Making AMERICANS Great Again!

(image by A blogsite by novelist John Rachel)

"Make America Great Again!"

Pretty catchy, eh?

But let me be blunt . . . it doesn't quite cut it.

In fact, lacking just two letters it is entirely wrong!

A wealthy America doesn't come from a strong dollar, skyrocketing stock market, or how many billionaires it has.

A strong America doesn't come from how many nuclear-tipped missiles or military bases it has across the globe.

A great America doesn't magically emerge by stomping from one continent to another as a belligerent bully making every other country cower and kowtow.

As appealing as this facile notion of "American greatness" is, how about some perspective?

Here's the way I think the meme should go . . .

"Make Americans Great Again!"

Mind you, the idea that every American can be great doesn't mean every person will be famous, a billionaire, or become president. It does mean that every individual is supported and encouraged to realize their individual greatness. You can be a great mother or father or sister or brother. You can be a great teacher or bank clerk or mail deliverer. You can be a great baseball coach or a great neighbor. You can be a great friend.

Let's be honest. Maybe Americans were never really great. Certainly, it has had its share of oppressed citizens, victims of racism, exploited underclasses, even desperately poor. These folks never had a chance to be great on any terms. The persecuted, disadvantaged and marginalized are forever scrambling, living on the edge of desperation.

But at least at one time most of us shared a belief that there was a potential for greatness in each of us, and we not only promoted that ideal but often actively encouraged it in our places of worship, neighborhoods, communities, schools, and among family and friends.

Values have shifted. America is now perpetually at war and divided as never before by wealth inequality and class apartheid.

This is both sinister and entirely by design. Thus . . .

John Rachel has a B. A. in Philosophy, has traveled extensively, is a songwriter and music producer, a left-of-left liberal, and has spent his life trying to resolve the intrinsic clash between the metaphysical purity of Buddhism and the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Rachel

(Member since Jun 2, 2011)


Some may view this essay as fatuous cheer leading but it has a much more substantial intent. From what I see from my perspective outside the bubble of cacophonous media there in America, we are wasting our energy and resources focusing on blame and endless analysis of the symptoms of our national dysfunction. In my opinion we need to direct our unwavering focus on two things: 1) The issues which impact each and every regular citizens negatively. In "Trump speak" these are the way everyday citizens are getting screwed. 2) Empowering each and every citizen toward creating a fully functioning society and democracy. This means education, job security, health and individual wealth, freedom from persecution and tyranny, the opportunity -- take it or leave it -- to explore and develop individual talents. This starts with empowerment via the voting booth. This also means putting aside all party labels, all ideological labels, and anything else which drives a wedge between us. America will not ever be great when it serves a tiny elite of rich and powerful. The potential for greatness -- thus making a positive contribution to the world community -- begins with the individual, the choices he or she makes and is permitted to make. Our leaders are not capable nor are they willing any more to do anything for us as individuals. They are interested in keeping us in check, keeping us docile and obedient. It's up to us to demand whatever it takes to become the persons our parents hoped we'd become and the persons we dreamed we'd someday be when we were young and innocent and still capable of dreaming.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017 at 7:53:06 PM

