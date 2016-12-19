Refresh  
Military Recruiting in the United States - a new book

Cover - Military Recruiting in the United States
Pat Elder, a leading activist confronting deceptive military recruiting practices in the nation's high schools, has written a new book, Military Recruiting in the United States. The book has been praised by prominent antiwar and civil rights activists. This explosive and consequential book exposes the underworld of American military recruiting. Two brief excerpts follow:

Violent video games conspire to make Americans warlike, especially extraordinarily graphic games where the player holds a weapon-like game controller. At least that's what about half of the country believes. A 2010 Rasmussen survey finds that 54% of Americans believe violent video games lead to more violence in society. Some studies link violent video games to aggressive and risky behavior among teens while others show that violent video games may have a calming effect on youth.

Believe what you want to believe. After all, this is America, where free enterprise creates "research" that substantiates and disseminates pretty much anything for a price. Red meat doesn't lead to heart disease and climate change is not caused by human activity. There's research to "prove" it. One thing is certain. The military, for its part, believes violent, first person shooter games are an excellent way to recruit youth. The military is looking for killers.

The Pentagon embraces the seductive power of the trigger as a recruiting device. Mass murderers practice their craft and become numb to their premeditated killing while playing first-person shooter video games like the taxpayer-funded America's Army game, rated Teen, Blood, Violence. Realizing the potential, the military exploits the technology to recruit and cultivate adolescent killers.

Lt. Col. Dave Grossman offers a chilling indictment of violent video games in a widely circulated and deeply influential article, A Case Study: Paducah, Kentucky, published in the fall of 2000. "A fourteen-year- old shooter fired eight rounds in fast succession at a high school youth prayer group, killing three and wounding five. I train numerous elite military and law enforcement organizations around the world. When I tell them of this achievement, they are stunned. Nowhere in the annals of military or law enforcement history can we find an equivalent 'achievement.'"

Where does a 14-year-old boy who never fired a gun before get the skill and the will to kill? - Video games and media violence.

Grossman argues that youth who pull the virtual trigger to slaughter thousands become hardened emotionally. He calls these violent military shooting games "Murder Simulators." There's an undeniable appeal, an enticement, an attraction to taking virtual human life, and although America's Army can't quite match the gore of Mortal Kombat or the splattering blood in Manhunt 2, it's not bad for free, many adolescents contend.

The game's technology, and specifically the controls, are strikingly similar to remote- controlled weapons. Actually, it's the other way around! For instance, the controls of the Packbot robot, used extensively in Iraq, and the General Atomics MQ-1 Predator, an unmanned aerial vehicle, are actually modeled after Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Pentagon war planners understand all of this. The America's Army video game has millions of avid fans. It is one of the world's most frequently downloaded games. According to a 2008 study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, "the game had more impact on recruits than all other forms of Army advertising combined."

Lead contamination associated with high school JROTC shooting ranges

When I hold you in my arms
And I feel my finger on your trigger
I know nobody can do me no harm
Happiness is a warm gun
Bang bang shoot shoot

- Lennon-McCartney

Hundreds of thousands of high school children and school staff across the nation come into contact with highly toxic lead particulate matter as a result of inadequate supervision and maintenance of indoor firing ranges. The Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP), along with the various JROTC programs run by the Army, Navy, and Marines, and high school officials in every state, together with private gun club owners, where target practices are also held, share the responsibility for safeguarding the health of the public regarding high school marksmanship programs.

'4.5mm Pellet Exiting an Air Pistol, Photographed with a High- Speed Air-gap Flash.'
Noordhoek, Niels. "4.5mm Pellet Exiting an Air Pistol, Photographed with a High-Speed Air-gap Flash." WIKIMEDIA COMMONS, 8 OCT. 2011.

http://www.studentprivacy.org

Pat Elder is the Director of the National Coaliton to Protect Student Privacy, www.studentprivacy.org, NNOMY


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008)


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:30:00 AM

Kevin Anthony Stoda

Become a Fan
Author 5798

(Member since Apr 29, 2007)


In my Should I finally return to the States and teach Civics, Government, Human & Civil Rights to America's Kids today? ,


I share that one of the reasons that it appeared I was blackballed in Great Bend High School (KS) in 1990-1991 was that I walked into the teacher lounge and stated frankly, "I don't like this revolving door for military recruiters."


Across the street was a national guards unit. That Autumn when I said this I had observed 5 or more recruiters walking the hallway and cafeterias of the high school looking to find students to talk to. That was October 1990--Sadam Hussain had just invaded Kuwait. National Guard units were already being sent to the Middle East for war at the time.


I did not know the principal at the school had been a marine. In contrast to my 1990 experience as a high school teacher in Great Bend, back in the 1970s in nearby Sterling High Schools, the school would not permit recruiters to go anywhere in the building except for the room labeled the counselor offices, where interested students could come on their own.


Please share more about what the physical and mental stresses that pro-peace students and teachers face on a daily basis in America in 2016.



Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:31:43 AM

