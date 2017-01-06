Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Making America Sick Again

By       Message Kathy Malloy     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/6/17

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (53 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Mike Malloy Website

Speaker Ryan with Trump and Pence
Speaker Ryan with Trump and Pence
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

Now that the GOP controls the White House and both branches of Congress they can carry out their plan to pick off the remaining Democratic reforms and institutions one-by-one like tin cans on a fence. Starting with the most recent, The Affordable Care Act. The Neocons in Congress tried 80+ times to repeal Obama's signature legislation; now that Trump is headed to town they can finally fulfill their dream of dismantling everything he fought to accomplish. Paul Ryan was practically spitting with glee today over his big happy-faced press event where he detailed the plan to unravel Obamacare.

Does it need reform? Sure it does. It's not working for everyone, but it was working for enough people that repealing it outright is going to create a new class of health-care impoverished. As many as 20 million Americans are now insured, some for the first time. How, exactly, is that a bad thing? Now we are to return to the dark days of disqualifying preexisting conditions, kids kicked off their parents' plans at 18, cancer patients denied experimental treatment plans, and corporations cutting coverage or eliminating it altogether for the 99%-ers who work for them.

While Pence and Ryan and their buddies slapped each other on the back with hearty congratulations for the telescreens, they failed to detail their replacement health care plan. Oh they say they have one -- and it's a doozy -- but the details are like Trump's tax returns ... they're out there somewhere, but the public will never see them.

These GOP geniuses had plenty of time while ACA was in debate to come up with their own alternative and they couldn't draft as much as a paragraph, so what's changed? Why should we believe they've suddenly had some kind of legislative epiphany and have devised a health care plan that will be better than the one they are going to trash? If it's so elegant, why not reveal it? Why not put it out there in its glory to show America what true conservative leadership can do for the people?

The Washington Post reported on today's Pence-Ryan love fest:

- Advertisement -

"Pence told reporters that he and Trump would pursue a 'two-track approach' to chip away at the ACA through executive powers and legislation. Trump is 'working on a series of executive orders that will enable that orderly transition to take place,' Pence said, and is eyeing other policies that can be reversed.

"While Pence did not identify other policy targets, Republicans from Western states urged him Wednesday to undo some of the public land protections Obama has created through the 1906 Antiquities Act. Other executive actions, including those providing new safeguards for LGBT Americans and curbing greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change, also could come under fire.

"According to a lobbyist in touch with congressional aides on the ACA issue, the Trump transition team has been considering ways to strip down the health benefits that insurers must provide in plans that they sell to individuals and small businesses.

"This list of 'essential health benefits' was envisioned by the law but was defined in a regulation written by the Department of Health and Human Services. As a result, the incoming administration could alter it without help from Congress.

"Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to urge Republicans to 'be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster.' In a dig at Schumer and his allies, Trump added: 'Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web.'

- Advertisement -

"Less than half an hour after Trump's social media messages, Schumer tweeted: 'Republicans should stop clowning around with America's health care. Don't #MakeAmericaSickAgain.'

"Schumer and other Democrats echoed Obama, saying they did not feel any responsibility to craft a substitute health-care bill.

"'If you are repealing, show us what you'll replace it with. Then we'll look at what you have and see what you can do,' said Schumer, who met briefly with Pence on Wednesday.

"Pence, who was greeted by applause as he entered the House GOP meeting with Reince Priebus, Kelly Anne Conway and several other future White House aides, made it clear that Trump, starting on the first day of his presidency, intended to embark on an aggressive campaign to reverse executive actions made by Obama.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.mikemalloy.com
Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Hunger in America

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 