AOL main news crawl Dec 20

(image by AOL) License DMCA Details



The headline above was part of AOL's main news crawl for Tuesday, December 20, published at 10:17AM. The authors are the AOL.COM EDITORS. AOL is owned by Verizon and is a made member of the mainstream media (MSM aka corporate media). The AOL featured story reports on an admitted "conspiracy theory" claiming that the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei G. Karlov on Monday, December 19 was a fake event.

This comes just days after the mainstream media, via the Washington Post, made the extraordinary claim that numerous internet web sites were willing or unwilling pawns in a program of Russian propaganda to spread, you guessed it, fake news: Russian propaganda effort helped spread 'fake news' during election, experts say. OpEdNews was one of those sites.

The AOL.EDITORS begin their strange story, dare we call it fake news, with the following:

"World leaders from Vladimir Putin to President Obama have condemned the killing of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, with some calling it an act of terrorism -- but at least one conspiracy theory has emerged suggesting the entire event was staged and never happened. "Some, however, have doubts that the assassination even happened. Reddit user Rigged_Election wrote a post on the site entitled. The Russian ambassador assassination is a fake, and I have evidence to prove it.' AOL.COM Editors, Dec 20



What a strange story. To believe it, you must believe that the late Ambassador Karlov was in on the faked event. That was Karlov prostrate on the floor faking his death at the event where he was assassinated.

If the ambassador was in on the ruse, then we must believe that the Russian government was part of the charade also.

This is where the AOL featured "conspiracy theory" gets really interesting.

To accept that the Russian government was involved, you must believe that that fearsome and duplicitous Russian government deliberately set out to humiliate itself by showing the ruthless murder of one of its most important diplomats. When has that ever happened in a thousand years of Russian history?

Did the AOL.COM EDITORS bother to run through the obvious illogic of the Russians humiliating themselves before this story was published? Are they really this stupid?

Or perhaps, just maybe, the AOL fake news story was part of the mainstream media's constant campaign to put Russia in a bad light, to create the accusation that Russia engaged in a fake news plot to " actually, it's impossible to come up with a reason why Russia would do such a thing. Let's just settle on the assumption that AOL is piling on Russia just as the other mainstream media organizations are and that they're supporting the broad project of neo-McCarthyism to whip up a new Cold War. Think of all the benefits that effort confers upon the military industrial -- intelligence state project of endless threats of war and endless military budgets that we the people will fund.

This sophomoric, simplistic stunt by AOL uses the same format as the Washington Post article on Russian influenced web sites. That story reported on the findings of an anonymous group of information experts who determined that the many sites listed were Russian propaganda organs. Can we expect more scurrilous, fake news stories from MSM using paranoid blogger pipe dreams as an excuse to achieve a political goal? Count on it.

There's a more vulgar analogy that comes to mind, however. What AOL did with this story is exactly what the mainstream media objected to when a number of Internet publications claimed that the Boston Marathon bombing and the Connecticut school shootings were fake events. The MSM has become what they beheld.

What can we expect next from AOL on this story? In their monitoring of alleged Russian influenced sites like OpEdNews, they may notice this story (I'm being ironic) and come up with another fake news report claiming that the man featured in the video of the shooting was not really the Russian ambassador, he was a body double.

The MSM doesn't care. They don't have to. They just pump out any fake news that suits their masters in the interests of more war, more chaos, and a complete abandonment of any sensible dialog on serious concerns for the nation and the world.

