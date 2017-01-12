Refresh  
Machiavelli on Changing a Government sparks Brilliant Dialogue in Facebook Group, Intellectual Discussons

As a perennial political thinker and an occasional author, I have been fascinated and amazed by the many dialogues sparked by my recent OpEdNews articles on Machiavelli after I shared them through Facebook groups.


This is a positive effect on American politics at a time when so much is rapidly going negative. This beneficial effect results from reader enthusiasm about a particular article or news items, and also allows many very rapid and virtually unedited exchanges of ideas and news.

The one I will quote below is from the comments on my article in a very lively Facebook group with 3832 members who are cordial to each other, called Intellectual Discussions and was between Michelle Rene and Todd Mason.

This is how civil adults should discuss things in depth, with no hostility and no excessive reliance on buzz words and campaign slogans like "Make America Great Again."


You wouldn't be reading what follows had this discussion not taken place on Facebook in this interesting group.

Michelle Rene:

The trouble is too many people (Trump voters) couldn't even pronounce Machiavelli, let alone spell the word or read the books. If such ability were the norm, thanks to profound investment that might have occurred in education rather than Defense, the world would not be facing the uncertainties and potentially disastrous consequences of a presidency Trump's could prove to be.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Mr. Webster is a 90 year-old retired math teacher who taught for over 30 years. He was the director of an alternative public high school program. He has a BS from the Institute of Design, Chicago and an Ms (math) from the Illinois Institute of
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

I really appreciate that OpEdNews has published my 4 articles, with one more to come next week. This has further opened up many dialogues via Facebook groups, all of which mean a lot to me as a writer, political thinker, and former high school and college teacher for more than 30 years in the Chicago area.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 at 6:23:54 PM

