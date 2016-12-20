Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Machiavelli on Powers of Religion in Civic Affairs and on Freedom and Corruption (Reflections on Electoral College Day)

      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/20/16

Niccolo Machiavelli
Niccolo Machiavelli
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details
Niccolo Machiavelli Statue at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the seat of the de Medici Government

[How fitting that this section of the longer series on Machiavelli is posted on the day of the Electoral College vote.]

The Powers of Religion in Civic Affairs

A summary of Discourses 11-- 15

" Men are born, live, and die in an order that is always the same." Discourse 11

The virtues of a great leader die with him, and his successors often lack those virtues. Therefore, if a free government is to be successfully maintained, there has to be a structure based in legal morality. This is usually derived from the common religious morality of the base culture. Religious belief is a necessary base for maintaining a culture and government.

- Advertisement -

A fear of a God (or Gods) generally keeps people honest. The corruption in the Catholic Church in Italy of the 1500s weakened the city states and hurt everyone. In the Roman Republic, the minds of the Gods were interpreted through oracles, soothsayers, and diviners. They were generally believed by the citizens and manipulated by the people in power. A proper and purposeful interpretation of the Will of God or Gods is more important in maintaining unity and order than an overly academic interpretation of a uniform ethical code unresponsive to current events.

For a deeply religious population, the use of omens and auspices can provide the needed confidence to be successful in a venture. In Rome, when hens were put out and they pecked, the venture would be successful. If the hens failed to peck the omens were against success and the venture was better postponed.

However, in cultures where religion is a secondary concern, religion tend to be ignored, until there is an extreme emergency. When everything else has failed, the leaders and population turn to their religious leaders and rituals for help.

Contemporary Reflections:

Machiavelli believed that religion in both Rome and his Italy formed the basis for cultural unity. For both, the danger was the corruption of religion. Cultural unity in the United States comes from a belief in personal freedom in a Democracy. Our unity is in danger from corruption.

- Advertisement -

The United States was founded on a common Protestant Christian ethic that was reflected in English Common Law and embedded in the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The Protestant ethic centered around a moral code that included: trust in God and neighbor, honesty, loyalty, responsibility, self reliance, and working hard. At that time, people had to be Christian although there was a strong prejudice against Roman Catholics.

In the United States today, there is a great diversity in religious congregations: traditional Protestant Christians, Roman and Orthodox Catholics, Fundamentalist Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Baha'i, unaffiliated agnostics, Sikhs, Wicca, and scientific atheists, among others. Our nation cannot count on religion to provide unity or order so it looks to the banner of civil democracy to provide for unity and order.

This works so long as the Protestant ethic remains active in governmental leadership and the general population. However, like the corruption in the Roman Catholic Church of the 15th and 16th Centuries in Italy, secular corruption has increased to a point where the ethical priorities of the founding documents are seriously eroded and distorted.

Interpretations of the Constitution by the Supreme Court have allowed the aristocracy to take control over the presidency and both houses of the congress, thus bringing corruption into all the federal departments and moving stealthily to infect all 50 of the state legislatures.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 4   Valuable 4   Well Said 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

Mr. Webster is a 90 year-old retired math teacher who taught for over 30 years. He was the director of an alternative public high school program. He has a BS from the Institute of Design, Chicago and an Ms (math) from the Illinois Institute of
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Most Popular Articles by this Author:

Machiavelli, Then and Now 2016 Reflections on The Discourses of Niccolo Machiavelli

Machiavelli on Powers of Religion in Civic Affairs and on Freedom and Corruption (Reflections on Electoral College Day)

Maurice Webster

  New Content


I can only say: How fitting that this section of the longer series on Machiavelli is posted on the day of the Electoral College vote! Machiavelli's Discourses on Religion in Civic Affairs and on Freedom vs. Corruption are strangely and deeply significant on this day.

Hopefully, his insights might help many to comprehend the swift and sweeping changes that are in store in the near future. At the age of 89, I am still optimistic and hopeful that our Democracy will survive in some form.

This is a good video for a quick further introduction to Machiavelli's insights. Please take the time to watch it.

A very special thanks to Rob Kall and the Editors at OpEdNews for allowing me this reflective "bully pulpit" at this very significant date in American History.

(Courtesy of Webster's and Wikipedia: That term was coined by President Theodore Roosevelt, who referred to the White House as a "bully pulpit", by which he meant a terrific platform from which to advocate an agenda.

For Roosevelt, bully was an adjective meaning "excellent" or "first-rate"--not the noun bully ("a blustering, browbeating person") that's so common today. Roosevelt understood the modern presidency's power of persuasion and recognized that it gave the incumbent the opportunity to exhort, instruct, or inspire.

He took full advantage of his bully pulpit, speaking out about the danger of monopolies, the nation's growing role as a world power, and other issues important to him.

Since the 1970s, bully pulpit has been used as a term for an office--especially a political office--that provides one with the opportunity to share one's views.)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:55:05 AM

Stephen Fox

Reply to Maurice Webster:

If we don't apply models and precedents, we are incapable of progressing historically.


Machiavelli's insights are essential to even beginning to comprehend not only European History in the past 500 years, but also contemporary American political history, as we wait with baited breath to see what political permutations and what possibly draconian measures are dragged out and implemented. Will it just be "business as usual" and "the business of America is business" all over again?


(The business of America is business: A statement made by President Calvin Coolidge in the 1920s. Coolidge's words are often mentioned as typical of the overconfidence in the American economy that preceded the Great Depression.)

This, by the way, is Draco, the lawgiver and tyrant in Ancient Greece, from whose name we derive the word DRACONIAN:

Draco (lawgiver) . Images Video Information
Draco (lawgiver) . Images Video Information
(image by sciencepole.com) License DMCA Details

In 7th century BC, Draco was the first recorded legislator of Athens in Ancient Greece. He replaced the prevailing system of oral law and blood feud by a written code to be enforced only by a court. Draco was the first democratic legislator, being that he was requested by the Athenian citizens to be a lawgiver for the city-state, but the citizens were fully unaware that Draco would establish harsh laws. Draco's written law was characterized by its harshness, with the adjective "draconian" referring to similarly unforgiving rules or laws.

The laws were particularly harsh. For example, any debtor whose status was lower than that of his creditor was forced into slavery.

The punishment was more lenient for those owing a debt to a member of a lower class. The death penalty was the punishment for even minor offenses, such as 'stealing a cabbage'.

Concerning the liberal use of the death penalty in the Draconic code, Plutarch stated: 'It is said that Drakon himself, when asked why he had fixed the punishment of death for most offences, answered that he considered these lesser crimes to deserve it, and he had no greater punishment for more important ones'.

All but one his laws were repealed by Solon in the early 6th century BC.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:40:03 AM

dale ruff

Reply to Stephen Fox:

Founding Father, Chief Justice, and slave owner said it best over 200 years ago:

"Those who own the country should run it." This is the essence of facism.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:13:43 PM

Stephen Fox

Reply to dale ruff:

Dale:

Have you read the Federalist papers or the letters between Jefferson and John Adams? You might the, on your own, change your perspective.

What they did achieve was a less than perfect union that changed the world for the better. IAt the time what an adventure in idealism it was.

Did Jefferson own and impregnate his slaves? Yes, but that doesn't impugn the brilliance of his accomplishments!

