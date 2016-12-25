Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Keith Ellison Says He Is Ready to Fight for Democracy in North Carolina -- and Across America

John Nichols
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
12/25/16

From The Nation

Keith Ellison is right to warn Democrats that a battle in one state has nationwide implications.

Keith Ellison, U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota's 5th district
There is, unfortunately, nothing new about the assault on democracy that is playing out in North Carolina. But Democrats need to make a new commitment to defending democracy -- and Congressman Keith Ellison is giving voice to that commitment.

Promising an all-out fight against efforts by North Carolina Republicans to mangle the message of the 2016 election in their state -- by dramatically disempowering a newly elected Democratic governor -- the contender for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee is proposing to remake the Democratic Party as an aggressive force not just for big-"D" Democratic candidates but for small-"d" democratic renewal.

"You gotta be in the fight," declares Ellison, a Democratic congressman from Minnesota who currently serves as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "I will be."

He also recognizes that this is an old fight. Meddling with the rules to undermine, weaken, and dismiss the will of the people is nothing new.

In the "Old South" of overt segregation and Jim Crow governance, politicians regularly changed the rules in order to assure that democracy would not become a burden to the existing order.

Poll taxes and literacy tests were imposed to deny African Americans, Latinos and poor whites the franchise. Along with official and semi-official threats of violence, these moves warped the politics of the region and the nation for generations.

Yet the voters sometimes broke with the old order -- or, at the least, threatened to do so.

When that happened, conniving partisans went to work: creating new voting systems, governing structures, and practices with an eye toward keeping control. They initiated runoff elections, which were timed to assure that Democratic primaries did not nominate reformers. They created primary- and general-election systems that gave rural counties what was effectively veto power over statewide results. And if all else failed, they rewrote election rules altogether -- as happened in Louisiana in the 1970s.

Thwarted in his efforts to upend term limits in Alabama, Governor George Wallace simply ran his wife Lurleen for governor in 1966 and then proceeded to govern as a "dollar-a-year-adviser" charged with making all the important decisions.

Reworking rules and practices to thwart democracy is an old Southern tradition, but it is certainly not an honorable Southern tradition. And lest Northerners get to feeling too superior, it is worth noting that every region of the United States has seen its share of electoral pathologies.

For a brief "New South" moment, it even seemed as if changing Southern states such as North Carolina might lead not just the South but the nation in charting more democratic courses. In recent years, however, North Carolina has stumbled backward -- with right-wing Governor Pat McCrory and his legislative allies undoing decades of progress to expand voting rights, competitive elections, and forward-looking governance.

Thanks to brilliant activist campaigns, including the "Moral Mondays" movement, McCrory and his cronies have been exposed and challenged. And this fall the governor was narrowly defeated in one of the most important victories of the year for democracy advocates.

Unfortunately, McCrory is not exiting gracefully. He refused for weeks to concede his defeat. And then he started rewriting the rules in order to disempower his successor: Democrat Roy Cooper. Days before he is to leave office, McCrory has signed sweeping legislation designed to limit Cooper's authority in general and to rework election processes in particular.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

