Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

It Can't Happen Here

By       Message Michael Chavers     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 3287
- Advertisement -

Trumps Presidency feels like the plot of Sinclair Lewis's book "It Can't Happen Here". His supporters hate the media except Faux News because they don't want information they want affirmations even when it's a lie... God help us if organizes the Red Hat brigade like Hitlers brown shirts, or Lewis's Minute Men..

Donald J Trump is a definite threat to our liberty.. I hope that our military has holds fast to their oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States... Trump is starting to use authority not granted to him in the constitution.. He is also undermining the security of our nation by antagonizing Muslim nations and peoples we need as allies to defeat terrorists throughout the world.. Trump is criminally incompetent... Rolling out this immigration ban seriously affects our military on the battlefield and our standing throughout the world and our ability to fight Isis..

Larken Rose stated

"Tyranny always comes under the guise of defending the nation, protecting the people, & creating law and order.. To gain power at least in the beginning a Tyrant needs the support of the people. A successful tyrant can not openly exhibit malice and lust for power but must craft his message so as to convince the people that his intentions are noble... That he wants truth and justice to prevail.. and the way to make that happen is to give him power and control...

Authoritarian regimes grow by exploiting peoples fears... Worries about economic troubles. crime, foreign invaders, and so on, convince people that the solution is for a political leader is to be given total control so he can protect the people from the evils of the world... This is always the template out of which tyranny grows...

No matter how repressive or brutal a regime becomes those in power will continue to claim good intentions and will insist that extraordinary government powers are necessary to protect the people and to create justice and order..

- Advertisement -

Throughout history every time humanity has taken a step away from freedom and towards tyranny it was done in the name of serving and protecting the nation and the people.."

If Trump would stick to his economic policy-oriented changes and put some real thought into world Geo-political policies that will affect our security and moral standing in the world, he could get bipartisan support.. But the trouble is Trump is delusional and actually believes his own Bull$#!T and his supporters swallow it they just don't care.. I have had numerous debates with Trumpsters, presented documented facts, videos of what he has said and they still believe his lies..

The only thing we can do is to organize, resist, and elect liberal Democrats in 2018 and make sure we have a winner in 2020.. God Bless and protect the U.S.A.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://360.yahoo.com/jazzbass19692003
Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

OK Mr. Speaker, Go Ahead and Repeal ObamaCare

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Chavers

Become a Fan
Author 3287

(Member since Oct 19, 2006), 2 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

"Tyranny always comes under the guise of defending the nation, protecting the people, & creating law and order.. Trump wants power and we must resist this demagogue.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2017 at 4:24:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 