The present state of corporatized Trump America in its present state, however, if yet another matter. This is a short video if you prefer not to read them in their entirety:

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:33:20 PM

dale ruff

Reply to Stephen Fox:

DID it? Slavery was not an improvement, the Civil War was horrendous, and today, we are the most violent and dangerous naion with the most poverty among all advanced nations. When the Constitution betrayed the Declaration of Independence, the great hope was buried in slavery and oligarchy Today the slaves are in Vietnam and Honduras and Bangladesh, and the oligarchy sits in the White House.

I have studied the Federalist Papers, which were, of course, the views of the slave owners. Jefferson and Adams were of a different group, not welcome at the Constitutional Convention and their views were suspected of being "democratic."


When you make noble statements but contradict them (selling 5 yr old slave children?) in your conduct, that is hypocrisy. It is for others to fulfill the noble ideas which Jefferson betrayed in his own life. Of his 200 slaves, he freed 9 in his will, 6 being his own children.


Nobility is matching great ideas to noble action: only Paine and a few other outsiders jonied their rhetoric with their conduct. Washington was the largest slave owner, the richest man of his age.


My agenda is to complete the American Revolution, to fulfill the noble ideas which were so betrayed by their author and those who created the counter-revolution, many of whom were war profiteers and had opposed the Revolution but knew which side of the bread was buttered...and so they denounced equality and democracy and consent of the governed, and took control of the new nation. When their run ended, the bankers and corportions took over and continue to rule, perhaps never more so.


The Constituition set up ur-fascism, in which those who owned the country ran it. And so it continues. I would enjoy rereading the Jefferson/Adams letters, as both were revolutionaries (at least in word).


Jefferson grew silent about slavery and sold the 5 yr olds as a form of "compound interest," the original mental disease in which human beings were equated to property; Adams never owned slaves himself but he opposed the abolition movement.


That leaves just one man who was a genuinie revoluitionary, Tom Paine, who was despised by the elites and was buried with 6 people present. My views are based on To Paine, and I have no need to change my perspective, since it best explains how a democratic Revoluition led to a Slave Empire. I am open to new ideas, but the fairy tales most teach and believe fail to explain or help us move forward.


My current reading has been: A People's Hisory of the World, Griftopia (Matt Tabbi), and now Richare Rodrequez's Arguments with my father. I have a book on the Kosovo war, reready to read...and I will always take a look at new ideas about how the great dream of democracy has become fascism with a plan for world domination.


I am very depressed now. The more I learn about Trump and his staff, the more absurd it becomes...and thus the more frightening. We are ruled by lies, enabled by a Constitution and institutions designed to prevent democracy. My end life projecte of exposing lies exposes me on a daily basis to insults and attacks. But I will not be silenced so life goes on. I appreciate your suggestions and am nnot refusing them, just looking for new ways to understand the historical nightmare that is the American Dream.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:43:41 PM

Stephen Fox

Reply to dale ruff:
Dale, did you leave off the name? I think you are referring to John Jay?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:35:39 PM

dale ruff

Reply to Stephen Fox:
Of course, John Jay..thanks.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:25:04 AM

Daniel Penisten

Reply to dale ruff:

I don't think that anyone, or minority, or majority, should "own" Our Country. I'm not even comfortable with owning land beyond ones Home or business facility.

A nation or country is a Human Structure that should be beyond being owned. Life is more than buying and selling. Just my opinion.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:00:39 PM

Rob Kall

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

Fascinating. Could get into more depth on Top Down and Bottom Up corruption?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:55:28 AM

Maurice Webster

Reply to Rob Kall:

I am planning to cover more of the corruption questions in the remaining articles in this series, and I thank you for the encouragement. Coming from the publisher himself, this means a lot to me.

Machine Made (Terry Golway) | janos.nyc
Machine Made (Terry Golway) | janos.nyc
(image by janos.nyc) License DMCA Details

I wish here to thank you for placing my article so prominently on your front page. I am sure your kind act in doing will significantly boost the readership of my article.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:34:26 PM

Mark Whittington

  New Content

Philosophical Materialism is the de facto religion of Globalization.

Go to any staff meeting of any corporation and you will quickly see what I mean. These people are not having what would Jesus do moments.

I have never once heard any kind of religious or ethical consideration espoused by the people who manage corporations. They see human beings as being capital ("human capital" as they called it) just like one would think of a stapler or filing cabinet as being capital. I have heard the concern for the appearance of ethical considerations, however.

These same people are educated by universities that also practice Naturalism as a religion even though they ostensibly claim it is secular. That's why all major management theories are empiricist based (Management by Objectives, Management by Numerical Goals, The Five Whys, etc.): the people who run corporations, government, and everything else are brainwashed through the education system that empiricism (tantamount to the Scientific Method since the Enlightenment post Descartes and Leibniz) is the only way to reliable knowledge, when in fact it is almost never the path to reliable knowledge in complex systems.

What did Ennis and Siegel (the creators of modern critical thinking), the post modernists, the feminists, the industrialists, the mathematicians, the scientists, and the Founding Fathers all get wrong? Rationalism. They have thought and still think that Rationalism is just logical linear thinking.

Rationalism is actually based on innate ideas and intuition. In rational thinking one uses logic to prove out his innate ideas. It's not a part of the three part system of Empiricism, so called "Rationalism" (i.e., logic), and Skepticism : it's a replacement for this system. It always was.

If we keep waiting for evidence of bad things happening, if we keep making inferences about complex systems and drawing the wrong conclusions, if we keep promulgating a worldview that sees people as just being biological robots (human capital), and if we do not address the numerically predictable consequences of capitalism, then this is all over.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 12:27:27 PM

BFalcon

Reply to Mark Whittington:

"Philosophical Materialism is the de facto religion of Globalization"


Agree.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:13:08 PM

Maurice Webster

Reply to Mark Whittington:
To Mark and to BFalcon: Please see my reply to your comment below.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:47:39 PM

dale ruff

  New Content

"The United States was founded on a common Protestant Christian ethic that was reflected in English Common Law and embedded in the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The Protestant ethic centered around a moral code that included: trust in God and neighbor, honesty, loyalty, responsibility, self reliance, and working hard."


I will eschew the spin and just provide evidence of how wrong you are:

1. Our Founding Father Jefferson wrote:


"...those who live by mystery & charlatanerie, fearing you would render them useless by simplifying the Christian philosophy, the most sublime & benevolent, but most perverted system that ever shone on man, endeavored to crush your well earnt, & well deserved fame." - Thomas Jefferson to Joseph Priestley, Washington, March 21, 18011

Worldfuture fund citing his own words, writes: "At times, the Christian right has sought to rewrite history by posthumously converting Thomas Jefferson into a Christian. Throughout his life, however, Jefferson strenuously denied that he held orthodox Christian beliefs or that he desired the mixing of politics and religion in government. Instead, Jefferson's religious philosophy centered on 18th century concepts of natural law. Jefferson placed significant value on the ability of human beings to use reason to understand their world. In fact, Jefferson was so opposed to mysticism that he removed from his bible any account of the miracles that Jesus is alleged to have performed."

"Millions of innocent men, women and children, since the introduction of Christianity, have been burnt, tortured, fined and imprisoned; yet we have not advanced one inch towards uniformity. What has been the effect of coercion? To make one half the world fools, and the other half hypocrites. To support roguery and error all over the earth."

Source: Thomas Jefferson, "Religion" in Notes on the State of Virginia (1782)

"Question with boldness even the existence of a god; because if there be one he must approve of the homage of reason more than that of blindfolded fear."

John Quincy Adams, Ethan Allen, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Thomas Paine, and George Washington all were Deists, non-Christians.

Here is the Treaty of Tripoli, ratified without dissent by a Congress filled with our Founding Fathers:

Art. 11. As the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion......"


