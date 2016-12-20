Refresh  

It wasn't the Russians!: Hillary Clinton Lost the November Election because She Blew Off Sanders Activists and Voters

By Dave Lindorff

Clinton, by lying about Sanders in debates and campaigns, lost millions of Sanders voters
The incredible "group-think" that has seen the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, President Obama, the Clinton campaign and most of the corporate media braying that Vladimir Putin scandalously upended American democracy and threw the election to his favored candidate Donald Trump is based on a ludicrous premise. That premise: that the election went Trump's way because several tens of thousands of voters in a few states -- Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin -- switched away from Clinton to Trump because of an alleged (and factually unproven) Russian "hack" of Democratic National Committee and of Hillary campaign chair John Podesta's emails.

According to this conspiracy theory -- and that is what it is -- the "Russian" hack fully explains those narrow Trump wins in three key swing states. It's proponents argue that with the results of the alleged hacks allegedly passed on to Wikileaks (which denies it was a hack or that is source was Russian), and the resulting release of emails that showed that the DNC had conspired to throw the primary election to Clinton, and that revealed the contents of Clinton's secret sycophantic quarter-million-dollar speeches to Wall Street banks, turned those states red.

What is ludicrous about this alleged conspiracy is that Sanders supporters already knew the DNC was in bed with the Clinton campaign. They'd already learned that first hand from Hawaiian Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who quit in disgust as DNC vice-chair back in late February, saying that the DNC was undermining Sanders and working for Clinton. As for the bank speeches, Clinton did all the damage herself by refusing to disclose what she'd said in those extravagantly paid gigs, and by getting caught in a lie that she couldn't release the texts because they were "under the control" of the banks (she actually owned the copyrights). She also hurt herself by lying and saying during one debate that she hadn't asked for the high fees when in fact her agent had demanded them. This infuriating information was all out there way before Wikileaks started releasing the documents in had in its possession.

The truth is that it was Clinton's own actions that lost her the support of Sanders voters. There was her repeating lying about Sanders during the campaign, and her gratuitous dissing of Sanders and his supporters even after it was becoming clearer that she would win the primary because of the corrupt support she had lined up from the party's unelected so-called "super delegates." Then there was her decision in the fall, after winning the nomination, to ignore the 13 million Sanders voters from the primary and instead to pursue the support of what she hoped were disenchanted Republican voters upset that Donald Trump had won the Republican nomination, all doomed her in the general election.

The anger among Sanders backers by the time of the convention at the end of July was palpable and was demonstrated when over 700 Sanders delegates walked out of the convention en masse, many tossing their convention credentials over the tall security fence. Clearly they were not going to back Hillary Clinton in November. Remember, those delegates were Sanders activists who represented millions of voters back in their home states.

Hillary Clinton didn't lose Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and most importantly Florida because a small percentage of voters switched from her to Trump in those states. She lost those states because millions of Sanders voters nationally, and hundreds of thousands of Democrats and independent progressives in those crucial states decided they couldn't vote for her because they were disgusted by both her and the Democratic Party. Some voted Green, some wrote in Sanders' name, which in most states meant their votes weren't counted, and some just got fed up and didn't vote at all, or just skipped the presidential line on their ballot.

In other words, even if the Russians did hack the DNC and Podesta emails, and even if the leaked emails (all of which by the way were true and accurate, not fake or doctored!), did manage at the last minute to persuade a few thousand Clinton voters to switch their votes to Trump, or to simply not vote for Clinton, that only had an impact because so many hundreds of thousands of more progressive voters had already written her off as a voting option. The point is that the races in those states never should have been that close in the first place, and wouldn't have been had the Clinton campaign not played so dirty in the primary, and then been so patronizing and vengeful towards the Sanders campaign and Sanders voters after gaining the nomination.

Leaving aside the reality that there is no evidence that Russian government hackers did obtain those emails and handed them over to Wikileaks to release during the last weeks of the campaign (the evidence is really that they were obtained by insider leaks, not by Russian hackers), the truth is that mounting evidence of Clinton corruption and of cheating during the primaries -- evidence that was coming to light even without and often before disclosure of the emails -- led millions of furious Sanders backers to decide they would never vote for Clinton.

