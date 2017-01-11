Nader in this episode of "Democracy Now" just unloads on the Donald in a way I haven't seen anyone do, at least not this effectively...e.g. "[Trump is] a boastful, pontificating, empty suit, and lies as a matter of conviction than just principle."
Nader: Trump is a Freeloading, Pontificating Empty Suit Who Has Cheated on Everything He's Done
