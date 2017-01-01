- Advertisement -

I've been searching for answers after Hillary Clinton's defeat. What I've found shows that we need to be optimistic in 2017. The year 2016 was a kick in the face to liberals and progressives all throughout the country. We need to look past that. Donald Trump will (alas) be our president. He spoke to fear and anxiety while we spoke to hope and optimism. Though we lost this time, I am certain that we will get back on our feet. And what better to get us off and running in 2017 than hope? Anxiety and fear won this time but they will not put down the people of this country or our values.

2016 was a rough year. What many thought impossible, including myself, happened. Mr. Donald Trump, a man with foreign financial ties, a pathological liar was elected president. I know it is very scary when I put it like that but it is the truth. Democrats won more votes than Republicans in the quest for the presidency and a senate majority but we lost. I know we may still feel broken and wondering the same thing. What to do next?

I've been wondering that since November 9th and I realize that we've got to get involved. We should start by writing to senators, congressman, and having our voices heard. Social media is a good way to be involved also, however we should not stoop to the lows of lying for our point of view to sound better or to have a deeper effect on those who view it. Showing the president that he may have surprised us and knocked us down, but he has not knocked us out. So I challenge liberals this year to be more involved in our government's processes because when it doesn't work for us, it's because we're not working to make it better for us.

