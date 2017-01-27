Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Leading Clintonite worries that Trump will sell out Israel in forging deal with Russia

By       Message Philip Weiss     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/27/17

Author 88895
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

From Mondoweiss


(image by Video screen grab)   License   DMCA   Details

The woman regarded as Hillary Clinton's choice for Defense Secretary says "my worry" is that Donald Trump will not consider Israel's interests in forging a deal with Russia over Syria.

Michele Flournoy spoke at an Israeli security conference earlier this week. After Philip Gordon, a former aide to President Obama on the Middle East, expressed the concern that Trump would align with Russia on Syria "without getting anything for it" in terms of constraining Iran in the Middle East, Flournoy said:

"Yeah. And this is where I think you have to worry for Israel and Israel's interests, which is that you could end up with a situation in Syria, where he says OK, we're going to get some kind of ceasefire and peace deal in exchange for some kind of general commitment of Russia to fight ISIS, which they've never really done, and Israel's interests aren't even considered in the process. That's my worry."

Flournoy was widely-thought to be Hillary Clinton's "Defense Secretary in waiting." Last year she advocated for a far more aggressive U.S. intervention in Syria against Bashar al-Assad and ISIS, which she styled as "limited military coercion," including enforcing a "no-bombing" zone in areas controlled by rebels. She is the CEO of the Center for a New American Security, a liberal-interventionist thinktank.

Clinton was more attuned to Israel's interests than Donald Trump.

- Advertisement -

John Kerry has contradicted Flournoy on Russia. He said last year that Russia only intervened in Syria to prevent ISIS from bringing down Assad.

In the conversation at the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies published three days ago, Flournoy expressed the fear that Trump was being "played by Putin." The U.S. must be hardheaded, she said:

"My concern is that the objective should not be simply to reduce tensions. The objective should be to protect our interests and allied interests from a more aggressive regime in Russia. We all would like to see less tense relations, but you have to put at the core protecting our interests. And I worry that in seeking to simply reduce the temperature or cool things down, that Trump may -- President Trump may -- make some concessions that would not be in our interests or those of our allies, long term, and that he risks being played by Vladimir Putin and being put in a much weaker position."

David Ignatius, the Washington Post columnist, affirmed Flournoy's view, saying a grand bargain with Russia could be "dangerous to Israel":

"Part of this rapprochement with Russia would include some understanding with Russia's allies in Syria, Iran. That's a very dangerous strategy for all the reasons we discussed, dangerous to Israel."

- Advertisement -

But Flournoy said that based on the advisers Trump has in place, the Trump administration is likely to be very tough in its dealings with Iran. It will keep the Iran deal but "add cooperation with Israel and others in the region to push back harder on Iran's destabilizing activity and support for terrorism."

Philip Gordon echoed that, and said: "As they do confront Iran, Iran will respond, and there's a risk of escalation."

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://mondoweiss.net/
Philip Weiss is a longtime writer and journalist in New York. He co-edits a website on Israel/Palestine, Mondoweiss.net, which he founded in order to foster the movement for greater fairness and justice for Palestinians in American foreign policy. He is currently working on a novel about the US in Australia during WW2.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"NYT" and Matthews warn that Netanyahu speech to Congress could lead US to war

Clinton and Israel -- the Marc Rich story

Obama's European message -- self-determination, equality, dignity -- is null and void in Palestine

British Parliament sends a message to Obama: the people see Israel as a "bully"

Gaza massacre is generating ideological crisis in American Zionists

I want my country back

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 