As for Machiavelli, he wrote to inspire a Prince (ie Dictator) to bring the warring regions together, advising cunning and deceit. It was not religion but lies which would pull a unified Italy together.


" "Occasionally words must serve to veil the facts. But let this happen in such a way that no one become aware of it; or, if it should be noticed, excuses must be at hand to be produced immediately."
Machiavelli's instructions to diplomat Raffaello Girlami

See click here


Among his many denials are his anti-science claim that global warming is a Chinese hoax.


" "I did not -- I did not -- I do not say that. I do not say that" climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.

-- Donald Trump on Monday, September 26th, 2016 in a presidential debate"

On Nov. 6, 2012, Trump tweeted, "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive."


Clearly, Trump did not read Machiavelli who advises subtle lying,not public lies easily exposed.


His mentor was rather Hitler, whose book of Speeches (The New Order) was given to him by a friend and which his ex-wife said he used as bedside reading.

click here

This is why Trump hates Vanity Fair!


Trump admitted he had the book: "A Jew gave it to me." In fact, the man who gave him the book was not a Jew, but that makes a better defense. Then, later, he denied what he had already admitted (Machiavelli would have flunked him):

" . "If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them. ... "


QED.


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:57:12 PM

Maurice Webster

Reply to dale ruff:

Dale, I appreciate your time consuming superb comment. I don't think in fact that I am wrong, or that we have so much to disagree about, because in the above article's section about the religious base of America's Founding, I was speaking more of the consensus of Americans at that time, not so much the more scientifically minded Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin.

I feel certain that if Machiavelli were still around to discuss your points, he would above all point out that powerful leaders have to process all kinds of analytical stances of prior leaders, including yes, even the garbage speeches of Adolph Hitler. Niccolo would have more in common with Bismarck, Roosevelt, and Churchill, and would only be peripherally conversant with the monstrous tactics of Stalin, Mussolini, and Hitler.

The proof is in the historical pudding, since all of them are despised by their own nations' people and viewed as anathema by history in general. Machiavelli would be analytical but at the end of the day, would decry their methods as excessive and ultimately self destructive, even Joseph Stalin's bloody excesses came to nothing except as a long nightmare for his own countrymen.

Joseph Stalin and Nikita Khrushchev, 1936
Joseph Stalin and Nikita Khrushchev, 1936
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) License DMCA Details

Stalin and Khruschev in 1936

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:03:50 PM

dale ruff

Reply to Maurice Webster:

I see your point, but America has never been ruled by the people by the oligarchs, who rejected the Christian tradition. The nation was formed and represented not by the people but by the ruling class.

Religion has started many wars, supported all, and stopped none.

Lennon's Imagine sums up my views and totally contradicts the musings of Machiavelli, whose views have been refuted by history. Religion does not unite; it divides. Here is quote from the Secy of Defense: '(CNN)Donald Trump's pick to be national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, called Islamism a "vicious cancer inside the body of 1.7 billion people" that has to be "excised" during an August speech."


Here is Flynn, National Security advisor: "He has described Islam as a political ideology and a cancer.[25][60] He stated in a Twitter post that "fear of Muslims is RATIONAL"[56] and included a video link claiming that Islam wants "80% of people enslaved or exterminated" Wikipedia


Eliminationism seems to be advocated by both these Christian patriots.


John Bolton, a Lutheran and radical neo con, another top advisor once up for Secy of State has urged the US to Bomb Iran, and thus start WWIII, since both Russia and China are military allies of Iran.


The old Big Lie is that without God, men would fall into evil (this is most convincingly argued and refuted in Doestoevsky's novels), but history shows that men USE God to defend war, murder, and other great crimes, and even those who are most evil can be saved.


Under Christian doctrine, for instance, an atheist who lost his life fighting Hitler, would go to hell but Hitler, if he repented at the last moment, would look down from Heaven.


Here, then the lyrics to imagine, my image of unity as opposed to that of Machiavelli:

Imagine

John Lennon, Plastic Ono Band

Imagine there's no heaven
It's easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people living for today

Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion too
Imagine all the people living life in peace, you

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope some day you'll join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people sharing all the world, you

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope some day you'll join us
And the world will be as one,":


And here is Dylan:

".

With God On Our Side

WRITTEN BY: BOB DYLAN

Oh my name it is nothin'
My age it means less
The country I come from
Is called the Midwest
I's taught and brought up there
The laws to abide
And that the land that I live in
Has God on its side

Oh the history books tell it
They tell it so well
The cavalries charged
The Indians fell
The cavalries charged
The Indians died
Oh the country was young
With God on its side

Oh the Spanish-American
War had its day
And the Civil War too
Was soon laid away
And the names of the heroes
l's made to memorize
With guns in their hands
And God on their side

Oh the First World War, boys
It closed out its fate
The reason for fighting
I never got straight
But I learned to accept it
Accept it with pride
For you don't count the dead
When God's on your side

When the Second World War
Came to an end
We forgave the Germans
And we were friends
Though they murdered six million
In the ovens they fried
The Germans now too
Have God on their side

I've learned to hate Russians
All through my whole life
If another war starts
It's them we must fight
To hate them and fear them
To run and to hide
And accept it all bravely
With God on my side

But now we got weapons
Of the chemical dust
If fire them we're forced to
Then fire them we must
One push of the button
And a shot the world wide
And you never ask questions
When God's on your side

Through many dark hour
I've been thinkin' about this
That Jesus Christ
Was betrayed by a kiss
But I can't think for you
You'll have to decide
Whether Judas Iscariot
Had God on his side

So now as I'm leavin'
I'm weary as Hell
The confusion I'm feelin'
Ain't no tongue can tell
The words fill my head
And fall to the floor
If God's on our side


He'll stop the next war...."









Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:38:08 PM

Stephen Fox

Reply to dale ruff:

You write as if you were in a some kind of cheering section saying BOOOOO to Machiavelli when you say he has been "refuted." By comparison, Einstein pushed the realms of physics far past Newton; he didn't "refute" him. Bob Dylan and John Lennon came long after Souza and his Marches and after boring Victorian composers at the turn of the Century; did they "refute" them? Of course not.

Historically speaking, Islam has just about always involved some form of slavery, mixed with enlightened science, for the people's who were conquered. So did England, by the way. We wouldn't know anything about Aristotle or Plato were it not for Arabic translations of the Greek versions, most of which were destroyed by the Catholic Church during the so-called "Dark Ages."

Say whatever pops into your head, and I respect your penetrating insights, yes, I do. But Webster's point here is simply to analyze Machiavelli as a historical tool for comprehending major changes and evolution in political states.

In the context of your citations from Dylan and John Lennon, it seems like you are reiterating that great line from Buffalo Springfield, Nobody's Right if Everybody's Wrong from their song, For What its Worth (and this performance I actually saw at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, the first time I heard this song):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWTqj5lvkFs

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:59:27 PM

dale ruff

Reply to Stephen Fox:

History shows both Islam and Christianity using religion to justify slavery and conquest. When Columbus seized the land of the gentle Arawak (as per his Diary), he stabbed the Christian flag into the ground and thanked God for giving him the right to take their land, enslave them, then exterminate them. In Mexico, Cortes followed this ritual of stealing land, enslaving and murdering "savages" in the name of Christ,

In our times, the worst mass murderers have not been Islamic. How many people have Muslims murdered. Catholic Hitler slaughtered 40 million. Even in the US, jihadists have killed fewer than half of those murdered by right wing groups or individuals.


