- All bad news- are we doomed?

Japan should honorably resign as host of 2020 Summer Olympics

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

carol wolman, MD

Become a Fan
Author 20

(Member since Aug 16, 2005), 13 fans, 289 articles, 223 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

JOIN THE LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR CAMPAIGN. WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Submitted on Monday, Jan 2, 2017 at 12:50:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 