My guest today is Jonathan Simon, election integrity activist, co-founder of Election Defense Alliance and author of CODE RED: Computerized Election Theft and The New American Century. Welcome back to OpEdNews, Jonathan. We haven't talked much since the election. You recently posted "Donald Trump Warned of a Rigged Election . . . Was He Right?"Where would you like to start?

Joan, I Woke Up This Mornin' With The We're In Deep sh*t Pants On Fire Voter-Fraud Blues. The DNOTD (Depraved News Of The Day) was that Trump plans a "major investigation" into the "voter fraud" that he says cost him a popular-vote victory. . . Now, just about every morning greets us with some new depravity, but this one is particularly rich. He's going to find the millions of illegals that took it upon themselves individually to complete voter registration forms or impersonate their neighbors or dead people (and one can already hear the shoulder joints popping as arms are twisted to find them or else), but at the same time he (and the Republicans in control of the electoral apparatus) blocked every attempt to look into the concealed, computerized counting process that produced the razor-thin swing state victories that overrode the popular vote and put him in office.

And then, to stop all that "voter fraud," we'll tighten voting restrictions even further (with a Supreme Court that will, by its beautiful 5 - 4 majority, strip whatever voting rights protections are left and a Justice Department that will refuse to enforce any that the Court happens to overlook), so that no matter how bigly they f*ck up this country, they can count on their old friends Strip and Flip to keep their hold on power. This is so nightmarish--it's as if Dali and Munch did a painting together and we're in it.

Well, that certainly was an upbeat way to start our conversation. Where does that leave us? Other than leaving en masse to Canada, if they'll have us.

Funny you should mention Canada and leaving en masse. In this past Sunday's NY Times Book Review, Yale historian Beverly Gage, reviewing Sinclair Lewis's 1935 novel, "It Can't Happen Here," writes: "If Lewis's post-election vision is what awaits us, there will be little cause for hope, or even civic engagement, in the months ahead. The only viable options will be to get out of the country--or to join an armed underground resistance."



Sinclair Lewis It Can't Happen Here 1936 theater poster

(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) License DMCA Details



While noting the as yet contingent nature of Gage's prognostication, it is nonetheless stunning how far we've come how fast on the road to outright fascism. A writer in the TIMES given the green light to talk about armed resistance?! Steve Bannon, Trump's consigliere, today told the media it had better "keep its mouth shut." "Facts" are a quaint historical relic; wishes are horses, in fact amazing horses, winning horses. And an ego every bit as fragile as Hitler's has started a trade war, gagged our scientists, plans literally to obliterate decades of climate data and research, and has made pants-on-fire lies about the head-count at his inauguration and his would-be popular vote victory the centerpieces of his presidency. And we have not yet made it through a week.

It would be hard to exaggerate the sea change we are undergoing or the danger we are in. I don't see any point in trying to be upbeat about something that promises to be a national and global tragedy. To me, it is all the worse for most likely being the product of a cheap electronic trick--or rather a long string of cheap electronic tricks. It is one thing to come under the thumb of fascism or tyranny by conquest or genuine public choice; it's another thing to arrive there by fraud. The Right has pulled out every stop to take over this country but, if the evidence we have access to is to be believed, would have failed in the attempt absent computerized votecount manipulation.

Nonetheless, as fraudulent as it may be, where we are right now is all too real. Our choices may very soon come down to France 1789 revolution or Soviet Union mid-20th century knowing and quiet submission. These are both awful choices. But, if the Catch-22 (any legislative reform of the current electoral/political process has to come via the current electoral/political process) holds and the bastards can't be voted out, I don't see other viable paths. As a nation, we collectively lollygagged and the horse has left the barn (and commandeered a tank).



the guillotine, tool of the French Revolution

(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) License DMCA Details



Millions of people mobilized on the day after Trump's inauguration, and in fact their numbers in Washington far exceeded those attending the inauguration the day before. Does the national and international outpouring, with 673 cities across the globe involved, change the equation at all?

Perhaps but, as Zeynep Tufekci noted in today's Times, social media makes it a lot easier to quickly gather big numbers than it once was. As a result, while something like the 1963 March on Washington was the culmination of a year or so of organizing and movement building, the post-inaugural rallies and marches are more like a beginning point (Tufekci likens it to Rosa Parks's single act of defiance).

Where it goes from there depends on many factors, and the precedents here are not promising. Ten million people came out on the same day to tell George W. Bush not to invade Iraq; he dismissed it all as "like making policy based on a focus group" and the anti-war "movement" effectively disappeared. Mass public protest, without more, is a slow and rather clumsy tool when responding to the kind of centralized blitzkrieg of decisions and actions we are now witnessing. Then you have the Occupy model--promising at first, but effectively leaderless, easily infiltrated, totally dissed/undermined by the media,and ultimately swept away in one weekend, with unfulfilled promises to return.

The fact is that our only effective right of review is electoral. Protests feel good but change little. Polls register approval or disapproval, enthusiasm or outrage. We follow them obsessively. Why? To tell us how the election is going to go. We've been there, done that, have we not?