Machiavelli, as I read him (and much of my thought is based on the short masterpiece by my mentor, the late Norman Jacobson, in his book Pride and Solace) is wrong morally and wrong historically. I am not cheering, just reporting what I have learned in reading him and critiques by brilliant people like Jacobson.


As for building on, rather than rejecting: quantum physics, the basis of our modern high technology, rejected or replace the old machanistic physics. Einstein's revolutionary ideas rejected the static views of the older science.


Dyland rejected the feel good ethos of popular music and ,like his hero Woody Guthrie rejected the whole elitist concept of art and embraced and amplified the folk tradition. CSNY are great. Young lives in my neck of the woods and just keeps on rockin. He is solidly on the progressive side.


I reject Machiavelli's ethics (the end justifies the means; lying is advised to bring about results, if you have enemies, kill them, etc) and his claims that religion is a kuniter. Historically, it has divided: it has started many wars, supported almost all wars, and stopped none.


In our time Islam has been infinitely less violent than the Christian West, which has the plan to dominate the entire world by war. How many nations has the US invaded in the last 100 years; how many have Muslim nations? The historic record shows that Muslim nations oppose terrorism, state or otherwise to a much greater degree than "Christian" nations."


I stand with the insights of Lennon, Dylan, and CSNY, with the revolutionary musci of the 60's, which rejected the elite concept of art and revolutionized our culture, just as another subversive art form, blues and jazz did.


It is ironic that the fascist Muslim nations that the US supports, like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, provide slave labor for globalists like Trump and that the Muslim nations which we attack (Iraq, Syria, Iran) have no slavery.


imagine no religion: the US Bureau of Prisons reports that the inmates who claim a religion have a 500% higher rate of crime than atheists. Dostoevsky in the Grand Inquisitor has the Church saying that even if God does not exist, we must lie that he does lest people lose their moral compass and become evilThis was during the time that devoted Christians were wiping out and enslaving tens of million in the "New World."


I content that religion gives cover to the worst crimes and has always divided the world. When a religious group approached Lennon to ask if they could change his lyrics from imagine no religion to "imagine one religion," he blew up at the fact that they had totally misunderstood his clear meaning: one world means NO religion.








Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:46:40 AM

Maurice Webster

Reply to dale ruff:

Although I do appreciate your enthusiasm and passion for important rock lyrics and I am focused on how to analyze political history, I do sincerely believe you to be mistaken on one keen and important point.

Machiavelli was NOT seeking national unity as a goal in and of itself; he was merely presenting a series of observations to and for a head of state on how to achieve and maintain his power (The Prince, the best known of his writings), and then an analysis of how THROUGHOUT HISTORY certain states have maintained power through certain channels and tactics. It is very clear at least to me that he wasn't ADVOCATING such and such, merely describing what really happens.

This is why I thought it appropriate to bring this to the attention of OEN readers, a sort of fresh but old way of looking at history and current proceedings. This might make more sense to more people at the end of the next four years.

I would love to see or hear or imaging precisely what Bismarck, Metternich and Machiavelli might have to say if they could be present January 20 and sitting down in a quiet room at a hotel in Washington not owned by Donald Trump to discuss what they had just seen, and what it meant in the Realpolitik terms of European history.

By the way, Henry Kissinger wrote about Metternich, but don't hold it against Metternich and besmirch him with the almost universal contempt for Henry Kissinger, please....nor the fact that he cobbled together a nation out of fiercely independent dukedoms, fiefdoms, and mini-states to make modern Germany and what it did to destroy Europe only four score years later....

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:00:14 AM

dale ruff

Reply to Maurice Webster:

Machiavelli is very complex and in different works, contradict himself; as a result, there are many ways to view him. My view comes from my mentor, the late and great political scientist Norman Jacobson, a close friend of Sheldon Wolin, who wrote only one short book in his celebrated career: Pride and Solace is an out of the box perspective on Machiavelli, looking more his ardent desire to play an important role and ingratiate himself with a ruler who unite Italy, whose fragmentation plagued him and created a state of chaos and violence.

in Jacobson's view, Machiavelli is less the objective political scientist and more the supplicant seeking to find a Prince for whom he would write the script. I think this view is also a view of political science as less a science than an effort to write the script for the political process. This view sees Machiavelli more as an actor (or playwright) than neutral analyst. In a sense, after a roller coaster career in which he found himself on the outside, he was seeking to ingratiate himself with useful advice (mostly how to use conventionally "immoral" means like lying and killing those you depose) in order to find a leading role in the political life of the day.


I think it consistent that his goal, aside from finding a position of influence, was national unity. Americanthinker. com writes: "Machiavelli wrote The Prince at a time when the competition for power in Italy by a number of kingdoms was so intense that this adviser of "princes" wrote his book to clarify what it would take to bring peace and national unity to the area of what is today modern Italy."


So, to summarize a complex ambition, Machiavelli sought to write the script for a scenario by which a Prince could bring unity to Italy, and thus, finally, order and security.


Like Hobbes, he had, from his experiences, a fierce essentialist (and negative) view of human nature, thinking war and injustice "normal and natural."


This essentialist view, which is refuted by 99% of human history, in which communities were egalitarian, sharing, and non-violent, was finally challenged by Rousseau, who saw that human nature was malleable and that its innocence had been deformed by human institutions, including the church (religion had re-enforced the concept of a sinful, greedy human nature, which rationalized the need for a God and a religious control (which Lennon dissolved)).


With Rousseau, the modern revolt against the essentialist trap of a fixed, evil human nature requiring strict social controls, began.......and soon socialism, anarchism, Marxism and other movements which saw not human nature but human history as the shaper of both our character and our living conditions emerged to challenge the Machiavellian/Hobbesian/Christian view of the human condition as a product of a fixed, sinful nature.


That is what I make of it after 55 years of studying political science and political philsophy, blessed to have learned under Jacobson, Wolin, Louis Hartz, Karl Friedrich, and other great and original thinkers. I may be wrong, but I prefer to think that my Big Picture is at least different from most conventional perspectives. I would rather be wrong than cliched.


As a result, I beg to differ with your perspective....perhaps here is merit in both. I offer my thoughts to provoke new thoughts, new challenges to conventional thinking.


I am also a product of this thinking, as I embrace the Rousseauvian (what a madman he was!) revolutionary view of human nature and the source of human misery in institutions, like the Church and politics and capitalism, etc, (again, I think of Lennon's imagine, which dissolve all of them) which are based on the (false) assumption that an evil human nature needs stern social controls. For that reason, I reject the views of Machiavelli, Hobbes, Calvin, and Social Darwinism, and find in pre history proof that human nature is not evil, but that the roots of our misery and violence and greed is human institutions, history, human freedom.


The 20th Century version of this perspective is Sartre's existential humanism, which sees human freedom as the source of history and rejects the fixed human nature and need for social controls that has shaped our culture our politics, and our economic conditions. This is the revolutionary view that we can create new men and women by choosing egalitarian, sharing, and non-violent options instead of surrendering to the dark and depressing image of humanity as a sinful creature who can only be restrained from "war of each against each" by strict control.


The counter-revolution says people are evil and must be controlled (the Constitution, written by slave masters) but the eternal revolution reminds us of our roots in an community in which all are equal, violence is absent, and all is shared.


