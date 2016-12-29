Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Korea: Food items will require GMO labels; Update on India re: Health Minister and Consumer Protection

By       Message Stephen Fox     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   News 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/29/16

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)
- Advertisement -

Who We Are - Permanent Forum on International Pharmaceutical Crime
Who We Are - Permanent Forum on International Pharmaceutical Crime
(image by pfipc.org)   License   DMCA   Details

Both South Korean consumer groups and politicians have been for quite some time calling for mandatory GMO labeling, which, starting in February, will be the enforced law.

Because the article that this article is about was in Korean in the original, I will post the translation with a brief comment of my own.

In view of the fact that the Trump FDA Commissioner will be even more manipulated by corporate interests than prior administrations, not much at all is going to get done over the next four years in the realm of protecting consumers.

I say that because of the demonstrated record thus far of appointing 4 climate change deniers to Cabinet positions. I am all for giving a new regime a chance to prove themselves, but in this department, that of the FDA, I hold out no hope at all.

The mainstream media and the alternative media in the USA are difficult to submit articles that educate consumers, so I have entirely shifted all of my efforts to other nations. The most significant involves my presenting my initial evidence to the Health Minister of India requesting him to ban Aspartame.

India has done this sort of thing before, most notably about 40 years ago when the Health Minister, Dr. Sripati Chandrasekhar, issued an order that banned both Coca Cola and Pepsi Cola for seven years. He told me in person that he did this entirely by edict, without parliament, for reasons of protecting the health of Indians; that it last only seven years until he left office to come to the United States to teach at five different universities, and that the companies simply bribed there way back into the market, and that in his opinion, it was no more than a strong statement against American corporations, because what the Indian corporations replaced Coca Cola and Pepsi Cola with was in fact worse than the usual mixture of food coloring, phosphoric acid, loads of sugar, and many secret ingredients that aren't even patented, what the rest of the world drinks when it consumes Coca Cola or Pepsi Cola.

- Advertisement -

I made this request partially in memory of my friend, Dr. Chandrasekhar, with his 40 honorary degrees and his life of brilliant public service. He was trained as an Economist and his Ph.D. was from Columbia University, where he later was a professor.

I chose India for two other reasons: 1) it is the world's largest democracy 2) many Indians speak and read English, 3) a great deal of competent journalism has already been read in the very aggressive news media there, which doesn't hesitate to expose the truth like so many in the United States, and 4) because with 1.25 billion people, India has always been sensitive to the genocidal issues involving junk food and toxic food additives.

I have been very busy with this effort, as there are a great many newspapers in India and in the rest of the world, which, unlike America, really does care about these matters. I will occasionally submit articles like this to OEN which will be less often than my efforts in the past.


So this news from Korea, although in a different context, is quite encouraging:

- Advertisement -

click here

Food items will require GMO labels in Korea

by Seo Ji-eun in Korea Daily

29 Dec 2016

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   News 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 23 fans, 210 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1572 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
Here is the kicker in this big news from Korea: the revision makes it possible for consumers to seek compensation for medical treatment costs due to adverse side effects from using medical products, starting in January. Victims of medical side effects are currently eligible to demand compensation for for damages, disability and funeral costs.damages, disability and funeral costs.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 at 6:32:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 