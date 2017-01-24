- Advertisement -



Child

(image by iambuggo) License DMCA Details



Humanity will be divided into two races: people who believe that what is actually evil is good... and the people who must love them.

--Rudolph Steiner, 1861-1925

Let's make 2017 the year of What We Can Do

Ask questions that invite conversation. Then: listen. At this time, what is a healthy person? What is a healthy environment? How do we take responsibility for ourselves and our environment?

How can we reduce our energy and electronics use and still function in society? What can we do individually, by household, by community and at the regulatory level?

What keeps our friends, neighbors, physicians, legislators (etc.) from recognizing scientific evidence of EMRadiation's harm to living creatures? What effectively opens discussion about technology's energy demands, effects on humanness, effects on wildlife, lack of regulation?

- Advertisement -

Given current federal and state regulations, what are realistic goals (re reducing e-techs' EMR emissions, energy use, use of conflict minerals and waste)? What actions have been ineffective? What would be effective?

What We Can Do BEFORE February 6

Write a Comment to the FCC

FCC seeks Comments on Streamlining Deployment of Small-Cell Infrastructure By Improving Wireless Siting Policies: FCC intends to make installment of 5G antennas (on public right-of-ways like utility poles, for example) easier and faster than it already is.

For instructions about submitting a comment: http://bit.ly/2jMWEPX

- Advertisement -

Here are possible points to illuminate in your comment:

* No data exists about 24/7 exposure at these frequencies and amplitudes will affect babies, pregnant women, children, the infirm, people with medical implants, the general population, insects or other wildlife.

* Given FCC and telecoms proposal to deploy 5G antennas ubiquitously, no one will be able to avoid exposure.

* The Air Force's Radio Frequency Radiation Dosimetry Handbook, 5th Edition, Chapter 8, "Responses to RF Overexposure by Marvin C. Ziskin, MD, reports that studies about millimeter-wave exposures such as 94GHz primarily affect the eyes and skin. "A millimeter wave based non-lethal deterrent system in operation can be expected to raise the skin surface temperature to the point where an individual feels sufficient pain that he will remove himself from the beam.... intolerable pain would occur in just a few seconds. Away from the beam the temperature quickly returns to near-normal levels." Given such findings by the Air Force, do we really want to experiment on the public's health with no place to get away from millimeter waves?

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5