Last point: of thousands of archeological digs of pre-historic communties, only ONE case of violence has been found, and that recently dated at 10,000 years ago (a raid with 12 bashed skuls), which was when the new class/slave/master/religion communities arose out of the Agricultural Revolution, where violence and raid during hard times became routine. I suspect this one case of slaughtered pre-historics is one involving a farmer's raid for food or territory. At any rate, the 99% of our history which is non-violent is more the true image of our nature and our evolutionary skills in co-operation (ie socialism/ mutual aid anarchism), which Darwin himself said was the highest state of human evolution, than the dark view of the Christians, Machiavelli, Hobbes and the Social Darwinists...who have shaped the conventional landscape of myths, ideologies, and institutions, in which we find ourselves, enslaved.


As Rousseau say in the intro to his Discourse on Inequality, "Everywhere men are born free but found in chains....and he then goes on to explain why, the reason being rooted in a false image of human nature and a false concept that without coercive controls of the Church, the State, and the Market Place, we are all doomed to murder in each other in our sinful selfishness. He showed how this inequality came about (which matches the historical record of the Enclosure Axts and the conquests of imperialism) and he showed a way out: in Lennon's Imagine, our world anthem, this way is immortalized in song. It is the way of dissolving coercive, hiararchial structures, and giving our free human nature the room to play and love and unite. This is the vision that guides us who follow this path, and while you may say I am a dreamer, I'm not the only one.


As Jimmy Carter said, he has heard this song in over a hundred nations played as much as national anthems, seeking to break down the walls of the prison which enslaves us in nations, churches, institutions, and competition.




Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:46:10 AM

dale ruff

Reply to dale ruff:

From Wikipedia: "Jimmy Carter said, "in many countries around the world--my wife and I have visited about 125 countries--you hear John Lennon's song 'Imagine' used almost equally with national anthems."

It is the lyrical answer to the brutality of globalism, a global paean to humanity, urging it to dissolve the bonds of social control through nationalism, religion, and capitalism and become one.


Machiavelli would have hated it, because his goal was national unity.


it is our global national anthem. Such a powerful voice had to be silenced by the same people who silenced JFK, RFK, MLK, and tried to murder Castro and succeeded with Chavez. It was, of course, that same lone gunman that is blamed for every assassination.


How i miss John Lennon, just 6 months older than myself: he would be 76 today. I reminds of Billy Joel's great song:



' Well, they showed you a statue, told you to pray

They built you a temple and locked you away
Aw, but they never told you the price that you pay
For things that you might have done
Only the good die young
That's what I said
Only the good die young
Only the good die young

They say there's a heaven for those who will wait
Some say it's better but I say it ain't
I'd rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints
The sinners are much more fun

You know that only the good die young
I tell ya
Only the good die young
Only the good die young


.





Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:40:24 AM

Maurice Webster

  New Content

Thank you for your excellent comment, especially the part about not waiting for more "evidence." That would be real folly.

Perhaps it is more that people have already taken in through the media coverage tons of evidence, but simply don't know how to deal with it or if and whether and how to confront their oppressors?

I mean, corporate boards of directors are almost entirely inaccessible in today's America. I am certain, however, that Machiavelli would be the first to agree with you about Philosophical Materialism, but he might prefer the phrase Dialectical Materialism, as Hegel put it many years after Machiavelli was writing.

These Tammany Hall cartoons by Thomas Nast are still so relevant in 2017:

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:45:41 PM

Kenneth Morris

  New Content

It's always good when people return to some of the seminal texts that helped to shape today's political thought and strive to reapply them to today.

This said, I frankly have multiple reservations about the extrapolations from Machiavelli presented in this article--and frankly too many to start listing them. Basically, the issues are considerably more nuanced, IMO.

However, I do want to suggest that the author and interested others look into some of the literature on civil religion in America, perhaps starting with Robert Bellah's seminal essay by that title.

I just don't think it's either true that the US was once collectively religious in the sense of subscribing to a common religious creed (although most of the Founders were Deists and a Natural Law was largely assumed), or true that the US has subsequently become more secular and materialist. (Actually, religiosity has increased over the course of US history.) Rather, the US has always embraced a common civil religious faith, and still does.

Mind, like "real" religions, civil religions evolve, change, get challenged by prophetic movements, etc. Civil religion in the US is not a static thing, and unless I miss my guess, it's been subjected to serious sectarian splintering in recent years. However, to deny that it exists is kind of to miss the elephant in the room.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:22:03 PM

Stephen Fox

Reply to Kenneth Morris:

How about three short descriptions of your reservations about the extrapolations from Machiavelli presented in this article?

Do remember that this author is merely presenting some tools for historical analysis, and God knows, we need some sense of history's precedents these days.

He is not making final end-all conclusions and extrapolations at all, nor is he trying to "run it up the flag pole and see who salutes." I know the author well and have been discussing these matters with him for several years. He is simply offering them discussion, so please don't back away from discussing your multiple reservations, if your time permits.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:23:14 AM

dale ruff

Reply to Kenneth Morris:

I wrote an essay here twice and it got flashed away.


I can't repeat it. The point was that when change comes, it both builds on older traditions and rejects current, whether in politics or art.


I also pointed out that Machiavellian ethics is the ethics of conquest and the judicious use of violence and that his claim that religion is a uniter was refuted not only in his own time but throughout history,. I had so many good points, but I will conclude with the words of Lennon when he was asked by a religious group for permission to change the words "Imagine no religion" to "Imagine One religion." Go f*ck yourselves, you totally miss the point.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:06:11 AM

Stephen Fox

Reply to dale ruff:

Sorry. I would have liked to read it and so would have Mr. Webster. I have learned that 1) you write it on your email as a text, and periodically save it, or 2) if you do it at OEN, you hit save and then you can go back and change things on the DRAFT.

That is a most interesting quote from Lennon.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:58:48 AM

dale ruff

Reply to Stephen Fox:

I have had many problems dwith the OEN website, including saving articles only to find all the images gone, seeing my posts just disappear as I apparently glance some button, and I use my email to save things when the OEN save function is not working properly. I do not write on my email but sometimes save it there when I am having problems. I will try to follow your advice. My eyes are weak and I have peripheral neuropathy so that doesn't help matters.

My lost essay (written twice) showed the ethics and strategy of Machiavelli, about whom my late great mentor Prof Norman Jacobson wrote a short masterpiece, and then I traced the mainstream liberal tradition from Hobbes defense of absolute power (but based on consent to be effective) thru Locke, Mills, Jefferson, Paine etc and then the Rousseau/Marx line of thought which rejects property as the basic premise to equality as the baseline.


Perhaps I will do an article on this....often, the loss of an draft leads to a more concise version, an improvement.

I also described how Columbus and Cortes based their theft of land, enslavement, and extermination of natives on their religious beliefs. I also described how Western Christian nations have killed hundreds of millions while Muslim nations have killed far far fewer. That is just what I wrote about, without the evidence, sources, quotes, etc. I will try to work it up as an essay with photos. Thanks for your encouragement, I am attacked so much (I must be doing something right!) that I nearly cry when someone says a kind word.,



c

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:21:53 AM

Stephen Fox

Reply to dale ruff:

Do it, that article I am sure it will be great, IF you can boil down Dylan and Lennon to their essence. That has happened many times to me with OpEdNews because of too much time going by, but recently because of server problems which appear thankfully to be over, according to Rob Kall.

Don't forget these guys, who I hope are still around four years from now: I hear this as rap music about ten times a day in drive bys with those monstrously large bass speakers that rattle windows and set off car alarms;

YG "F___ Donald Trump Pt. 2 (FDT)" Feat. G-Eazy & Macklemore (WSHH Exclusive - Official Audio)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jpg7Bj3l9oE

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:20:29 AM

dale ruff

Reply to Stephen Fox:

If you find my last essay response to Mr. Webster's post, which begins "Machiavelli is very complex and in different works, contradict himself; as a result, there are many ways to view him.." is an essay that I can work into an article easily, but I need to tie it in to current issues that concern people. Perhaps you could find it, read it, and give me some way to make it not just a lecture but an article that ties into the anxieties and possibilities that face us today.


