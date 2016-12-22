- Advertisement -

Above: Old bottle of paregoric. Circa 1940s. The large red X on the label indicates that it was classified as an "exempt narcotic", sold without prescription even though it contains morphine. Until 1970, paregoric could be purchased in the United States at a pharmacy without a medical prescription, in accordance with federal law. Credit: Wikipedia

It's not just about marijuana, anymore...

Oddly enough, I never believed that it was. I was filmed in an interview by a couple in Cincinnati in 2005 who asked me why I was in this 'movement'. My reply was that it was because I wanted to know the REAL truth about why marijuana was illegal because it damn sure wasn't because someone wanted to sell timber and newspapers. "This is just a very small part of a much bigger agenda", I told her. I wish I had a copy of that interview!

When the 2014 Farm Bill was passed many businesses started up because of the fact that Hemp was officially allowed to be grown and sold, under specific guidelines of course, but nonetheless grown and sold.

When I first started out writing about Cannabis prohibition I wasn't too overly concerned about Agenda 21 and the taking of our rights to farm, have and/or use any kind of plant, I thought they were just after the "narcotics". It didn't take too long to figure out that this just wasn't the case. But there were very few people who understood the ramifications of Agenda 21 and it's far reaching effects out there, and even fewer who wanted to hear about it because everyone was under the impression that the U.N. and our own Government was there to protect us and they "wouldn't do something like that". I was a "conspiracy theorist".

The public is kept pretty much in the dark about what is happening at the U.N., because there is so many branches, divisions, offices, lack of media news coverage and also just the fact that most people work and have kids and do not have the time to sit down and listen to the news everyday, and then research it out on the internet! They are just now beginning to see the effects of what I believe was a "test case" when the U.N., effectively made it illegal to consume Cannabis. A test case for what? Their ability to be able to control and regulate every plant known to man, especially the ones that can be consumed by us for food and medicine, i.e., Cannabis and Hemp, and to watch what our reaction would be. How hard was it going to be to regulate us and contain us? Apparently, it wasn't too hard.

First, a little background on the U.N. and Agenda 21 because that is where they have Cannabis/marijuana (and the rest of our food and medicinal plants) wrapped up:

The "League of Nations", founded in 1920, was the start of what would become the "United Nations" in 1941. The U.N. is responsible for Agenda 21 (Agenda 2030). The U.N. is also responsible for the UNODC (U.N. Office of Drug Control), and the DEA is an extension of that, used to enforce drug regulation and drug law in the U.S.

Roosevelt suggested the name (United Nations) as an alternative to "Associated Powers"

The U.N. was set up as a guise and sold to the people as a way ...

...to defend life, liberty, independence and religious freedom, and to preserve human rights and justice in their own lands as well as in other lands.

Are we fighting a war that we just cannot win?

March 19, 1991: Plant Breeders' Rights Extended in Newly Revised UPOV Convention Revisions to the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants strengthen the intellectual property rights of seed developers. The convention was created in 1961 and is one of several international conventions and treaties that operate under the umbrella of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The convention's governing body is the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV). The newly revised UPOV agreement extends the term of plant breeders' intellectual property protections for new varieties from 15 years to 20 years. It also prohibits farmers from saving seeds, though there is an optional clause that allows member countries to exempt farmers from this restriction under certain conditions. For example, the clause says the restrictions can be waived if member countries implement other mechanisms that provide equivalent protections for the "legitimate interests of the breeder." The top 10 seed companies account for $14,785 million -- or two-thirds (67%) of the global proprietary seed market. The world's largest seed company, Monsanto, accounts for almost one-quarter (23%) of the global proprietary seed market. The top 3 companies (Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta) together account for $10,282 million, or 47% of the worldwide proprietary seed market.

