In the swamp

Medicare and Social Security

Prostesters for Senator Hatch and Lee

Just back an hour ago, circa 12:30 p.m. MST, from supposed meeting with Senator Hatch and Lee, of Salt Lake City. Not surprisingly, those two were absent and unavailable, busy in Washington, voting to fill the swamp, as they've worked hard to do so far. Here's Hatch speaking on that topic:

U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch reaffirmed his support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday in Provo. While addressing the Utah County Republican Women, the Utah Republican and president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate said that he thinks Trump has his faults, and was not his first choice to be the Republican nominee. But Hatch stressed that keeping a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate would keep the non-traditional candidate in line with the Republican Party's values.

"You've got to make sure you have someone like Orrin Hatch to ensure a President Trump toes the line," Hatch said [great job so far, Orrin; thanks!]. Hatch also spoke at length about the importance of electing a president who will appoint conservative Supreme Court justices, as well as justices in lower courts, which he described as being the most important issue of this presidential election.

It was a chilly, humid day, 30 degrees and 78% humidity, with no one even notified of this until Sunday night, so I was at least mildly surprised to see about 50 people turn out, several with signs. In spite of a large, warm lobby, we were told to stand outside, while seven folks at a time got to see Senator Lee's Representative (whoever that was), and two got the privilege of seeing Hatch's representative, whoever that may have been. I'm told that one lady trying ask questions was tossed to the ground, with several claiming to be witnesses (and later appear in court), with nothing but politeness and calm, intelligent questions asked by those of us waiting in the cold.

What impressed me aside from the above, was the determination of the people vowing to "not disappear" until "the swamp is drained." Yes, it could be a long wait, but we will be there and elsewhere in this traditional Republican state, with many marches already having taken place in Salt Lake, and an SDS (Students for a Democratic Society) meeting at the U of U tonight. I was also impressed by the civility and intelligent questions being asked and one security guard who did a good job defusing and explaining the rules they are obligated to go by. I got a strong sense of the survival instincts of these folks (inspired by Moveon, but mainly with a strong sense of much we have in common, as reflected by the signs).