Without seeming sycophantic (in the Machiavellian way), I wish to say that you are one of the top writers at OEN and I am alway happy to open up one of your articles.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 6:12:40 AM

Stephen Fox

Reply to dale ruff:
Dale, thanks for the fine compliment. Maybe I am lucky because I don't like grandiloquent grandstanding. I write for good and defined reasons, call it political intent if you must, towards a goal, and I have several rather narrow goals and realms of influence. Tell Rob Kall what you think, please.


As to your prior comment, here is my suggestion: take all of your comments, copy them into a word document, delete what you think should be deleted, move things around, connect them, and most importantly, add what more must be said, then read it all aloud to one or more friends whose insights you trust, catch the flaws and things that aren't quite right, wait two hours, then post it here. That might be the best of your 47 articles.


Maybe most important, in my estimation and practice, is to have a call to action at the end and sometimes also at the beginning.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:27:35 AM

John Jonik

  New Content

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:06:03 AM

Maurice Webster

Reply to John Jonik:

Could you explain this image, please, John?

For centuries, priests did sit as judges in civil and religious proceedings.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:02:16 AM

John Jonik

Reply to Maurice Webster:

Cartoon hopes to simply show the obviousness of a religion having influence in US law. No religion, especially re/ the US's laughable claim to be Christian, ought have an iota of influence on laws that affect everyone, even atheists and those who are philosophically against any of the Sky God religions....to use Gore Vidal's "sky god" term.
If some imaginary "god", especially the most popular one, influences courts of law...well...we got what we got. Too bad our Top God isn't Venus, goddess of love. Maybe our Top God is really Mars, god of war.

The US is a country that actually accepts the idea, for starters, of "sin" taxes. Lordy!

By the way...Mark Twain said, about explaining humor, something like... "Dissecting a joke is like dissecting a frog. You may learn something but you kill the frog in the process".

And Gandhi said something like "The only Christian who ever lived was Christ".

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:49:22 AM

BFalcon

Reply to John Jonik:

I believe that you mix up religion as a "system of thought" and "organized movement" which is a frequent mistake.

Of course that primarily Christian (and Jewish to some extent) understanding of the world and society influenced the US law. But "the church/organized movement" was rather successfully kept out, imho.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:34:17 PM

dale ruff

Reply to BFalcon:

I agree. Those who formed the new nation were not ordinary religious people but slave oligarchs, the leading of them Deists and some very anti-Christian. They set up a secular state due to their fear and suspicion of organized religion and the Enlightenment distrust of religion.

Worth remembering is that Enlightenment was a revolutionary response to the rule of organized religion and hereditary aristocracy, that America was liberted by revolutionaries.


Wiki reports: "Historian Robert Calhoon said the consensus of historians is that between 40 and 45 percent of the white population in the Thirteen Colonies supported the Patriots' cause, between 15 and 20% supported the Loyalists, and the remainder were neutral or kept a low profile"


Few in the group who wrote the Constitution were patriots....many were war profiteers, some Loyalists. But business is business!


I think we are in agreement.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:40:58 PM

Daniel Penisten

  New Content

Ive always associated Machiavelli with the rulership of the few and, until now, have not been much interested in him and his ideas. Its time to read more about him. Thank you for this article.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 8:21:48 PM

dale ruff

Reply to Daniel Penisten:

I recommend the small classic by one of the great teachers, Norman Jacobson: Pride and Solace: the functions and limits of political theory, which views Machiavelli and political theory in a totally new way.

09.05.2007 - Professor known for his inspirational teaching has died
09.05.2007 - Professor known for his inspirational teaching has died
(image by berkeley.edu) License DMCA Details

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:59:41 PM

Daniel Penisten

Reply to dale ruff:

Thank you Dale. I'll see if I can find a copy. There are many leaders that I should learn from and leads, like yours here, helps to guide me to them.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:48:24 PM

dale ruff

Reply to Daniel Penisten:

Amazon has it for .01 plus postage...not a best seller, it seems. But for that, a unique vision by one of the greatest teachers...I think you can see it in his eyes and his readiness to burst into laughter. I will admit that much of the urgency in my writing is an attempt to justify his faith in me, sending me off to Harvard, by writing stuff he would think worthy. But he was more than a father figure (my own parent (8th grade education) said: "YOu are going to Harvard. Why would you want to do that?"). In time this stinging lack of encouragement has been replaced with the thought they would miss me 3000 miles away........but didn't know how to say it.


Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:21:03 PM

Maurice Webster

Reply to dale ruff:
Totally new way"?


Could you elucidate and expand on that, please?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:33:09 AM

Become a Fan
  New Content

In my view what corrupted America was corrupt ideas justified by distorted ideas of "religious" principles. It has been that way since the Hamiltonian idea of "Christian Meritocracy" emerged, and especially during other dark periods of American history (like we've been in since The Reaganite Gospel of Prosperity infected America with its up-side-down version of Christianity).

If we check, however, historic facts remind us that nowhere is the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution is the name of Jesus mentioned, or Christian, or even Lord. What is mentioned in terms of Deity is "Creator," "Nature's God," "Divine Providence," and other generic terms. And that was deliberate, to ensure government would be neutral regarding religion and respect all religions.

That is why Thomas Jefferson wrote:

"Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between man and his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legislative powers of government reach actions only, and not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should 'make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,' thus building a wall of separation between church and State." -- Thomas Jefferson, January 1, 1802, in response to a letter from the Danbury Baptist Association

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:39:21 PM

E. J. N.

Reply to E. J. N.:

Even more telling is a report Jefferson made in his 1821 Autobiography, in reference to the Virginia Act for Religious Freedom (which obviously later influenced the Framers of the U.S. Constitution):

"Where the preamble declares, that coercion is a departure from the plan of the holy author of our religion, an amendment was proposed by inserting 'Jesus Christ,' so that it would read 'A departure from the plan of Jesus Christ, the holy author of our religion,' the insertion was rejected by the great majority, in proof that they meant to comprehend, within the mantle of its protection, the Jew and the Gentile, the Christian and [Muslim], the [Hindu] and Infidel of every denomination." -- Thomas Jefferson, Autobiography

"We have abundant reason to rejoice that in this Land the light of truth and reason has triumphed over the power of bigotry and superstition ... In this enlightened Age and in this Land of equal liberty it is our boast, that a man's religious tenets will not forfeit the protection of the Laws, nor deprive him of the right of attaining and holding the highest Offices that are known in the United States." -- George Washington (letter to the members of the New Church in Baltimore, January 27, 1793

"Strongly guarded as is the separation between Religion and Government in the Constitution of the United States, the danger of encroachment by [Religious] Bodies, may be illustrated by precedents already furnished in history." -- James Madison

"The civil Government, though bereft of everything like an associated hierarchy, possesses the requisite stability, and performs its functions with complete success, whilst the number, the industry, and the morality of the priesthood, and the devotion of the people, have been manifestly increased by the total separation of the Church from the State." -- James Madison

I could go on, but you get the idea, and you can read more Quotes From America's Founders Regarding Religion.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:43:31 PM

dale ruff

Reply to E. J. N.:

Here is the clearest example of Jefferson's Enlightment rejection of organized religion, focused on Christianity. it is from Notes on the State of Virginia:


Millions of innocent men, women and children, since the introduction of Christianity, have been burnt, tortured, fined, imprisoned: yet we have not advanced one inch towards uniformity. What has been the effect of coercion? To make one half the world fools, and the other half hypocrites. To support roguery and error all over the earth."


