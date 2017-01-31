- Advertisement -

Trumps Presidency feels like the plot of Sinclair Lewis's book "It Can't Happen Here". His supporters hate the media except Faux News because they don't want information they want affirmations even when it's a lie... God help us if organizes the Red Hat brigade like Hitlers brown shirts, or Lewis's Minute Men..

Donald J Trump is a definite threat to our liberty.. I hope that our military has holds fast to their oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States... Trump is starting to use authority not granted to him in the constitution.. He is also undermining the security of our nation by antagonizing Muslim nations and peoples we need as allies to defeat terrorists throughout the world.. Trump is criminally incompetent... Rolling out this immigration ban seriously affects our military on the battlefield and our standing throughout the world and our ability to fight Isis..

Larken Rose stated

"Tyranny always comes under the guise of defending the nation, protecting the people, & creating law and order.. To gain power at least in the beginning a Tyrant needs the support of the people. A successful tyrant can not openly exhibit malice and lust for power but must craft his message so as to convince the people that his intentions are noble... That he wants truth and justice to prevail.. and the way to make that happen is to give him power and control...

Authoritarian regimes grow by exploiting peoples fears... Worries about economic troubles. crime, foreign invaders, and so on, convince people that the solution is for a political leader is to be given total control so he can protect the people from the evils of the world... This is always the template out of which tyranny grows...

No matter how repressive or brutal a regime becomes those in power will continue to claim good intentions and will insist that extraordinary government powers are necessary to protect the people and to create justice and order..

Throughout history every time humanity has taken a step away from freedom and towards tyranny it was done in the name of serving and protecting the nation and the people.."

If Trump would stick to his economic policy-oriented changes and put some real thought into world Geo-political policies that will affect our security and moral standing in the world, he could get bipartisan support.. But the trouble is Trump is delusional and actually believes his own Bull$#!T and his supporters swallow it they just don't care.. I have had numerous debates with Trumpsters, presented documented facts, videos of what he has said and they still believe his lies..

The only thing we can do is to organize, resist, and elect liberal Democrats in 2018 and make sure we have a winner in 2020.. God Bless and protect the U.S.A.