Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

In a Nutshell, the 20 Year Slide in American Political and Popular Culture really went into full Swing with Clinton

By       Message Kevin Anthony Stoda     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 5798
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

Am I the only one putting this together?

Recently, Michael Wolff of Newsweek began a piece on "American culture and American political culture" entitled THE TRUMP ESTABLISHMENT'S CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE, EXPLAINED. Wolff wrote the following:

"If all his other cultural blasphemies did not finish off Donald Trump, his grab-them-by-the-p*ssy line, in the overwhelming opinion of the liberal media, would. That it did not might suggest that many cultural certainties are a lot less firm than most of the media and culture industry thought. Twenty years (or so) of rule tightening about how we talk about sex, gender, race and our multicultural society--what is disparagingly called political correctness, or, more inclusively, the liberal point of view--was put up for review by Trump's election."

Wolff's article, however, was obviously too narrow! One simply needs to begin by looking at Bill Clinton and Kenneth Starr to see that this story must begin in the 1990s--at the very least.

Speaking of Ken Starr, let's see what was revealed about him and his negative view on Donald Trump in a piece in The New York Times last year. The Times' Amy Chozik wrote:

"An unlikely voice recently bemoaned the decline of civility in presidential politics, warned that 'deep anger' was fueling an "almost radical populism" and sang the praises of former President Bill Clinton -- particularly his 'redemptive' years of philanthropic work since leaving the White House. The voice was that of Kenneth W. Starr, the former Whitewater independent counsel, whose Javert-like pursuit of Mr. Clinton in the 1990s helped bring a new intensity to partisan warfare and led to the impeachment of a president for only the second time in the nation's history."

Chozik added, "Mr. Starr expressed regret ... that so much of Mr. Clinton's legacy remained viewed through the lens of what Mr. Starr demurely termed 'the unpleasantness.'"

- Advertisement -

THE UNPLEASANTNESS

The unpleasantness? The Unpleasantness?

Recall Bill Clinton getting impeached and having his story on CNN, FOX, C-Span every day for months and with sex as the focus. That occurred throughout 1998 and 1999. It was as big or bigger than the OJ Trial.

That was nearly 20 years ago Mr. Wolff but it still affects us today!

Back in 1998, I recall how ashamed I was back then while teaching in a rural college in America that the GOP Congress-led was making talk about sex and abuse of male power in a sex relationship so common place. America wasn't quite ready for that cultural shift then and has been suffering ever since.

- Advertisement -

As a lifelong educator, I worried about all the school children who were learning about sex in this way in the daily media. I also worried about what college students were learning about national norms.

Do you remember feeling a sense of shame on behalf of America's children and culture back in 1998?

Many Americans have (or had) wanted our children to grow up and learn that sex is something not to abuse but to enjoy. Yet, both back during the Clinton Impeachment and the rise of Trump today we have in the forefront are two white men who abuse power in sexual relations.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://eslkevin.wordpress.com/2009/07/09/3-big-paradigms-hol

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

BED-INs and Other Protests Needed Now

GULF CIVIL SOCIETY FORUM calls for Gulf Monarchies to abandon absolutism and to adopt European-style Parliaments

TRIBE, TRIBALISM AND CULTURAL CHANGE-KUWAIT 2008

PHILIPP ROESLER, of Vietnamese Descent. to Head the Health Ministry in Germany, as his own Party Plans to Push for more

Mitigation of Tsunami's and Earthquakes--Has JAPAN DONE ENOUGH?

(Part 2) Two Large Scale English Teacher Exchange Programs Compared in Japan and Taiwan

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 