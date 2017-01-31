Refresh  
Lawsuits filed challenging Trump's Muslim ban

At least two lawsuits were filed Monday (Jan. 30) against against President's Trump's Friday's "Muslim ban" executive order.

In Seattle, Washington, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is challenging President Donald Trump's executive order banning Muslim immigrants and refugees, calling it unconstitutional and asking for a temporary restraining order.

In Washington DC, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of more than 20 "John Doe" individuals who say President Donald Trump's unilateral "Muslim ban" action is unconstitutional. CAIR lists Trump, new Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the State Department and the director of national intelligence as defendants in its lawsuit.

Washington State files lawsuit

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement that "No one is above the law -- not even the President." "And in the courtroom, it is not the loudest voice that prevails. It's the Constitution."

In documents filed Jan. 30 against Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and high-ranking Trump Administration officials, Ferguson argues that the order violates the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection and the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, infringes individuals' constitutional right to due process and contravenes the federal Immigration and Nationality Act.

On Jan. 28, a federal judge in Brooklyn issued an order enjoining the Trump Administration from enforcing its Executive Order as to certain individuals who have arrived in the United States. Ferguson's office states that the attorney general's lawsuit is broader in scope and seeks to invalidate entire sections of the Executive Order nationwide.

Ferguson's complaint asserts that the President's actions are "separating Washington families, harming thousands of Washington residents, damaging Washington's economy, hurting Washington-based companies, and undermining Washington's sovereign interest in remaining a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees."

Washington Governor Jay Inslee

Washington Governor Jay Inslee joined the Attorney General Ferguson at the press conference. He said:"This is un American, it is wrong, and it will not stand." "The clear intent of this executive order is to discriminate against one faith amongst all God's children." Asked if he fears retaliation from the Trump administration, Inslee said "there's no predicting this president, but we will not yield, we will not be leveraged, we will not be threatened, we will not be intimidated."

Inslee said he learned the hard way over the years "you do not back down to bullies." Ferguson said he has been in contact with other attorneys general but at this point Washington state was acting on its own regarding the legal action.

Microsoft, Amazon join in lawsuit

Tech companies are joining forces with the Washington state government to fight against Donald Trump's recent immigration-related executive order.

Now, at least three tech companies -- Microsoft, Amazon, and Expedia -- are joining that legal fight. A Microsoft spokesman told Reuters that the company is providing information about the effect of the order in order to "be supportive." They also would "be happy to testify further if needed."

Microsoft, Amazon, and Expedia are all based in the Seattle, Washington area

Both Amazon and Expedia are also preparing statements that demonstrate the order's negative impact on their business. In an email to employees, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote that the company's legal team "has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General who will be filing suit against the order." They are considering other legal options, as well. Expedia hasn't publicly released its statement but Ferguson cited the company's help in a press release.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

