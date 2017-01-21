Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Losers and Killers Inauguration Day January 20, 2017

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jill Cody     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 507230
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

Democracy Facing Hard Truth
Democracy Facing Hard Truth
(image by iÃ±aki de luis)   License   DMCA   Details
My eyes are full of tears.

My heart is broken.

My mind is astonished "

that a man who referred to the size of his penis in a debate,

bragged about grabbing p*ssy,

that is proud of stiffing subcontractors (working men and women) to enrich himself,

and referred to a professional woman having blood coming out of her whatever ...

- Advertisement -

(now, my stomach wants to throw up)

will become President of the United States of America today.

A man who by design tosses out lies so fast that

the media and fact check organizations cannot keep up.

A man who to make himself feel better has to put others down, and

- Advertisement -

brands people by calling them school-yard names like

Crooked Hillary, Lying Ted, Low Energy Jeb, and Not-a-Hero McCain.

A man who is humorless.

A man who has nothing nice or positive to say about anyone other than himself,

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

As the author of the book America Abandoned ~ The Secret Velvel Coup That Cost Us Our Democracy, Jill is a natural-born teacher and champion for advocacy, Jill's 31-year career in public service, was infused with a life-long passion for (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Then They Came for the Professors

A Cabinet of Outrage -- Each One a Member of the Disgustingly Rich

Universal What?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jill Cody

Become a Fan
Author 507230
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 9, 2016), 1 fan, 4 articles, 10 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

To the Trump supporters who will hate on me, I am truly sorry for the sad world in which you live. To feel the anger, disdain, and scorn that you do must be painful and exhausting. Especially, since you consistently have to take it out on others who may hold a differing opinion on websites and facebook pages.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 21, 2017 at 1:50:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 