- Advertisement -



Who We Are - Permanent Forum on International Pharmaceutical Crime

(image by pfipc.org) License DMCA Details



Both South Korean consumer groups and politicians have been for quite some time calling for mandatory GMO labeling, which, starting in February, will be the enforced law.

Because the article that this article is about was in Korean in the original, I will post the translation with a brief comment of my own.

In view of the fact that the Trump FDA Commissioner will be even more manipulated by corporate interests than prior administrations, not much at all is going to get done over the next four years in the realm of protecting consumers.

I say that because of the demonstrated record thus far of appointing 4 climate change deniers to Cabinet positions. I am all for giving a new regime a chance to prove themselves, but in this department, that of the FDA, I hold out no hope at all.

The mainstream media and the alternative media in the USA are difficult to submit articles that educate consumers, so I have entirely shifted all of my efforts to other nations. The most significant involves my presenting my initial evidence to the Health Minister of India requesting him to ban Aspartame.

India has done this sort of thing before, most notably about 40 years ago when the Health Minister, Dr. Sripati Chandrasekhar, issued an order that banned both Coca Cola and Pepsi Cola for seven years. He told me in person that he did this entirely by edict, without parliament, for reasons of protecting the health of Indians; that it last only seven years until he left office to come to the United States to teach at five different universities, and that the companies simply bribed there way back into the market, and that in his opinion, it was no more than a strong statement against American corporations, because what the Indian corporations replaced Coca Cola and Pepsi Cola with was in fact worse than the usual mixture of food coloring, phosphoric acid, loads of sugar, and many secret ingredients that aren't even patented, what the rest of the world drinks when it consumes Coca Cola or Pepsi Cola.

- Advertisement -

I made this request partially in memory of my friend, Dr. Chandrasekhar, with his 40 honorary degrees and his life of brilliant public service. He was trained as an Economist and his Ph.D. was from Columbia University, where he later was a professor.

I chose India for two other reasons: 1) it is the world's largest democracy 2) many Indians speak and read English, 3) a great deal of competent journalism has already been read in the very aggressive news media there, which doesn't hesitate to expose the truth like so many in the United States, and 4) because with 1.25 billion people, India has always been sensitive to the genocidal issues involving junk food and toxic food additives.

I have been very busy with this effort, as there are a great many newspapers in India and in the rest of the world, which, unlike America, really does care about these matters. I will occasionally submit articles like this to OEN which will be less often than my efforts in the past.





So this news from Korea, although in a different context, is quite encouraging:

- Advertisement -

click here

Food items will require GMO labels in Korea

by Seo Ji-eun in Korea Daily

29 Dec 2016

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3