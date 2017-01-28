Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Nervousness Rises among the Conservative Many who did not Support Trump for President in 2016

By       Message Kevin Anthony Stoda     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 5798
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

Earlier in January, Trump promised the following:

[H]is administration would quickly put out its own health proposal, which would cover everyone now insured and cost much less.[1]

Conservatives are taunting Trump: "One problem: There is no Trump proposal." The onus has been on Trump to show character to back up his words. He has not done a thing to put his idea on health care on paper. He just talks and wants people to nod yes to him at times.

Now, Trump's tantrums about voter fraud this past week show even more about the character flaws Donald has brought to the office.

Bret Baier admitted he can't quite figure out why Trump would be questioning the legitimacy of an election he won--and succeeded in defying the odds in--unless it's part of a strategy.

Charles Krauthammer said, "I don't think it's a strategy, this is a character problem. He defines himself as a winner."

In a nutshell, character matters to America. Trump has a character problem.

The same goes concerning the size of Trumps' hands or the size of the crowd at his inauguration. At this rate Trump is on-line soon to be our next George W. Bush, whom Oliver Stone showed us in the movie-bio called W. That film ends with George W. having a nightmare with him playing outfield in Texas Stadium and losing sight of a pop-up.

- Advertisement -

(If he hasn't already lost his focus already.) Trump is going to lose sight of whatever else is important for Americans (and his supporters) and is on the mark to only get back at those who hurt his image, i.e. and he will do it through more than viciousness, innuendo and cheap shots. He will make Tricky-Dick and Dick Cheney look like nice guys to most Americans.

Even conservative America fears the following from Trump soon: "When President Trump is buffeted by events -- when hard times hit, when crises arise, when other politicians and world leaders do not bend to his will -- pernicious things will happen. Rather than try to address the alienation and anger that exists in America, he will amplify them. He'll create yet more conspiracy theories."

When or how will this cycle end?

NOTES

[1] "One problem: There is no Trump proposal. As Yuval Levin, my colleague at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, points out, it was the creation of his own imagination. Republicans on Capitol Hill and Mr. Trump's own team were utterly perplexed by what Mr. Trump said, and not for the first time. The extraordinary and unenviable task facing the White House staff is to contain Mr. Trump, to keep a dysfunctional president from producing a dysfunctional presidency." Wehner, Peter (2017) Why I Cannot Fall in Line Behind Trump, https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/21/opinion/sunday/why-i-cannot-fall-in-line-behind-trump.html?_r=0.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://eslkevin.wordpress.com/2009/07/09/3-big-paradigms-hol

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

BED-INs and Other Protests Needed Now

GULF CIVIL SOCIETY FORUM calls for Gulf Monarchies to abandon absolutism and to adopt European-style Parliaments

TRIBE, TRIBALISM AND CULTURAL CHANGE-KUWAIT 2008

PHILIPP ROESLER, of Vietnamese Descent. to Head the Health Ministry in Germany, as his own Party Plans to Push for more

Mitigation of Tsunami's and Earthquakes--Has JAPAN DONE ENOUGH?

(Part 2) Two Large Scale English Teacher Exchange Programs Compared in Japan and Taiwan

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Kevin Anthony Stoda

Become a Fan
Author 5798

(Member since Apr 29, 2007), 7 fans, 446 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1808 comments, 503 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
Character has been the issue that most Americans have had with Donald Trump--Conservatives or Progressives, e.g. he still has no plan on paper to do what he promised to do on Health Care

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 at 2:29:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 