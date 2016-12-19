Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Liberation of Aleppo

By Jim Miles
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
December 19, 2016

Aleppo street and citadel
Aleppo street and citadel
(image by varunshiv)

War crimes, and the liberation of Aleppo

It continues to amaze me - although I know it shouldn't because of its repetitious nature - but the mainstream media (MSM) content of Canada's CBC as represented by Rosemary Barton on Power and Politics is a combination of double standards, misinformation, and innuendo through choice of language.

Barton's main talking points today (Wednesday, December 14, 2016) came under the title "Fall of Aleppo", with her main theme being war crimes. The implications made for the latter put full blame for the declared crimes on the Assad/Russia combination. Her three guests today were: Louise Arbour, former Canadian Supreme Court Justice; Stephane Dion, current Liberal foreign affairs minister; and Stephen O'Brien, UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs. All three avidly reflected and supported the "war crimes" thesis of Ms. Barton.

First, the "Fall of Aleppo"

From the many sources I have read, from the many history books and contemporary events books I have read, the very title "Fall of Aleppo" is a lie. Aleppo - at least a good part of it, "fell" to the al-Qaeda/al-Nusra related so called rebels about four years ago. These 'rebels' were aided and abetted by the U.S. CIA, indirectly through our great democratic allies in Saudi Arabia, and more discreetly, at first at least, by our Turkish NATO ally. Yes there were protests, but the violence came from outside (hmmm, perhaps the call for war crimes investigations should extend back in time...more later).

What is actually happening in Aleppo is a victory of government forces, aided by its allies, in retaking the part of Aleppo that was held under the severe hand of the Islamic fundamentalist groups. The way the CBC and other western MSM present the story is as if the "moderate" terrorists - which the U.S. failed to identify - were the ones besieged in Aleppo. Certainly the civilians trapped in this "cauldron" (the non-western term used for the surrounding and defeat of the rebel/terrorist groups) have suffered, as they do in all wars. They will continue to suffer until the Assad government - okay call it a regime, which it is just as much as Trudeau's government is a regime considering it governs with only 40 per cent of the populations approval (at last count) - until the government can restore some semblance of security to the city as a whole. The civilians were essentially hostages to the rebel/terrorist forces, not allowed to leave the area, killed if they tried, subject to enforced fundamentalist rules.

In short, Aleppo has not fallen, Aleppo has recovered from its hostage taking by the terrorists. Aleppo has been liberated.

- For sure, all wars are crimes, but how far back do you want to go?

The first guest, Louise Arbour, supported the war crimes meme currently circulating in western MSM and government agencies. Barton asked about Canada's UN initiatives which have gone nowhere. Arbour's response accepted the war crime premise, and placed the blame on the UN and the ICC as being ineffective and their actions insufficient in the past (as per Rwanda, Yugoslavia, Darfur). She reported that they (someone) is "collecting...accumulated evidence" of the "devastation" as Aleppo "falls completely to the regime." The U.S. is not party to the ICC, and Russia has recently withdrawn because of its evident western bias and its true ineffectiveness.

Barton ended asking if Arbour was "anyway hopeful for the people of Syria?" The response was a clear "No", qualified by saying that the civilians were "hostage to both sides." Time will tell what happens in Aleppo, but so far from what I have seen, most of the citizens are very happy to see the end of the rebel/terrorist occupation and hostage holding in eastern Aleppo. Arbour called it a "very dark day." Crazy, hey, I thought it was the best news to come out of the war so far - yes, I know, more civilians will die, in Mosul as well as Aleppo, and on to Idlib and Raqqa - but at least the scourge of fundamentalist terrorism has been alleviated and hopefully seriously restricted for this important city.

Stephane Dion was the second guest, and stuck with the main themes of the afternoon. Barton again began with comments about "shelling is a war crime" (really Rosemary?) in pockets of east Aleppo. Dion attempted to explain what Canada was doing via the UN which effectively highlighted Canada's ineffectiveness. Part of the discussion actually entertained the idea of removing the veto from Russia in the Security Council - a great idea if the same would apply to the other four veto holders, the U.S., France, Great Britain, and China. In other words allow the General Assembly to hold the true power, but that of course goes against 'western' wishes for dominance globally.

