By Avis Little Eagle and Georgianne Nienaber

A native woman is found frozen in her trailer due to lack of propane for her furnace. A few days earlier, a 54-year-old tribal member was found frozen behind a building, a 24-year-old woman froze to death, and her 29-year-old boyfriend was found frozen to death in a snow bank this week. This is the reality of life on the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux Reservations. Many do not own their own homes, cars, money for gas if they do have a car, and the per capita income on the Standing Rock Reservation is $13,474, less than half of U.S. per capita ($27,334). (Source: Northern Plains Reservation Aid)



Main Camp November 2016

(image by Georgianne Nienaber) License DMCA Details



How can this happen when the eyes of the world are focused on the Standing Rock protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, and millions of dollars are pouring into Internet crowd sourcing sites? Estimates of the number of sites that use "Standing Rock" and "Sacred Stone" range from 5,000 to 20,000 including at least 10,000 GoFundMe accounts. Over 5,000 use the Standing Rock name, according to tribal officials. Where is the money going? The short answer is that no one knows.

Tribal budgets as well as the annual tribal audits are available upon the request of tribal members, at the tribal finance office. This is often not the case with crowd-sourced funding.

The National Crime Prevention Council suggests that online donors check out any unknown charity with a charity registration office, the Better Business Bureau, or a charity watchdog group such as Charity Watch, Give, and Guidestar. This investigation followed the NCPC guidelines and offered fundraisers the opportunity to respond by email if we could not locate the charity in question through charity watch organizations. GoFundMe, the number one crowd-sourcing website with over $3 billion raised for personal causes such as the Standing Rock protests, presents challenges in transparency.



(image by Teton Times) License DMCA Details

When is a donation a "gift" and therefore tax-exempt? The courts have not yet clarified this, but crowd funding services have to report to the IRS campaigns that total at least $20,000 and 200 transactions, according to tax consultant Liberty Tax's website. Money collected from crowd funding is considered either income or a gift, and the "gift tax" is levied upon the donor. If a GoFundMe campaign benefits or is a registered non-profit organization or charity, taxes may not be necessary.

For now, it is up to the donor to be aware. Is it easy to contact the site? Is there a mailing address? Can donors reach the company by phone, email, or chat? If contact is established, do the owners of the campaign willingly provide clear answers as to how much money has been spent and how it has been allocated? Search for the fundraising site on the BBB's business search service. If the company is listed as a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC), it will be listed on the website of the state in which it is doing business.

Do you want to make a "gift" to an organization with absolutely no accountability, or would you rather work with an accredited 501 (c) (3) charity?

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is a federally recognized tribe of American Indians. 81 Federal Register 26826, 26830 (May 4, 2016). Under the Indian Tribal Government Tax Status Act of 1982, 26 U.S.C. 7871 et seq., Indian tribes are treated like states for purposes of federal income, estate and gift tax deductions for charitable contributions. The only "official" site for the Standing Rock Tribal Government (Stand With Standing Rock) does not solicit, but was set up as a means to accept free-will donations that were bogging down the PayPal account on the official Standing Rock Tribal Website.

To date, SRST has taken in $6 million that has been subsequently earmarked for legal defense in the lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers and DAPL, waste management at the camps, and budget shortfalls incurred because of the closure of Highway 1806 and local boycotts of the casinos. The annual Prairie Knights Casino intake was approximately $14 million in 2015 and dropped to near $8 million in 2016. The budgets and spreadsheets will be discussed in general terms later in this article. (See Sidebar)

Where Is the Money?

Over $6 million has been raised through a handful of other private sites, including the Sacred Stone Camp, Sacred Stone Legal Defense Fund, Last Real Indians, Unify, and the Lakota People's Law Project. These private donations are not reflected in, nor will they be included in, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's budget outlays. The $6 million for private sites in this investigation does not include monies raised on the Internet by thousands of other entities which use the Standing Rock name to raise funds for anything including, but not limited to, cameras, film projects, gasoline, wood, food, legal services, travel expenses, public relations, tiny barns for horses, yurts, tipis and other commodities too numerous to mention. It is anyone's guess what the total amount is and how to account for it.

A set of questions about budgets and charity registrations was sent to the Sacred Stone Camp, Sacred Stone Legal Defense Fund, Last Real Indians, Unify, and the Lakota People's Law Project. To date, the Sacred Stone Camp, the Lakota People's Law Project and the Sacred Stone Legal Defense Fund have replied by email.

As of this writing the "Official Sacred Stone Camp" has raised over $3 million through a GoFundMe campaign. "We are asking for financial support for water-propane - food and blankets for the camp," according to the website.

