Knock, Knock: Who's There? Trumped Trump

Marcello Rollando
Snake Oil Man Meets We the People
(image by Akemi Ohira)
Emboldened by Alt-Right votes, our 45th President throws down a radical Right Wing gauntlet at the feet of democracy. Perhaps believing in alternative facts, he assumed no one would dare challenge his alternative banning.

While a flurry of photo-opts included a refugee Ban on Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Iraq and Syria -- all non-9/11 participants -- coincidentally, Middle East countries with whom The Don of Bankruptcy has business ties: Azerbaijan, UAE, Egypt, Frenemy Turkey and 9/11 contributor Saudi Arabia, were exempt from, executive abuse of power.

As evidenced by January's Women's March heard round the world, women, from Millennials to Seniors, united -- and supported by men fearless in the face of gender equality -- most Americans represent American values that demonstrate our collective aspirations, better than our elected officials.

Once again, our exceptional attempt to form a more perfect union is being challenged. However, as in Civil War, iconic assassinations, Kent State bloodshed and sitting UC Davis student protesters being pepper sprayed -- we will go high, and shall overcome.

Nonetheless, Conservatives are serious about pushing America backwards, but deep in Liberal hearts and minds, Americans know compromise is as essential to global security, as family love is to the fabric of American progress. We now hold these truths to be self-evident: when people who hate government are elected by people who hate government, government becomes hateful.

When conservatives like Cheney, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence dominate public affairs: preaching oil wars for profit, obstructionism to the public good and denial of science, evolution and freedom of choice -- what is wrought on America is the havoc and chaos of a team of bigots herded by an emperor with no concept of helming a democratic ship of state.

Once again, it is up to those who care about life before birth to unite with those who choose to live a life saving lives from, extremists more akin to authoritarians and demagoguery, than leaders of a free world.

We the People, of every color & cause; stay-at-home or home-schooled; Wall Street to Main Street -- especially women of every political and sexual persuasion and every income disparity level -- need unite, to never again repeat McCarthyism's restrictions on our freedoms.

Let's also prioritize less on organizing for Party victory, and more on how American citizens counter, when an American president becomes a global threat to human decency, mutual respect and indeed, humankind.

We don't need to agree on everything to recognize the power of unity in the face of questioning misguided authority:

One B2 Stealth Bomber costs ten times more than the entire annual budget of NEA

Churchill or church member, when asked to cut Arts & Science budgets to fund wars, answer, what are we fighting for if not preservation of The Humanities

Words like, Keep the oil and maybe we will have another chance, endangers American lives here, and abroad

No political extremist is the solution for employment, fiscal responsibility, income parity, spiritual hope, peace of mind -- or Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Extremism offers only the demise of common cause, commonality and common sense.

Our current abyss didn't begin with Bannon, Spicer, Conway or Islamophobia undoing, Love thy neighbor as thyself. America is the product of a checkered past:

seeking religious freedom invaders, slaughtering those of differing beliefs

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