The "false news" about Russians hacking US democracy, pushed by the Clinton campaign, sclerotic Democratic Party leadership, elements within the intelligence establishment and the Obama administration and parroted endlessly by the corporate media and by normally sentient liberals usually quick to condemn "conspiracy thinking," doesn't bode well for any real effort to wrench the Democratic Party away from its thoroughly discredited corporatist political stance, and raises the prospect of further Republican gains in the coming off-year Congressional elections in 2018.

It's becoming increasingly clear that the only way forward is going to have to be an abandonment of the Democratic Party by progressives and its replacement by a genuine progressive socialist party that is clearly of and for working people, and for those who cannot find work in this increasingly dystopic America.

DAVE LINDORFF is a member of ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, five-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site. His work, and that of colleagues J OHN GRANT, JESS GUH, GARY LINDORFF, ALFREDO LOPEZ, LINN WASHINGTON, JR. and the late CHARLES M. YOUNG, can be found at www.thiscantbehappening.net

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ron Madden

She actually won the election by almost 3 million votes, and by significant margins in the main swing states according to the exit polls.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:53:50 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Ron Madden:

Saying Hillary "won" by 3 million votes is irrelevant. Those were in California. So she could have become the president of California. Maybe she should run for governor there?

The point is, like it or not, we live in a country where the president is not elected by popular vote, but by electors, and Trump won those electors. He should not have, but Clinton and the DNC ensured that he would by trashing and ignoring Sanders voters (as well as working-class white people (you know, those "deplorables"), without whom she couldn't even when normally reliably Democratic Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and blew Michigan and Florida too, all of which should and could have been easy wins for a Democrat.


As for your bit about exit polls, the problem is the exit polls, not the counting. People have stopped telling the truth to pollsters -- a group of parasites who are viewed negatively by just about everyone at this point.


As long as people keep making excuses and living in an alternative universe, the Democrats will keep losing.


Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:11:48 PM

Ron Madden

The only thing is that she did not win Calif. by 3 million votes more than Obama did in 2008 or 2012, and "people do not tell exit pollsters the truth" is something which has been sold by the msm for a justification of perpetuating a broken election system. I'm actually surprised you're using that as a defense. You don't believe anything you've read at this site about the purging of minority voters (which was actually the lead story even in the "New Yorker last week), or the Ohio Attorney General turning off the anti-hacking equipment, or the 3 hour wait black voters had but not white voters ad infinituum? Trump lost by any reasonable, objective perspective. This country is certainly screwed up, but we're not that crazy just yet.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:54:51 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Ron Madden:   New Content
PS She didn't blow off Sanders at all after the nomination. Sanders gave her an enthusiastic endorsement (remember?) and then he campaigned his butt off for her.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:59:17 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Ron Madden:   New Content

I'm no big Clinton fan, but for Stein voters to blame Clinton for not appeasing them enough to convince them not to siphon off the 1% of the vote that they did (even after Hillary's pledging to run on what even Bernie called "the most progressive platform in history"), which was enough of a margin to prevent Clinton winning each of the swing states (where she only lost by thousands of votes) is patently absurd. Robert Reich, Ralph Nader and Sanders said this was just the wrong time in history to do what they did.

Blame yourselves if you need to anyone to blame.

Blame yourselves if you need to anyone to blame.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 9:43:11 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Ron Madden:

Stein votes didn't lose the election for Clinton. There's no state where her percentage was enough to do that alone.

I say that because Stein got about what the Greens always get -- and those were people who never vote for the Democrat, as they are committed Greens and Third Party voters- -so you can't blame Stein for anything (they probably wouldn't have voted for Sanders either if he'd won the nomination and run as a Democrat). But huge numbers of Sanders voters did either wrote in his name as a protest, and those write-ins are generally not counted in most states. And even huger numbers just didn't vote for anyone for President.

That's on Clinton and the DNC.

Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:03:56 AM

Ron Madden

Reply to Dave Lindorff:

This simply isn't true. Jill Stein got 1.07% of the vote and over 51,000 votes in Michigan and Trump won by only 11,000 votes. and in Wisconsin Trump won by 23,000 votes where Jill drew 1.04% and over 31,000 votes. I'm not going to do every state, because your nose is already long enough for me...:)

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:40:14 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Ron Madden:

But you're forgetting that the Greens always got close to 1% in presidential elections in those states. So Stein wasn't "stealing" Clinton votes. She was getting votes from people who are committed 3rd party voters. She failed to draw votes away from the Dems. In any event, even had Clinton won in Wisconsin and Michigan, she didn't win in PA, where the Stein margin was less than the Trump victory margin, and without all three of those states, she still lost the electoral vote. My point stands: the race should never have been close in any of those states, but Clinton ran a race that turned away so many Sanders voters she couldn't win.


No amount of whining by Clintonites like you can get around this point, and the attitude of denial, the "if only's" that blame it on "the Russians" or on Comey, miss that big point and just contribute towards no change in the party, and a guaranteed big loss in 2018, and probably in 2020 too.


Dave Lindorff

founding editor at ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:34:03 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Dave Lindorff:

I've already finished my morning exercise, so please forgive me if I find this kind of backpedaling just a bit too much, this early in the morning.

But good luck with that!!!

But good luck with that!!!

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:35:22 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Ron Madden:

And good luck to you and other Democratic/Clinton apologists, who are going to help ensure that the Democrats put up the same tired establishment and corporatist hacks as candidates in 2018 and 2020 and go on to continue losing to Republicans.

Unless you face the reality that the Democratic Party has completely sold out and lost its roots in the working class, it is doomed to defeat.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:51:33 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Dave Lindorff:   New Content
You're making a lot of assumptions here, sport. I don't think I'd even call myself a "Democrat." I just fundamentally disagreed with the basic premise of your otherwise well-written article. One certainly needn't be a Democrat to do that...

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:00:39 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Ron Madden:

Clinton and the DNC gave Sanders a crap sandwich and he downed it on prime time TV, which just enraged his supporters more (I was there to cover it). Clinton and Podesta offered him no serious role in the campaign, promised him nothing in her cabinet or even a hard promise about a committee chairmanship. She should have given him the VP spot, which alone probably would have turned those three rust-belt states and Florida her way, but she was out to win Republican votes, not Sanders voters.

Sanders -- and his millions of backers -- were seriously dissed and ignored, and you are seriously in denial.

Dave Lindorff
founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Sanders -- and his millions of backers -- were seriously dissed and ignored, and you are seriously in denial.

Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:02:07 AM

Ron Madden

Reply to Dave Lindorff:

Your original point was that Clinton did noting to draw Sanders supporters' votes. The fact is that she had him endorse her and then campaign intensely for her, and in addition worked closely with Sanders to create a platform even Sanders was very impressed with. Could she have done more? Sure, always, but if the above amounts to "dissing" to you, I'm afraid we'll have to part ways on that my friend.

PS If you add Stein's siphoning of the PA votes to Wisconsin and Michigan, that's game point Trump.

PS If you add Stein's siphoning of the PA votes to Wisconsin and Michigan, that's game point Trump.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:06:28 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Ron Madden:   New Content
No no. purging of voters is very real, as I wrote below, but that has nothing to do with the exit polls not matching the vote tallies. Look, the exit polls weren't predicting a Bernie win in the Michigan primary either. It was a surprise to eveyrone. The pollsters' models are breaking down, probably in part because polling has become so ubiquitous, and partly because the pollsters ask the wrong questions.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:59:48 PM

Frank Inbun

Reply to Dave Lindorff:

The president isn't elected, he's selected. Hillary must have said or done something that disqualified her for the presidency. She didn't kiss someones ring.
"




















Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:44:22 AM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Frank Inbun:

No. She kissed every ring (and body part) presented to her-- including the rings or asses of all those too-big-to-fail bankers. THAT was her problem.

Dave Lindorff
founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:35:43 PM

Donn Marten

Reply to Ron Madden:   New Content
Time to abandon that ridiculous talking point. Clinton's popular vote win was manifested by a decisive total in one state - California- so it seems that the Electoral College worked out pretty well.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:31:25 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content
And speaking of "ridiculous": I don't know what effect you were going for, but your member icon looks like a CIA agent doing a rather poor job of passing as one of Pablo Escobar's bodyguards.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:21:38 PM

Donn Marten

Reply to Ron Madden:   New Content
Time to abandon that ridiculous talking point. Clinton's popular vote win was manifested by a decisive total in one state - California- so it seems that the Electoral College worked out pretty well.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:31:56 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content
I think you're repeating yourself...

