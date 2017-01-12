- Advertisement -

Am I the only one putting this together?

Recently, Michael Wolff of Newsweek began a piece on "American culture and American political culture" entitled THE TRUMP ESTABLISHMENT'S CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE, EXPLAINED. Wolff wrote the following:

"If all his other cultural blasphemies did not finish off Donald Trump, his grab-them-by-the-p*ssy line, in the overwhelming opinion of the liberal media, would. That it did not might suggest that many cultural certainties are a lot less firm than most of the media and culture industry thought. Twenty years (or so) of rule tightening about how we talk about sex, gender, race and our multicultural society--what is disparagingly called political correctness, or, more inclusively, the liberal point of view--was put up for review by Trump's election."

Wolff's article, however, was obviously too narrow! One simply needs to begin by looking at Bill Clinton and Kenneth Starr to see that this story must begin in the 1990s--at the very least.

Speaking of Ken Starr, let's see what was revealed about him and his negative view on Donald Trump in a piece in The New York Times last year. The Times' Amy Chozik wrote:

"An unlikely voice recently bemoaned the decline of civility in presidential politics, warned that 'deep anger' was fueling an "almost radical populism" and sang the praises of former President Bill Clinton -- particularly his 'redemptive' years of philanthropic work since leaving the White House. The voice was that of Kenneth W. Starr, the former Whitewater independent counsel, whose Javert-like pursuit of Mr. Clinton in the 1990s helped bring a new intensity to partisan warfare and led to the impeachment of a president for only the second time in the nation's history."

Chozik added, "Mr. Starr expressed regret ... that so much of Mr. Clinton's legacy remained viewed through the lens of what Mr. Starr demurely termed 'the unpleasantness.'"

THE UNPLEASANTNESS

The unpleasantness? The Unpleasantness?

Recall Bill Clinton getting impeached and having his story on CNN, FOX, C-Span every day for months and with sex as the focus. That occurred throughout 1998 and 1999. It was as big or bigger than the OJ Trial.

That was nearly 20 years ago Mr. Wolff but it still affects us today!

Back in 1998, I recall how ashamed I was back then while teaching in a rural college in America that the GOP Congress-led was making talk about sex and abuse of male power in a sex relationship so common place. America wasn't quite ready for that cultural shift then and has been suffering ever since.

As a lifelong educator, I worried about all the school children who were learning about sex in this way in the daily media. I also worried about what college students were learning about national norms.

Do you remember feeling a sense of shame on behalf of America's children and culture back in 1998?

Many Americans have (or had) wanted our children to grow up and learn that sex is something not to abuse but to enjoy. Yet, both back during the Clinton Impeachment and the rise of Trump today we have in the forefront are two white men who abuse power in sexual relations.

