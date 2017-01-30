Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

My shocking interview with a Trump voter at Muslim Ban protest in Houston

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/30/17

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)
- Advertisement -


(image by Egberto Willies)   License   DMCA   Details

While we hyperventilate about every tweet that Trump sends out, the real danger lies with the administration's indoctrination machine. This interview is riveting because it shows how and why his base lives in an alternate state of reality.

Trump voter in an alternate state of reality?

This Trump voter makes it clear to me that one can have a degree of intelligence but still fall for the trappings of a false narrative that premises one's condition. That is the battle that we must fight.

Between one and two thousand protesters descended on Terminal E at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday afternoon in Houston Texas. The protest was loud but very peaceful. Every time a new refugee or detainee was released, the crowd cheered loudly as the sound traveled like a wave throughout the terminal. Many lawyers were present to assist the families and those held by immigration.

- Advertisement -

Suddenly I heard some uncharacteristic noises as two guys, and the crowd shouted at each other. A Trump voter infiltrated the protest with a racist sign. A few protesters attempted to engage him, and we pulled him aside. I further pulled him aside for an interview which I found disturbing, mostly for his inability to break narrative even as his response showed that for one millisecond he understood the truth.

The young man claimed to have voted for President Obama twice. I do not believe that he did. I also believe that he is an indoctrinated operative. In other words, I think he is a believer in the Trump narrative but versed on specific talking points.

This Trump voter did not realize that Americans will ultimately pay for any wall built, whether through tariffs or with a potential trade war. He did not realize that it isn't immigration but automation that hurts low-skilled Americans. He believes most undocumented immigrants came to America via human traffickers. Worse, however, is his belief that InfoWars and Drudge are good sources of fact based information.

We will be able to reach Trump voters. We must contrast their realities with the fallacies from the InfoWars, Breitbart, and Drudge. I have, many times, sitting down in a Starbucks done so. There are some who we should not waste resources on because they are not interested in reality. They are content in their ignorance because it gives them an excuse. It absolves them of any responsibility for their condition. They can blame 'the other' for all of their problems.

We must, however, stay engaged with those that are on or approaching the fence. We have a lot of work to do.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://egbertowillies.com
Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Are liberals living in their own bubble?

My conversation with a police officer about the killing of black men, policing, and more

Sanders operative Angie Morelli tells Politics Done Right what really happened in Nevada (VIDEO)

Reaction to France's 9/11 in Paris is dej- vu

Joy-Ann Reid's most prescient message to voters who elected Trump

Two Scandinavian journalists discuss European views of Sanders, Trump, & US Electorate

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 