Can you imagine a President (or candidate) condemning Christiainity with such disdain today?


Today, with these views, he couldn't be elected dog catcher.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:50:58 PM

Maurice Webster

Reply to dale ruff:
Notes on the state of Virginia was written between 1781 and 1783, and published in 1785. Jefferson served from 1801 to 1809. So at a minimum, 16 years before he was sworn in, and only 5 years after the beginning of the Revolutionary War. In 1785, he was 42 years old.

Square Thomas-Jefferson, Paris 16
Square Thomas-Jefferson, Paris 16
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) License DMCA Details

He had already established himself with the Declaration of Independence, so these are more the musings of a largely mature, pragmatic but idealistic, experience man who already had great accomplishments. Those comments represent his mature semi private thought, not at all representative of Jefferson's campaign speeches and not his broadside editorials for newspapers.


Thus, inn all fairness, I must say that you seem to have really taken his singular comment, one of many, out of context. He was a brilliant man, a scientist, a farmer and a revolutionary; his remarks are skeptical but not "disdainful," as you concluded.


Please don't forget that more than 100 years before Jefferson and his colleagues declared their independence from England, the first big bunch of Americans to come over, the Puritans, all came entirely in order to first claim, then to exercise their religious freedoms, so of course, that impetus is at the core of early American civilization. There were many purely economic concerns that drove the Revolution and motivated the Federalists, also.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:52:56 AM

dale ruff

Reply to Maurice Webster:

Jefferson made many such comments, his true feelings. As well as being brilliant, he was a man who sold 5 yr old slave children for profit, who stopped objecting to slavery once he got power, and who tho being one of the largest slave owners/traders was constantly on the verge of bankruptcy. Not to see the contradictions in his character, his disdain(far beyond skepticism) for Christianity, and his hypocrisy is to see only one side of him.

There is evidence also that his first encounter with his slave concubine was when she 13 yrs old and lived with him in France.


He is not the myth that we are taught but a complex, contradictory character who ended up putting his own wealth above his principles. In fact, I think it fair to say that almost all the contradictions in American history existed in his own soul, deep values compromised by gross financial interests.


I have no interest in either promoting him or demeaning him but have tried to uunderstand him as a prototype for the contradictions in our history, fighting for democracy in Europe with segregated troops, etc.


As for Machiavelli, I think you overstate his "objectivity" as a political scientist and understate his personal pursuit of power, not as a leader but as the scriptwriter for a Prince. The term Machiavellian associated with lying, murder, etc is not irrelevant. His advice to the Prince was meant to earn a place as his "chief strategist."


No one doubts his brilliance, but the question of what it served is key: it is clear to most historians that he sought a position directing power with the goal of uniting the chaotic and insecure Italian states.


I think he had next to no influence on US history, as the key roots are found in Enlightenment thinking, from which the ideas, if not the practices, emerged.


We will have to agree to disagree, tho we have large areas of common ground and you always present your ideas with coherence.


I have much enjoyed this exchange, which always help sharpen one's thoughts (or wear them down with different views).

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:11:49 AM

E. J. N.

Reply to dale ruff:

Dale, that's true, but we should understand that Jefferson actually loved the essential universal core teachings of Jesus. But he hated what Theocrats and their theocratic imposition, coercion and violence had done in the name of Christianity, and he fearlessly distinguished between what is true and what is false in the Bible.

Jefferson also wrote: "Of all the systems of morality, ancient or modern, which have come under my observation, none appear to me so pure as that of Jesus." But, even though Jefferson loved the core universal teachings of Jesus, he rejected the extra dogma and doctrines, and he was specific.

"Among the sayings and discourses imputed to [Jesus] by his biographers, I find many passages of fine imagination, correct morality, and of the most lovely benevolence; and others, again, of so much ignorance, so much absurdity, so much untruth, charlatanism and imposture, as to pronounce it impossible that such contradictions should have proceeded from the same being. I separate, therefore, the gold from the [refuse]; restore him to the former, and leave the latter to the stupidity of some, the roguery of others of his disciples. Of this band of dupes and imposters, Paul was the first corrupter of the doctrines of Jesus. These palpable interpolations and falsifications of his doctrines led me to try to sift them apart." --- Thomas Jefferson

Jefferson was correct, and it was indeed Paul's theology as spread in 30 CE that changed the direction and intent of Jesus' teachings.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:16:12 PM

Maurice Webster

Reply to E. J. N.:
It would be interesting to know for sure if Jefferson and the Federalists had read Machiavelli, and certainly, nothing in these many fine quotes cited implies that they were "repudiating" Machiavelli.


I haven't read the correspondence between both John and Abigail Adams and Thomas Jefferson, but those letters show their interest in all things classical, like Greece and Rome, and also that both leaders could read and write in Ancient Greek and Latin.

Amazon.com: The Adams-Jefferson Letters: The Complete ...
Amazon.com: The Adams-Jefferson Letters: The Complete ...
(image by amazon.com) License DMCA Details

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:00:49 AM

dale ruff

Reply to Maurice Webster:

I found this list at oll.libertyfund.org/pages/founding-father-s-library

The "Top 40" Authors cited by the Founding Generation (with links to material in the Online Library of Liberty)

  1. St. Paul
  2. Montesquieu
  3. Sir William Blackstone
  4. John Locke
  5. David Hume
  6. Plutarch
  7. Cesare Beccaria
  8. John Trenchard and Thomas Gordon
  9. Delolme
  10. Samuel Pufendorf
  11. Sir Edward Coke
  12. Cicero
  13. Thomas Hobbes
  14. William Robertson
  15. Hugo Grotius
  16. Jean-Jacques Rousseau
  17. Lord Bolingbroke
  18. Francis Bacon
  19. Richard Price
  20. William Shakespeare
  21. Livy
  22. Alexander Pope
  23. John Milton
  24. Tacitus
  25. Plato
  26. Abbe Guillaume Raynal
  27. Abbe Gabriel Mably
  28. Niccolo Machiavelli
  29. Emmerich de Vattel
  30. William Petyt
  31. Voltaire
  32. John Robinson
  33. Algernon Sidney
  34. John Somers
  35. James Harrington
  36. Paul de Rapin-Thoyras

Machiavelli is 28th, with the books listed at the site that were read including The Prince and and Discourses on Livy. So clearly many were aware of his ideas, tho the Enlightenment authors like Montesquieu and Locke can be directly discerned in their writing.








Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:19:54 AM

Maurice Webster

Reply to E. J. N.:

What a superb and consummate Jefferson quote you have found.

I know that 90% of those who study any Jefferson at all will look up to him even more.

I also clearly see that Machiavelli's quasi negative persona was a result of all of the revolutions and turmoil from 1850 to 1945, as he were the progenitor of Hitler and Stalin. After all, to prove it all, right? Mussolini and Machiavelli were both Italians! (But never mind that so too was Amerigo Vespucci....)

