Exclusive to OpEdNews:
"Let it be an arms race:" The Nuclear Nighmare holds the world hostage

      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/27/16

The Cold War for Kids: Arms Race
(image by ducksters.com)
As a Chrismas present to the world, a few days ago, a man not yet President and lacking popular support, brought into focus the threat of nuclear annihilation in one tweet: "Let it be an arms race."

This was in response to the game of ego-driven chicken he was playing with Putin who had warned that Russia could not be defeated with nuclear threats, from NATO, the US, or anywhere. I decided to look into the scale of the terror that Trump has unleased, as tho waking up from one of the recurrent nightmares of my youth that indeed, nuclear war had started. Below I explore the scale of the threat and the rationality of the fear.

One current nuclear bomb has the force of 15,000 kilotons, compared to the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, which had 15.

So the current active US arsenal of 2000 bombs had this much more force than the first bomb dropped: 2000 x 15000 =30 million kilotons. This is enough to flatten 2 million large cities. This is enough to kill every living thing on earth.

Why would anyone in his right mind think it makes sense to have more capacity?

Here is the kind of "defense" that Trump supporters are promoting (from OEN discussion forum): "These statements about upgrading nuclear arsenals could be jockeying for eventual arms reduction negotiations."

This brings to mind Einstein's insight that "You cannot simultaneously prevent and prepare for war."

Albert Einstein quotes - Quote Coyote page 2
(image by quote-coyote.com)

Against this insight is the Nixon Madman Theory which Trump has adopted: "I call it the Madman Theory, Bob (Haldeman) . I want the North Vietnamese to believe I've reached the point where I might do anything to stop the war. We'll just slip the word to them that, "for God's sake, you know Nixon is obsessed about communism. We can't restrain him when he's angry--and he has his hand on the nuclear button" and Ho Chi Minh himself will be in Paris in two days begging for peace."

The History Place - Great Speeches Collection: Richard Nixon ...
(image by historyplace.com)
The man who inspires Trump to use the Madman Theory.......

"In October 1969, the Nixon administration indicated to the Soviet Union that "the madman was loose" when the United States military was ordered to full global war readiness alert (unbeknownst to the majority of the American population), and bombers armed with thermonuclear weapons flew patterns near the Soviet border for three consecutive days" Wikipedia

If Trump had been reading history instead of Hitler's speeches, he might have realized that the Madman theory led only to more slaughter, never to peace.

"Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it." Santayana

Those who defend state terrorism fail to understand that it is not only the tool of Tyrants but leads to death and destruction.

Why would anyone in his r fight mind support a man who wants more capacity to destroy the earth not 30 times but more? To argue that this is a "negotiating tactic" is like claiming a man brandishing an assault weapon is negotiating.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 at 4:38:53 PM

