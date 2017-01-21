Democracy Facing Hard Truth
My heart is broken.
My mind is astonished "
that a man who referred to the size of his penis in a debate,
bragged about grabbing p*ssy,
that is proud of stiffing subcontractors (working men and women) to enrich himself,
and referred to a professional woman having blood coming out of her whatever ...
(now, my stomach wants to throw up)
will become President of the United States of America today.
A man who by design tosses out lies so fast that
the media and fact check organizations cannot keep up.
A man who to make himself feel better has to put others down, and
brands people by calling them school-yard names like
Crooked Hillary, Lying Ted, Low Energy Jeb, and Not-a-Hero McCain.
A man who is humorless.
A man who has nothing nice or positive to say about anyone other than himself,