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:12:08 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content

Okay we'll just ignore the nearly 1 million vote margins Clinton won in Mass. & Ill.,the 750,000 vote margin in Maryland, and the fact that Obama also won Calif by 3 million votes.

Is there some "talking point" this ridiculous "Clinton/California vote" nonsense is supposed prove?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:24:03 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Ron Madden:   New Content
...and let's not forget the 2 million vote margin in New York.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:28:03 PM

Donn Marten

Reply to Ron Madden:   New Content

I don't recall any sobbing about the rules before Hillary got creamed in the Rust Belt. She should have spent more time at least paying lip service to the working class in those states - Bernie Sanders won both Wisconsin and Michigan so there was clearly trouble in paradise.

You can remain steeped in denial but you lost. The Electoral College is the law of the land. Let me put it this way: say that New England and Dallas meet in the Super Bowl. Tom Brady throws for 400 + yards and 5 touchdowns and Dak Prescott has 250 and 2 touchdowns. While Brady and the Patriots win the statistical battle Dallas is able to eke out a 41-40 victory.

The Electoral College is the scoreboard dude, it's been that way since this country existed and whining about it now is only sour grapes.

Get out there and start working at appealing to white working class voters whose lives have been destroyed by globalization instead of wasting valuable time blaming the Russians, the FBI and the alternative media.

Your candidate was a malodorous, corrupt, warmongering megalomaniac whose arrogance was her undoing.

Should have spent more time in the Rust Belt.

Just my two cents but I have the feeling it's like casting pearls before swine.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:24:44 PM

Ron Madden

Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content
I think a more apt analogy is the Patriots getting 5 touchdowns and Dallas 2, but the game being awarded to Dallas because they had more 1st downs...

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:45:16 PM

Chuck Nafziger

You have answered the question nicely, "How could any live body lose to the horrible Orange Alligator?" Hillary was that bad! All the crooked repub voter manipulation and suppression was anticipated--with no countering from the DNC, so that is not real excuse.

I am not sure what the current "hate the Russian boogieman" political theater is setting up, but I think it is bi-partisan and, of course, not in our best interest.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:44:48 PM

Dave Lindorff

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content
Republican voter suppression was occurring, but not so much in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Remember, Democratic voters tend to live in Democratic-run counties, including in Wisconsin, and voter suppression efforts are generally done at the county level. I know for a fact there was no voter suppression in Philadelphia, but yet turnout was low. Why? Lack of support for Clinton. And understandably so. If Clinton had upped the turnout in Philly alone to normal presidential levels, she would have won the state. I'm sure the same is true for Detroit in Michigan, and Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:16:42 PM

Terry Y

As I see it, the only hope for the Democrats is that they lose massively in the 2018 mid-term elections - a loss so utterly devastating that the current corporate neoliberal "leadership" is forced to the gutter. The loss has to be severe enough that the likes of Pelosi and Schumer never again see responsibility beyond dog catcher.

Of course, this may well depend on whether Trump can continue his populist appeal to those few who vote. Even with the cadre of billionaires and right-wing generals populating his administration, he still might be able to pull it off.

A new Democratic Party needs be so transformed from what it is today that one could almost consider it a new party ... were the transformation to occur.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 7:34:35 PM

Michael Morrissey

Has everyone forgotten Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 6:18:45 PM

Kaydell Gaasvig

Excellent article! However, I believe roughly 30% of the Democrats who previously voted for Obama and became strong Sanders supporters, never Hillary people, became Trump supporters after the disappointing end of the Sanders run. Clinton, DNC and superdelegates and all their undemocratic, corrupt, disgusting, neocon, neoliberal policies caused us to look to the populist good policies of Trump, such as anti-TPP, peace with Russia, pro-jobs, etc. rather than Clinton and overlook all the negative 24/7 propaganda about Trump because it would never be as bad as Hillary's evil war-mongering.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 2:06:21 AM

