Earlier in January, Trump promised the following:

[H]is administration would quickly put out its own health proposal, which would cover everyone now insured and cost much less.[1]

Conservatives are taunting Trump: "One problem: There is no Trump proposal." The onus has been on Trump to show character to back up his words. He has not done a thing to put his idea on health care on paper. He just talks and wants people to nod yes to him at times.

Now, Trump's tantrums about voter fraud this past week show even more about the character flaws Donald has brought to the office.

Bret Baier admitted he can't quite figure out why Trump would be questioning the legitimacy of an election he won--and succeeded in defying the odds in--unless it's part of a strategy.

Charles Krauthammer said, "I don't think it's a strategy, this is a character problem. He defines himself as a winner."

In a nutshell, character matters to America. Trump has a character problem.

The same goes concerning the size of Trumps' hands or the size of the crowd at his inauguration. At this rate Trump is on-line soon to be our next George W. Bush, whom Oliver Stone showed us in the movie-bio called W. That film ends with George W. having a nightmare with him playing outfield in Texas Stadium and losing sight of a pop-up.

(If he hasn't already lost his focus already.) Trump is going to lose sight of whatever else is important for Americans (and his supporters) and is on the mark to only get back at those who hurt his image, i.e. and he will do it through more than viciousness, innuendo and cheap shots. He will make Tricky-Dick and Dick Cheney look like nice guys to most Americans.

Even conservative America fears the following from Trump soon: "When President Trump is buffeted by events -- when hard times hit, when crises arise, when other politicians and world leaders do not bend to his will -- pernicious things will happen. Rather than try to address the alienation and anger that exists in America, he will amplify them. He'll create yet more conspiracy theories."

When or how will this cycle end?

NOTES

[1] "One problem: There is no Trump proposal. As Yuval Levin, my colleague at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, points out, it was the creation of his own imagination. Republicans on Capitol Hill and Mr. Trump's own team were utterly perplexed by what Mr. Trump said, and not for the first time. The extraordinary and unenviable task facing the White House staff is to contain Mr. Trump, to keep a dysfunctional president from producing a dysfunctional presidency." Wehner, Peter (2017) Why I Cannot Fall in Line Behind Trump, https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/21/opinion/sunday/why-i-cannot-fall-in-line-behind-trump.html?_r=0.