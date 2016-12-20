Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Love that Dirty Water... and Dirty Wars!

By       Message Philip Farruggio     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/20/16

- Advertisement -

Detroit
Detroit
(image by krunstrom)   License   DMCA   Details

Last Weds. USA Today Main Section had an extensive investigative piece on lead in the drinking water supply of many rural communities. They found: A) about 100,000 people get their drinking water from utilities that discovered high lead but failed to treat the water or remove the lead. Dozens of utilities took more than one year to formulate a treatment plan and even longer to begin treatment! , B) About Four Million Americans get water from small operators who skipped required tests or did not conduct the tests properly, violating a cornerstone of federal safe drinking water laws. In more than 2,000 communities , lead tests were either skipped twice, or in other instances tests were not properly conducted for five or more years!, C) About 850 small water utilities with a documented history of lead contamination failed to properly test for five or more years!, D) State and federal water safety officials told USA Today reporters that regulators are lenient with small water systems because they lack resources . Thus, the nations Safe Drinking Water Act allows less trained, often amateur people to operate tiny water systems.

Folks, the report by USA Today honed in on the WHAT of what has been happening to safe drinking water, and mentioned, in passing , the lack of funds needed. Yet, it never alluded to the WHY . Take the Flint, Michigan expose on the lead and outdated, inferior pipes in their drinking water supply. This writer watched the entire hearings on C-Span. How many times did those who did not do their jobs properly have to explain to the Congress people that there was not enough MONEY allocated? How many times!? In the USA piece they stated that 'ever shrinking tax rolls and a median household income at about half the national average in many communities meant that there was little money available to shore up decaying infrastructure'. Thus, leaks occur over and over'. So, what Uncle Sam will do is give out some funding to struggling communities, but drinking water experts state categorically that the need outstrips the money being given out, and loans cannot help utilities because they will not be able to pay them back anyway! Why did the USA report never ' connect the dots'?

An EPA assessment in 2013 estimated that infrastructure needs for small water systems would total 64.5 billion dollars over 20 years. Last time this writer looked, at least half of our federal tax revenues to Uncle Sam , about 600 billion dollars in 2015 alone , goes for military spending. Did you get that folks... around 600 billion dollars per year since we invaded and occupied Iraq! Imagine all the infrastructure upgrades our towns and cities could complete if even a small portion of that military spending was diverted as block grants through revenue sharing... money that never has to be repaid, by the way. It costs you and me Joe and Joan Q. Taxpayer over one million dollars per year to keep one soldier in Afghanistan and Iraq. How many modern water pipes and purer drinking water can one million dollars subsidize? No, this gung ho jingoistic government and mainstream media keep drumming that ' We are at war!!' Oh really, when did Congress declare war last? Oh, the ' Big One' WW2. After that, the Military Industrial Complex AKA Empire has conned Americans into thinking Vietnam, Korea and more recently Afghanistan and Iraq (and soon to be Syria) were ' Wars' we needed to be in for our defense. They tell you that the close to one thousand bases we have in over 100 different countries are necessary for our nation's defense. Believe that and I have a bridge in Brooklyn you can purchase! Stop supporting this 2 Party bunch of empire stooges and start the New Year right: Get out on the street corners of your towns and cities to demand drastic cuts in the military spending, an end to our unnecessary bases worldwide, and bringing back both our military personnel and sanity to our foreign policy!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Philip A Farruggio is an activist leader, free lance columnist and small businessman. He is blue collar from birth, as both his dad and grandad were Brooklyn , NYC longshoremen. Philip has a BA from Brooklyn College ( class of ' 74 ) in Speech & (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Sad, Sad Karma of Empire

The Dinosaur from the Sixties

This Hypocrisy Called American Justice

Love that Dirty Water... and Dirty Wars!

Garage Sale

Dumbness and Denial

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lanny Cotler

Become a Fan
Author 506157

(Member since Jul 17, 2016), 11 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
Phil, good to point these things out. But you missed the most important thing to say: WHAT IS THE REAL REASON BIG MONEY IS SPENT ON THE MILITARY? It has little to do with National Security. It has EVERYTHING to do with the security of the funds going into Big Pockets. To spend money on many good projects for the People is a bureaucratic nightmare for the Feds--the money has to go to so many places and be vetted by so many agencies and staff. But it's a piece of cake to funnel the money through only a few hands when it goes to military expenditures--hands that can easily take their vig (their cut) in the process. I leave you to explain this KEY POINT to the unsatisfied.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:24:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 