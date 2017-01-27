- Advertisement -

You may have to choose soon between American GMO French Fries with Acrylamide or Organic Avocados from this Grove in Mexico!

Breaking News: Concerning a tax on remittances resulting in $10-15 to pay for the Trump Wall, Mexico's president Mexico's president won't stand for it. Enrique Pena Nieto responded with his statement that remittances are "an invaluable contribution to national development and indispensable for millions of Mexican families. We must assure the free flow of remittances."

Remittances are one of the largest sources of cash flow in Mexico, but certainly not the largest, with statistics likely behind petroleum resources and agricultural exports. The rest of the world will pick up the slack and buy agricultural produce from Mexico, if the 20% tariffs envisioned by Donald Trump were to sharply reduce the volume of imports to the United States.

Mexico President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto said Thursday in a Twitter message that he has canceled a planned meeting with Donald Trump, after Trump's tweet Wednesday evening, "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting." PeÃ±a Nieto has repeatedly said Mexico would not pay for a border wall and reiterated that message several times.

Early Thursday, the Mexican president tweeted:

This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with @POTUS. Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to realize accords that favor both nations. Mexico does not believe in walls. I've said time again; Mexico will not pay for any wall."

PeÃ±a Nieto said he had ordered government agencies to improve immigrant protection: "I've asked for the minister of Foreign Relations to re-enforce protection measures to our citizens," with 50 Mexican Consulates in the US to be used to defend the rights of immigrants in the country.

PeÃ±a Nieto closed his message by saying that Mexico offers and expects respect. "Mexico offers its friendship to the people of the United States and expresses its wish to arrive at agreements with its government, deals that will be in favor of Mexico and the Mexicans."

Recently, Trump signed executive orders to proceed with the construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border, and to increase enforcement of deportations.

"There is ... frustration with our government and ourselves that we have not been able to tell the story of this important relationship," a Mexican diplomat stated before the visit was canceled, referring to the many stereotypes of Mexicans in the US, "but there are also stereotypes of Americans in Mexico. It is in the interest of both governments to explain what this relationship is and what we can do together."

PeÃ±a Nieto said his government is prepared to negotiate with the United States, provided that Mexico's national sovereignty is respected, with economic integration and respect for the rights of migrants and the money they send home as key negotiating points, in response to Trump's threat to "retain" portions of the remittances sent home by Mexicans in order to pay for the border wall.

"Neither confrontation nor submission. Dialogue is the solution," PeÃ±a Nieto stated.

This epic confrontation is being echoed in a more humble battle about avocados and potatoes

