Cover from 1st edition of the book It Can't Happen Here, by Sinclair Lewis

(image by Rob Kall) License DMCA Details



It is happening here: the impending tragedy of the Trump administration. In a nation already in decline by several decades of the neo-liberal job-loss economics of corporate globalization, can we afford more of the same, especially with the health of the Earth in delicate balance? Is there one millionaire/billionaire person nominated for Trump's cabinet who represents the people's interest? Should the president of the most influential nation in the world be a big question mark as to his personal integrity and dedication to the public trust, and even his mental stability - one who could be a danger to a stressed world?

What is to admire about Trump and his wealth? Do you measure the prosperity of a nation in terms of hotels, resorts, casinos, and golf courses? And what else don't we know about: Playboy clubs? Vegas bordellos? financial dealings with Russia, China, the mafia? Did we ever see his financial status, his taxes? Taxes: there's a point. Should we brag about not paying any taxes when our government operates on taxes? Trump comes from the gambler's tradition - the house of cards, the sleight of hand, an ace up his sleeve.

We know that many of his party's members in Congress do not really like him - or hate him, as revealed in the primary campaign. But they have swallowed their pride and integrity by supporting him. This could be a turning point in the Republican party. The consequences of the Trump administration could bring total discredit to the party resulting in a strong backlash putting them out of power long-term and resulting in a progressive New Deal along the lines of Bernie Sander's "Our Revolution". As it stands now, the Republican Party is more of an Un-American threat than the Communist Party ever was. Why should parties control our political landscape when there is no mention of them in the constitution?

What can we do about this? We are in great peril but the constitution is completely silent about such an emergency. In the case of the Bush/Gore election, the Supreme Court made a decision of very questionable legality. Is there no agency that could step in to detain the inauguration until questions of honesty and criminality are settled? We can't rely on Congress to do such a thing? We appeal to our best legal minds to search for a solution. Let Obama stay in office until these questions are answered. We cannot endure four years of an administration that could find ways to perpetuate itself just as likely as it found ways to be elected against all odds in a sleazy and insecure election process. If no other solution, we need something equivalent to a million-person march on Washington to prevent Trump from taking office. At least there seem to be no celebrities willing to entertain at the inaugural ball. HAPPY NEW YEAR!

