My heart is broken.

My mind is astonished "

that a man who referred to the size of his penis in a debate,

bragged about grabbing p*ssy,

that is proud of stiffing subcontractors (working men and women) to enrich himself,

and referred to a professional woman having blood coming out of her whatever ...

(now, my stomach wants to throw up)

will become President of the United States of America today.

A man who by design tosses out lies so fast that

the media and fact check organizations cannot keep up.

A man who to make himself feel better has to put others down, and

brands people by calling them school-yard names like

Crooked Hillary, Lying Ted, Low Energy Jeb, and Not-a-Hero McCain.

A man who is humorless.

A man who has nothing nice or positive to say about anyone other than himself,