Amerigo Vespucci - Explorer - Biography.com
Amerigo Vespucci - Explorer - Biography.com
(image by biography.com) License DMCA Details

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:10:40 AM

dale ruff

Reply to Maurice Webster:

I have trouble looking up to a man who recommended selling 5yr old slave children and freed only 5% of his slaves (mostly his own children). I look into him and see unbreachable contradictions. These are the contradictions which still plague us.

monticello.org, who monitor his archives, writes:

"Throughout his entire life, Thomas Jefferson was a consistent opponent of slavery. Calling it a "moral depravity"1 and a "hideous blot,"2 he believed that slavery presented the greatest threat to the survival of the new American nation.3 Jefferson also thought that slavery was contrary to the laws of nature, which decreed that everyone had a right to personal liberty.4 These views were radical in a world where unfree labor was the norm.....

Jefferson's belief in the necessity of abolition was intertwined with his racial beliefs. He thought that white Americans and enslaved blacks constituted two "separate nations" who could not live together peacefully in the same country.14 Jefferson's belief that blacks were racially inferior and "as incapable as children,"15 coupled with slaves' presumed resentment of their former owners, made their removal from the United States an integral part of Jefferson's emancipation scheme. Influenced by the Haitian Revolution and an aborted rebellion in Virginia in 1800, Jefferson believed that American slaves' deportation--whether to Africa or the West Indies--was an essential followup to emancipation."


Meanwhile, he traded slaves, including the 5 yr olds, imported a famous slave whipper to discipline his "lazy" slaves, and even the 6 children he had by the slave concubine he began a relationship with when she was 13, were slaves.


Another good source of information is the Smithsonian Institution; see The Dark Side of Thomas Jefferson.

But in the 1790s, Davis( a historian) continues, "the most remarkable thing about Jefferson's stand on slavery is his immense silence." And later, Davis finds, Jefferson's emancipation efforts "virtually ceased."

Somewhere in a short span of years during the 1780s and into the early 1790s, a transformation came over Jefferson....

The critical turning point in Jefferson's thinking may well have come in 1792. As Jefferson was counting up the agricultural profits and losses of his plantation in a letter to President Washington that year, it occurred to him that there was a phenomenon he had perceived at Monticello but never actually measured. He proceeded to calculate it in a barely legible, scribbled note in the middle of a page, enclosed in brackets. What Jefferson set out clearly for the first time was that he was making a 4 percent profit every year on the birth of black children. The enslaved were yielding him a bonanza, a perpetual human dividend at compound interest. Jefferson wrote, "I allow nothing for losses by death, but, on the contrary, shall presently take credit four per cent. per annum, for their increase over and above keeping up their own numbers." His plantation was producing inexhaustible human assets. The percentage was predictable.

In another communication from the early 1790s, Jefferson takes the 4 percent formula further and quite bluntly advances the notion that slavery presented an investment strategy for the future. He writes that an acquaintance who had suffered financial reverses "should have been invested in negroes." He advises that if the friend's family had any cash left, "every farthing of it [should be] laid out in land and negroes, which besides a present support bring a silent profit of from 5. to 10. per cent in this country by the increase in their value."

The irony is that Jefferson sent his 4 percent formula to George Washington, who freed his slaves, precisely because slavery had made human beings into money, like "Cattle in the market," and this disgusted him."

In the end, his greed trumped his early moral sentiments, and that is a good microcosm of American history. I suggest that we stop worshipping Jefferson and learn his dark side.....and choose instead, the despised and neglected Tom Paine, a true revolutionary who walked the walk, and who provides in his writing a way forward that is not entangled in moral contradictions. Agrarian Justice is as new today as it was when it was written and offers an alternative to the gridlocked ideologies of capitalism and state socialism or that half-way house of liberalism.

The irony then is that our most celebrated Founding Father (besides Washington, the largest slave owner but who freed his slaves in his will) has such an ugly and dark side, while the most despised is the only one that was true to the noble values which justified the Revolution.

No one of distinction attended his funeral; it is reported that 6 attended, two being slaves. He died near his small, slaveless farm and was despised for his open (Jefferson was more guarded) criticism of Christianity and his unrelenting committment to "equality for all, special privileges for none."

In a new America which would fulfill the democratic values of our Founding document, Paine would be the true hero.

That's the way I see it, a view I came to after believing the mythology of Jefferson and the Founding Fathers for over 50 years.




Read more: click here
Give the gift of Smithsonian magazine for only $12! bit.ly/1cGUiGv
Follow us: @SmithsonianMag on Twitter







Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 5:40:52 AM

E. J. N.

Reply to Maurice Webster:

Maurice, I should have added, for balance, the fact that Jefferson loved the essential universal core teachings of Jesus. But he hated what Theocrats and their theocratic imposition, coercion and violence had done in the name of Christianity.

Jefferson also wrote: "Of all the systems of morality, ancient or modern, which have come under my observation, none appear to me so pure as that of Jesus."

However, Jefferson wasn't afraid to point out painful truths.

"Among the sayings and discourses imputed to [Jesus] by his biographers, I find many passages of fine imagination, correct morality, and of the most lovely benevolence; and others, again, of so much ignorance, so much absurdity, so much untruth, charlatanism and imposture, as to pronounce it impossible that such contradictions should have proceeded from the same being." -- Thomas Jefferson


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:28:32 PM

Become a Fan
  New Content
Me, oh My! What a profound bunch of illustrations:


We have Machiavelli, Thomas Jefferson, Draco the Draconian, Otto von Bismarck, the Federalist Papers, Amerigo Vespucci, Buffalo Springfield, Norm Jacobson, Boss Tweed, Abigail and John Adams, and Nikita Khrushchev talking with Joseph Stalin, plus lyrics by Bob Dylan and John Lennon.

Who have we left out? Machiavelli's Fountainhead, so to speak: but of course! Lorenzo de Medici himself. Ruler of Florence and Duke of Urbino, who took control after the death of his father at the young age of 20.

When we look at this portrait, we must wonder what thoughts were troubling this man 500 years ago?

Lorenzo de' Medici, Lord of Florence and Duke of Urbino - The ...
Lorenzo de' Medici, Lord of Florence and Duke of Urbino - The ...
(image by themedicifamily.com) License DMCA Details



Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:51:17 AM

Maurice Webster

Reply to Stephen Fox:
Speaking of the Prince himself, it is most illuminating to read what Lorenzo's friends and lieutenants had to say after he died at the age of only 53, with the last years of his life replete with financial troubles caused by his own malfeasance and misuse of public funds belonging to the Republic of Florence, and because of the collapse of the bank of Medici because of bad loans:


The Signoria and councils of Florence issued a decree:

"Whereas the foremost man of all this city, the lately deceased Lorenzo de Medici, did, during his whole life, neglect no opportunity of protecting, increasing, adorning and raising this city, but was always ready with counsel, authority and painstaking, in thought and deed; shrank from neither trouble nor danger for the good of the state and its freedom..... it has seemed good to the Senate and people of Florence.... to establish a public testimonial of gratitude to the memory of such a man, in order that virtue might not be un-honored among Florentines, and that, in days to come, other citizens may be incited to serve the commonwealth with might and wisdom."

Perhaps Machiavelli's very serious advice served the Republic of Florence well, after all.


A&A | Tomb of Lorenzo de' Medici
A&A | Tomb of Lorenzo de' Medici
(image by artandarchitecture.org.uk) License DMCA Details

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:04:50 AM

Stephen Fox

Reply to Maurice Webster:
Clearly, the profundity and sincerity of all of those who posted comments on this article, plus the illustrations of leaders and thinkers and rock lyricists, all add to PROVE that the power of Machiavelli's insights are just as relevant and incisive 500 years later, despite the bum rap that he got after World War II, mostly from academicians who never really understood what he was all about in the first place!


No one could ask more from a single article.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 3:26:01 AM

