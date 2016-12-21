Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

OpEdNews Op Eds

MSM Fake News Alert!!! AOL.Com Editors

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Collins     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 4   Valuable 4   Well Said 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/16

Author 3863
Become a Fan
  (124 fans)
- Advertisement -
AOL main news crawl Dec 20
AOL main news crawl Dec 20
(image by AOL)   License   DMCA   Details

The headline above was part of AOL's main news crawl for Tuesday, December 20, published at 10:17AM. The authors are the AOL.COM EDITORS. AOL is owned by Verizon and is a made member of the mainstream media (MSM aka corporate media). The AOL featured story reports on an admitted "conspiracy theory" claiming that the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei G. Karlov on Monday, December 19 was a fake event.

This comes just days after the mainstream media, via the Washington Post, made the extraordinary claim that numerous internet web sites were willing or unwilling pawns in a program of Russian propaganda to spread, you guessed it, fake news: Russian propaganda effort helped spread 'fake news' during election, experts say. OpEdNews was one of those sites.

The AOL.EDITORS begin their strange story, dare we call it fake news, with the following:

"World leaders from Vladimir Putin to President Obama have condemned the killing of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, with some calling it an act of terrorism -- but at least one conspiracy theory has emerged suggesting the entire event was staged and never happened.

"Some, however, have doubts that the assassination even happened. Reddit user Rigged_Election wrote a post on the site entitled. The Russian ambassador assassination is a fake, and I have evidence to prove it.'

AOL.COM Editors, Dec 20

What a strange story. To believe it, you must believe that the late Ambassador Karlov was in on the faked event. That was Karlov prostrate on the floor faking his death at the event where he was assassinated.

- Advertisement -

If the ambassador was in on the ruse, then we must believe that the Russian government was part of the charade also.

This is where the AOL featured "conspiracy theory" gets really interesting.

To accept that the Russian government was involved, you must believe that that fearsome and duplicitous Russian government deliberately set out to humiliate itself by showing the ruthless murder of one of its most important diplomats. When has that ever happened in a thousand years of Russian history?

Did the AOL.COM EDITORS bother to run through the obvious illogic of the Russians humiliating themselves before this story was published? Are they really this stupid?

Or perhaps, just maybe, the AOL fake news story was part of the mainstream media's constant campaign to put Russia in a bad light, to create the accusation that Russia engaged in a fake news plot to " actually, it's impossible to come up with a reason why Russia would do such a thing. Let's just settle on the assumption that AOL is piling on Russia just as the other mainstream media organizations are and that they're supporting the broad project of neo-McCarthyism to whip up a new Cold War. Think of all the benefits that effort confers upon the military industrial -- intelligence state project of endless threats of war and endless military budgets that we the people will fund.

- Advertisement -

This sophomoric, simplistic stunt by AOL uses the same format as the Washington Post article on Russian influenced web sites. That story reported on the findings of an anonymous group of information experts who determined that the many sites listed were Russian propaganda organs. Can we expect more scurrilous, fake news stories from MSM using paranoid blogger pipe dreams as an excuse to achieve a political goal? Count on it.

There's a more vulgar analogy that comes to mind, however. What AOL did with this story is exactly what the mainstream media objected to when a number of Internet publications claimed that the Boston Marathon bombing and the Connecticut school shootings were fake events. The MSM has become what they beheld.

What can we expect next from AOL on this story? In their monitoring of alleged Russian influenced sites like OpEdNews, they may notice this story (I'm being ironic) and come up with another fake news report claiming that the man featured in the video of the shooting was not really the Russian ambassador, he was a body double.

The MSM doesn't care. They don't have to. They just pump out any fake news that suits their masters in the interests of more war, more chaos, and a complete abandonment of any sensible dialog on serious concerns for the nation and the world.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 4   Valuable 4   Well Said 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.opednews.com/author/author3863.html

Researcher, writer DC Area Attack on Syria - Struggle for Turkey - Attack on Libya - The Money Party = Survival - End Times - Obama Administration - Politics and Policy - Election fraud - Pennsylvania Sexual Abuse Scandal - (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ukraine President Once Agent for U.S. State Department

Worst President Ever - Barack H. Obama

It's official! You're on your own

Rigged Elections for Romney?

Real Unemployment at 23% - Dampening the Excitement

Humiliation And Death As A Tool Of National Policy

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2902 quicklinks, 10954 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Compelling, timely, insightful, clear thinking/ writing, along with grasp and unification of facts.

Thanks as usual, Michael.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:36:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 