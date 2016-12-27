Refresh  
Netanyahu's Temper Tantrum

A Palestinian boy at a demonstration protesting the closure of checkpoint.
Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu, Israel's current Prime Minister, is still fuming over the December 23, 2016 United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, passed unanimously on December 23, 2016.

Netanyahu says he is going to huff and puff to incoming President Trump and "reveal hard evidence" that Obama was behind the latest United Nations resolution".

In a bizarre announcement President Obama vehemently denied supporting 50 years of international law. Instead of using its veto power as it usually does to defy the United Nations, the US abstained from the voting, which then passed 14 to 0.

Israel has been in defiance of the United Nations Charter and international law for half a century. Resolution 242 passed in 1967 and called for Israel to withdraw from occupied Palestine, to Israel's pre-1967 war border.

Instead Israel has confiscated Palestinian land, built over 120 illegal Jewish-only settlements; modern suburbs, villages and cities really.

Over 400,000 Israeli's now officially live in modern California-style houses, villas and condominium. Many of the building have red tile roofs and distinctive markings, allegedly so that Israeli bomber pilots will know which building to avoid in the future.

The settlements are connected to each other, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities by high-seed superhighways that are for Israelis only. Palestinians are forbidden to drive or even walk on Israeli roads. The segregated highways are easily enforced with different color license plates for Palestinians.

The network of Israeli only superhighways has dissected Palestine, cutting off travel for Palestinians to families, friends and commerce. Palestinians have to drive on potholed back roads, some cutoff by dead ends due to settlement construction, Israeli declared military zones, and hundreds of military checkpoints. Palestinians are often turned away from checkpoints because they are closed or they are made to wait for hours to pass. The Israeli Occupation Force rules are arbitrary and unpredictable.

The illegal infamous Apartheid Wall cuts through cities, villages, farms, and olive groves further isolating Palestinians to an open outdoor prison. Palestinians in the West Bank cannot travel outside the Apartheid Wall and military checkpoints without permission of the Israel. East Jerusalem is off limits except to those with residency status.

Anyone who approaches the apartheid wall or a military zone risks being shot on sight. As the Israeli Jews-only settlements grow, more Israeli only highways are built and the apartheid wall snakes through the West Bank, Palestinians will be squeezed tighter into isolated ghettos.

It does not take much imagination for an observer to imagine the Palestinians eventually imprisoned in isolated Gaza-like apartheid Bantustans . The noose is tightening around Palestine and now Netanyahu wants to retroactively "legalize" with a proposed Israeli law and speed the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians with new settlements.

Netanyahu is furious because the international community has said "No": no to further construction, no to past construction and no to the continued illegal occupation of Palestine.

Resolution 2334 a lot more than what was typically reported in the main stream media that it requires Israel to "halt" the construction of settlements.

The following are the 13 points that the UN Security Council resolution says verbatim:

1. Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;

David William Pear is an progressive columnist writing on economic, political and social issues.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Israel says it is held to "different standards" and treated "unfairly" by the United Nations. But, is there any other apartheid country in the world? Is there any other country in the world that is ethnically cleansing and committing genocide? Are there any other countries in the world that claim to be a modern western democracy, but refuse to give equal rights to all of its citizens?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016

Author 0
