Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Machiavelli On Leadership and Power, Part III of a Series, with Reflections from 2016

By       Message Maurice Webster     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Jose Figueres Ferrer | president of Costa Rica | Britannica.com
Jose Figueres Ferrer | president of Costa Rica | Britannica.com
(image by britannica.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Meet Jose Figueres Ferrer, President of Costa Rica in 1948, who most of the world thanks the man for transforming Costa Rica into the peaceful, progressive, affluent, and well educated nation it is now, despite being surrounded by fratricidal nations replete with coups and American manipulation of governments.


Leadership and Power": Well-ordered Republics, in assigning Rewards and Punishments, never balance One against the Other."

--- Discourse 24

A summary of Discourses 19 -- 24

- Advertisement -

To establish or reestablish a good government requires a strong leader dedicated to the good of the nation. When it is absolutely necessary to maintain unity in the nation, the leader must be willing and able to use excessive force, brutality, and break laws to persevere order. The leaders must do what is necessary to preserve unity and order, but no more. Leaders are responsible for maintaining sufficient strength of arms to insure the state's safety from external attacks, and for maintaining sufficient arms to discourage any challenge.

When peace and order are present, the leaders can turn their attention to the general well-being of their citizens. Two weak leaders in succession open the possibility for corruption to undermine the government. Then there will be a significant increase in disorder and a weakening of the republic.

The health of a republic requires that good deeds and leaders be rewarded and bad deeds be brought to judgment; Heroes and leaders should not be excused from judgment for their bad behavior. When a person who has served the state well commits a crime, the facts of his past good should not be a consideration in making judgment about the crime.

Contemporary Reflections:

Machiavelli believed that a strong personal commitment to the welfare of the state by a strong leader would require being brutal when necessary. In George W. Bush and Barack Obama we have had two weak presidents unwilling or unable to stop the economic corruption. (Dick Cheney, as acting president, was a strong force for his own economic gain and for economic corruption lacking a commitment to the ideal of a republic)

- Advertisement -

Both Machiavelli and Alexis de Tocqueville have written that a strong, good moral character in the leaders of a republic is necessary for a republic to prosper. In the 1948 coup d'etat in Costa Rica's Calderon government, the clash of forces brought about the formation of a republic with a lasting democratic government.

President Calderon was elected as a right-wing president in 1940. He was a strong supporter of the United States in the Second World War and took aim at the German business community in Costa Rica. He lost his right-wing support but formed a coalition with the Communists. The constitution prevented him from running for a second term, so he backed a weak communist president with the plan that he would return to the presidency in 1948,

Jose' Figueres Ferrer was a businessman who was exiled to Mexico by Calderon. He hated Calderon , and when he returned to Costa Rica during the communist government, he didn't trust the government. He believed that a war was a possibility and therefore formed a militia of 700 very diverse people: anti-communists, right-wingers, economic conservatives, and social-democrat intellectuals. The United States was very ambivalent about Figueres' militia, but he compelled himself to remain quiet until two events compelled him to act.

In the 1948 election, Calderon ran for president and lost. He declared fraud and got the Congress to annul the election. At the same time, the army raided the home of an opposition judge, killing him and just missed catching Figueres Ferrer. He decided he had to act, and the 44 day revolution commenced, resulting in over two thousand deaths. His revolution succeeded because of the help of the United States State Department.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Mr. Webster is a 90 year-old retired math teacher who taught for over 30 years. He was the director of an alternative public high school program. He has a BS from the Institute of Design, Chicago and an Ms (math) from the Illinois Institute of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Machiavelli on Powers of Religion in Civic Affairs and on Freedom and Corruption (Reflections on Electoral College Day)

Machiavelli, Then and Now 2016 Reflections on The Discourses of Niccolo Machiavelli

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Maurice Webster

Become a Fan
Author 507586

(Member since Dec 6, 2016), 2 articles, 21 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
This article may prove to be much more controversial than the prior two, and I welcome the many comments and insights that the last one sparked. Don't hesitate to comment, raise questions, or even get angry at what I have written.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 at 3:33:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 