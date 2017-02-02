Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 3 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (5 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments, 5 series

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Jonathan Simon: Votecounts As 'Alternative Facts'

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joan Brunwasser     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/2/17

Become a Fan
  (83 fans)
- Advertisement -

Jonathan Simon
Jonathan Simon
(image by courtesy of Jonathan Simon)   License   DMCA   Details

My guest today is Jonathan Simon, election integrity activist, co-founder of Election Defense Alliance and author of CODE RED: Computerized Election Theft and The New American Century. Welcome back to OpEdNews, Jonathan. We haven't talked much since the election. You recently posted "Donald Trump Warned of a Rigged Election . . . Was He Right?"Where would you like to start?

Joan, I Woke Up This Mornin' With The We're In Deep sh*t Pants On Fire Voter-Fraud Blues. The DNOTD (Depraved News Of The Day) was that Trump plans a "major investigation" into the "voter fraud" that he says cost him a popular-vote victory. . . Now, just about every morning greets us with some new depravity, but this one is particularly rich. He's going to find the millions of illegals that took it upon themselves individually to complete voter registration forms or impersonate their neighbors or dead people (and one can already hear the shoulder joints popping as arms are twisted to find them or else), but at the same time he (and the Republicans in control of the electoral apparatus) blocked every attempt to look into the concealed, computerized counting process that produced the razor-thin swing state victories that overrode the popular vote and put him in office.

And then, to stop all that "voter fraud," we'll tighten voting restrictions even further (with a Supreme Court that will, by its beautiful 5 - 4 majority, strip whatever voting rights protections are left and a Justice Department that will refuse to enforce any that the Court happens to overlook), so that no matter how bigly they f*ck up this country, they can count on their old friends Strip and Flip to keep their hold on power. This is so nightmarish--it's as if Dali and Munch did a painting together and we're in it.

US Supreme Court
US Supreme Court
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

Well, that certainly was an upbeat way to start our conversation. Where does that leave us? Other than leaving en masse to Canada, if they'll have us.

- Advertisement -

Funny you should mention Canada and leaving en masse. In this past Sunday's NY Times Book Review, Yale historian Beverly Gage, reviewing Sinclair Lewis's 1935 novel, "It Can't Happen Here," writes: "If Lewis's post-election vision is what awaits us, there will be little cause for hope, or even civic engagement, in the months ahead. The only viable options will be to get out of the country--or to join an armed underground resistance."

Sinclair Lewis It Can't Happen Here 1936 theater poster
Sinclair Lewis It Can't Happen Here 1936 theater poster
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

While noting the as yet contingent nature of Gage's prognostication, it is nonetheless stunning how far we've come how fast on the road to outright fascism. A writer in the TIMES given the green light to talk about armed resistance?! Steve Bannon, Trump's consigliere, today told the media it had better "keep its mouth shut." "Facts" are a quaint historical relic; wishes are horses, in fact amazing horses, winning horses. And an ego every bit as fragile as Hitler's has started a trade war, gagged our scientists, plans literally to obliterate decades of climate data and research, and has made pants-on-fire lies about the head-count at his inauguration and his would-be popular vote victory the centerpieces of his presidency. And we have not yet made it through a week.

It would be hard to exaggerate the sea change we are undergoing or the danger we are in. I don't see any point in trying to be upbeat about something that promises to be a national and global tragedy. To me, it is all the worse for most likely being the product of a cheap electronic trick--or rather a long string of cheap electronic tricks. It is one thing to come under the thumb of fascism or tyranny by conquest or genuine public choice; it's another thing to arrive there by fraud. The Right has pulled out every stop to take over this country but, if the evidence we have access to is to be believed, would have failed in the attempt absent computerized votecount manipulation.

- Advertisement -

Nonetheless, as fraudulent as it may be, where we are right now is all too real. Our choices may very soon come down to France 1789 revolution or Soviet Union mid-20th century knowing and quiet submission. These are both awful choices. But, if the Catch-22 (any legislative reform of the current electoral/political process has to come via the current electoral/political process) holds and the bastards can't be voted out, I don't see other viable paths. As a nation, we collectively lollygagged and the horse has left the barn (and commandeered a tank).

the guillotine, tool of the French Revolution
the guillotine, tool of the French Revolution
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

Millions of people mobilized on the day after Trump's inauguration, and in fact their numbers in Washington far exceeded those attending the inauguration the day before. Does the national and international outpouring, with 673 cities across the globe involved, change the equation at all?

Perhaps but, as Zeynep Tufekci noted in today's Times, social media makes it a lot easier to quickly gather big numbers than it once was. As a result, while something like the 1963 March on Washington was the culmination of a year or so of organizing and movement building, the post-inaugural rallies and marches are more like a beginning point (Tufekci likens it to Rosa Parks's single act of defiance).

Where it goes from there depends on many factors, and the precedents here are not promising. Ten million people came out on the same day to tell George W. Bush not to invade Iraq; he dismissed it all as "like making policy based on a focus group" and the anti-war "movement" effectively disappeared. Mass public protest, without more, is a slow and rather clumsy tool when responding to the kind of centralized blitzkrieg of decisions and actions we are now witnessing. Then you have the Occupy model--promising at first, but effectively leaderless, easily infiltrated, totally dissed/undermined by the media,and ultimately swept away in one weekend, with unfulfilled promises to return.

The fact is that our only effective right of review is electoral. Protests feel good but change little. Polls register approval or disapproval, enthusiasm or outrage. We follow them obsessively. Why? To tell us how the election is going to go. We've been there, done that, have we not?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.opednews.com/author/author79.html

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
Series: "Election/Voting"

Your Vote: Raped and Pillaged - OEN Interviews Greg Palast (Article) (# of views) 05/13/2016
Understanding Bernie's "Yuge" Michigan Upset (Article) (# of views) 03/10/2016
Media Blackout: What They Don't Want You to Know About Bernie (Article) (# of views) 01/07/2016
View All 6 Articles in "Election/Voting"
Total Views for the Series: 9586   

Series: "Election Integrity"

Cyber-Security Expert Weighs in on Recount, Anonymous Threats and More (Article) (# of views) 01/22/2017
Election Theft in the USA: An Astrophysicist's POV (Article) (# of views) 01/13/2017
Recount Rally at Trump Tower, NYC, Monday, December 5th (Article) (# of views) 12/04/2016
View All 49 Articles in "Election Integrity"
Total Views for the Series: 98839   

Series: "Activism"

Women's March: Seattle (Article) (# of views) 01/29/2017
David Swanson: Imagine Impeachment! (Article) (# of views) 01/27/2017
A Guy's View from Inside the Chicago Women's March (Article) (# of views) 01/26/2017
View All 156 Articles in "Activism"
Total Views for the Series: 248176   

Other Series: View All 52 Articles in "Overcoming Challenges"

Other Series: View All 44 Articles in "grassroots"

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interview with Dr. Margaret Flowers, Arrested Tuesday at Senate Roundtable on Health Care

Renowned Stanford Psychologist Carol Dweck on "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success"

Howard Zinn on "The People Speak," the Supreme Court and Haiti

Fed Up With Corporate Tax Dodgers? Check Out PayUpNow.org!

Snopes confirms danger of Straight Ticket Voting (STV)

Literary Agent Shares Trade Secrets With New Writers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 