I missed a short section then returned to find Britain's Stephen O'Brien essentially doing the British lap dog thing for the U.S. Empire. If one ever wants to hear any kind of rant containing double standards, lies, and false humanitarianism, just listen to those who still believe that Britain is an imperial power. It is in a way, but only as mentioned, as a U.S. poodle.

O'Brien's supercilious self-righteousness for humanitarian concerns would bring a tear to even the most jaded eye. Mine were tears of cynical jaded laughter as to the willful ignorance of his overwrought self-satisfied rectitude and virtue, typical British imperial rhetoric. Repeating the memes of a fallen Aleppo and war crimes, O'Brien used such wonderful phrases as "heinous and abominable acts...atrocities," in his attempts to be the civilizer, the bringer of benevolence to the world. At the end, responding to Barton's question concerning when Aleppo were to be "run over entirely", he indicated it was a "man-made crisis" and those that "perpetrated these abominations" should be brought to justice.

War crimes? Well, where should we start?

Perhaps we should start most recently in Libya, where the British promoted no-fly zone turned into a bomb anything that will help the rebels, all on the pretext of a supposed genocide, the now thoroughly disrepute "right to protect." Certainly war crimes were committed there by Britain, and Canada, and the U.S., and every other participant. The military equipment used to supply the 'rebels' - really another branch of al-Qaeda - was redistributed to the protesters in Syria and the African Sahel. Who are the people responsible for that who should be brought to justice for their abominable actions? Hint: it wasn't the Russians.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

A long time student/critic/analyst of the American empire and all that entails, having initially focused on Palestine with many articles submitted to Palestine Chronicle.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jim Miles

  New Content

Interesting how a few words can make a big difference in intent. Fall is liberation; war crimes in Aleppo becomes collateral effects in Mosul. Speaking of which, why are we not hearing anything about Mosul....no fake news....nothing.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 7:06:20 AM

Eddy Schmid

(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 1 fan, 655 comments


Reply to Jim Miles:

IF, the author wishes to write about War Crimes, then a War Crime that far predated the FREEING of Aleppo would be most worthy of writing about.

That Crime would be the interference of the U.S. and Western Nations together with their sycophant lackys in the M.E. of Firstly, DEMANDING the step aside of Syria's democraticly elected leader.

From where do any of the above, gain the power or authority to make such demands ?

Then they turn around and cry buckets of tears when another nation they accuse of doing similar to their own election recently ???????????

How can this be ? I mean accusing a nation of interfering in their elections, making outrageous claims, and never supplying any evidence whatever to sustain that claim, yet when it comes to Syria, there's BUCKETS of evidence available for anyone who wishes to see of the interference of the U.S. and it's western allies in their affairs.

Yet not a word of condemnation is printed by the MSM, or spouted by those very same Nations ??????? How hypocritical is that ???????

Then of course we have the U.N. (Cowards that they are ) with their Charter that they allege member signatories must abide by.

That same Charter claims it's an offence, (war Crime ) to wage war against another nation that has done you no wrong.

I have serious trouble dealing with the FACTS, that the U.S. can install it's own troops on Syrian soil, in effect, INVADING a foreign nation (a war crime ) those same troops training and supplying TERRORISTS to kill and murder the local citizenry and Syrian armed forces, again, a war crime, yet not a word of condemnation against the evil perpetrators who have brought this evil to the people of Syria.

What the hell is wrong with western people these days, are they all INSANE ????

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 8:41:31 AM

shad williams

Reply to Jim Miles:

The Peshmerga are digging trenches, content to drop out of the coalition and hold on to the territory they have captured. The criminals having known all along that their US/NATO western friends would eventually turn on them have been building fortifications for months since they received the telegram about the friends. Consequently, it has been heavy slugging, troop losses, kept out of MSM. Check GONews.

The US and its allies are turning the infrastructure of Syria into to rubble. This will soften up the Syrian government, Russia, China and Iran for development assistance to rebuild? How can the globalists be made to pony up without strings to rebuild what they have destroyed - apart from lives.

I detest those who have taken my country and wiped their ass with it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 12:47:39 AM

BFalcon

Reply to Jim Miles:
It amazes me how you defend crimes in Aleppo.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:43:21 PM

