In a fiery statement, congresswoman announces inauguration boycott, promises to lead the resistance

By Jen Hayden

Once again, Rep. Barbara Lee takes the lead
Once again, Rep. Barbara Lee takes the lead
In 2001, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) was the one and only member of Congress who voted to oppose authorizing the Bush administration to use military force in response to the 9/11 attack. She called the vote and the authorization a "rush to judgement" and warned it could lead to blank checks and endless war.

Lee emerged as a resistance leader to George W. Bush's agenda and now she's stepping up to lead the resistance again, saying she will not be a part of normalizing "the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party."

Her full statement is required reading today:

"Inaugurations are celebratory events, a time to welcome the peaceful transition of power and honor the new administration. On January 20th, I will not be celebrating or honoring an incoming president who rode racism, sexism, xenophobia and bigotry to the White House.

"Donald Trump ran one of the most divisive and prejudiced campaigns in modern history. He began his campaign by insulting Mexican immigrants, pledging to build a wall between the United States and Mexico and then spent a year and a half denigrating communities of color and normalizing bigotry. He called women 'pigs', stoked Islamophobia, and attacked a Gold Star family. He mocked a disabled reporter and appealed to people's worst instincts. I cannot in good conscience attend an inauguration that would celebrate this divisive approach to governance.

"After the election, many hoped the president-elect would turn toward unifying our country. Instead he has shown us that he will utilize the same tools of division he employed on the campaign trail as our nation's Commander-in-Chief. We need look no further than the team he is assembling to find signals that the era of Trump will be one of chaos and devastation for our communities.

"The president-elect has named Steve Bannon, a white nationalist as his chief strategist. He has nominated Senator Jeff Sessions to the office of Attorney General, despite his long career of opposition to civil and human rights. And in perhaps the most damning sign of the chaos to come, the president-elect has expedited the process to repeal the Affordable Care Act and make America sick again...

"To make matters worse, after the intelligence community reported Russian interference in our election, Donald Trump frequently and forcefully defended Vladimir Putin. He insulted senior intelligence officials in order to preserve his reputation and disguise the truth. The American people will never forget that when a foreign government violated our democracy, Donald Trump chose the interests of another nation over our own.

"Donald Trump has proven that his administration will normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party. On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance."

