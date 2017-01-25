Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Kellyanne Goebbels (Poster)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ron Nilson     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70396
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)
- Advertisement -
When the truth just isn't enough -

Alternative Truth
Alternative Truth
(image by Ron Nilson)   License   DMCA   Details


- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://nilsonotes.blogspot.com

Retired, reformed capitalist, recovering consumer, artist, self-published poet, spiritual growth and animal rights advocate, Reiki master - originally from New Jersey, now living near the great urban experiment called Detroit with wife, dog and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Great American Money Myth

Long as You Buy, Big Food Doesn't Care If You Live or Die

The Alarm From Easter Island

The Religious Right? Wrong!

Is Trump Actually Trying to Lose the Election?

The Christian Church In America is Dead - Donald Trump's Election Proves It!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ron Nilson

Become a Fan
Author 70396
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 21, 2011), 8 fans, 24 articles, 2 quicklinks, 130 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

A whole new political reality.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 at 1:46:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 