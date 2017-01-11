- Advertisement -



Trump Calls Mexican Immigrants 'Rapists'

Trump was not elected; he lost by 3 million; the misrepresentative Electoral College selected him by overturning the popular vote. His views on undocumented immigrants are rejected by 84% of the public and 76% of Republicans.

2. Undocumented population has decreased since 2008.

3. Trump used Nazi type Big Lies to pander to the racists and xenophobes. In 2013, there were 14,138 murders in the US; 8 were by undocumented workers; border cities are much safer (by 2/3) than inland cities. The city with the largest undocumented immigrant population (San Diego) is the safest large city in the nation, year after year.

California has the largest undocumented population and its job growth since the Recession is at the top. Here is the most recent report: "Over the past 12 months, 41 states and the District of Columbia gained private-sector jobs, with California (303,600), Florida (251,400), Texas (171,800), New York (101,100) and Georgia (88,500) recording the largest increases."

Studies show that so-called "low skill" labor does not take away American jobs but through providing more consumption, creates them.

Alabama Official Suggests Using Prisoners As Farm Workers After ...

After immigrant labor fled, Alabama used slave prison labor to attempt to salvage the rotting crops.

When Washington and Alabama enacted draconian laws that chased away immigrant labor, they could find no replacements, either thru the government program or their own desperate efforts and as a result, the crops rotted and the farmers faced bankruptcy.

I oppose to the Trump lies, which started with the BIG LIE that undocumented workers are rapists and criminals.withthe progressive response, as illustrated by Jill Stein.

To attract US workers to seasonal, hard, and actually skilled labor, where you must move on every few weeks living in crowded shacks, would require much higher wages, which would then leave the crops rotting in the fields because they could not compete with crops from Mexico, China, etc.



Jill Stein, Green Party presidential candidate, on the ballot in ...

Here is what Dr. Stein said: " Our 12 million undocumented immigrants are hardworking, tax-paying community residents who take the hardest and worst-paid jobs. They should be celebrated, not intimidated with the threat of deportation. It's time to create a welcoming path to citizenship and put an immediate end to the shameful era of deportations and detentions. Fundamentally, the immigration crisis must be resolved by ending the harmful US policies (including drug wars, predatory trade agreements, and political and military interventions) that are turning whole populations into refugees to start with.....

"Immigrants are among the most law-abiding groups out there. It is false for Trump to be fear-mongering that immigrants are a community o First, let's be clear that our jobs took a nosedive because Wall Street crashed the economy, because of Wall Street waste, fraud and abuse. And our jobs went overseas due to NAFTA and other free trade agreements, which Barack Obama has expanded. So, in fact, you know, it's not immigrants that have caused problems in our economy; it's, rather, these predatory economic policies fostered by an economic and political elite. In fact, immigrants did not come to this country lured by jobs. The spike in undocumented immigrants occurred, massively spiked, after NAFTA basically put millions of small farmers out of business, and people were forced to migrate here as economic refugees in order to feed their families."

pewresearch reports: "There were 11.1 million unauthorized immigrants in the U.S. in 2014, a total unchanged from 2009 and accounting for 3.5% of the nation's population. The number of unauthorized immigrants peaked in 2007 at 12.2 million"

" About two-thirds (66%) of adults in 2014 had been in the U.S. at least one decade." The average is 12.7 years, and of the 3.5 million households led by an undocumented immigrant, there are 5 million US citizens (children).



Ask a Mexican: Do Mexican Women Go Crazy for Accordion Players ...

Those denied legal status are the most peaceful members of our society; in 2013, with 14, 138 US murders, 8 were committed by undocumented workers, giving them a 99.9% lower gun murder rate than US Citizens.

"According to DHS estimates, "the number of illegal immigrants peaked around 12 million in 2007 and has gradually declined to closer to 11 million." 2015

A strong majority of the public supports not only legalization but a "path to citizenship," which takes from 12-18 yrs.

Gallup: July 2016

76% of Republicans favor path to citizenship; 62% building a wall

Two-thirds in U.S. oppose deporting illegal immigrants, building a wall

84% in U.S. favor of path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

Trump's Nazi style BIG Lie that he started his campaign with is a lie. He said there might be 35 million undocumented workers and vowed to deport all of them after a massive roundup. Then he said he would deport the 11 million actual undocumented immigrants. Then he said he would deport the criminals, of which, according to the Bureau of Prisons and state and local jails, there are 173,000. These were the lies on which his successful appeal to the poorly educated responded, based on decades of lies, myths, and demonization of the most law-abiding population in the US, whose average residency here is 12.7 years and whose 3.5 million households have 5 million US citizen children.



Christian Missionary Work in Mexico, Manos de Dios, Tucson Arizon

Every ime you hear the lies about those denied legal status, challenge them with these facts. Propaganda works by repeating lies over and over; to counter it, we must repeat the truth everytime the lies are repeated.

The jackboot pushing down the human face forever, which Orwell invited us to consider as the future, is illustrated by the Trump Big Lies in which those denied legal status, exploited, abused, and discarded when injured, are then presented as the reason poorly educated Americans have lost their status and in many cases, their jobs.



George Orwell - A Life in Pictures : .If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face - forever..

This displacement of anger was promoted by Trump's mentor Hitler in the book of Hitler's speeches he read.

Goebbels summarized how to use the Big Lie to redirect anger from the true objects to the least protected:

Principle 18 (from Principles of Propaganda): "PRINCIPLE 18: PROPAGANDA MUST FACILITATE THE DISPLACEMENT OF AGGRESSON BY SPECIFYING THE TARGETS FOR HATRED."

What the Jews were to Hitler, the Mexicans are to Trump. Stop it now or live with the consequences: hate speech is the prelude to hate crimes.

Demonization is the justification for exclusion and punishment.

Learn the truth and spread it; when lies are repeated, expose them with the facts. The truth bears repeating.