From Mondoweiss

The woman regarded as Hillary Clinton's choice for Defense Secretary says "my worry" is that Donald Trump will not consider Israel's interests in forging a deal with Russia over Syria.

Michele Flournoy spoke at an Israeli security conference earlier this week. After Philip Gordon, a former aide to President Obama on the Middle East, expressed the concern that Trump would align with Russia on Syria "without getting anything for it" in terms of constraining Iran in the Middle East, Flournoy said:

"Yeah. And this is where I think you have to worry for Israel and Israel's interests, which is that you could end up with a situation in Syria, where he says OK, we're going to get some kind of ceasefire and peace deal in exchange for some kind of general commitment of Russia to fight ISIS, which they've never really done, and Israel's interests aren't even considered in the process. That's my worry."

Flournoy was widely-thought to be Hillary Clinton's "Defense Secretary in waiting." Last year she advocated for a far more aggressive U.S. intervention in Syria against Bashar al-Assad and ISIS, which she styled as "limited military coercion," including enforcing a "no-bombing" zone in areas controlled by rebels. She is the CEO of the Center for a New American Security, a liberal-interventionist thinktank.