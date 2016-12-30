- Advertisement -

A year's end love-filled epiphany marking the 36th anniversary of John Lennon's death"





John Lennon (October 9, 1940 -- December 8, 1980)

If there is one overriding theme that runs through the whole of John Lennon's career as a songwriter, it's love. As a member of the Beatles writing with Paul McCartney, and later as a solo artist, there's no question that throughout the entire body of Lennon's work the idea of love appears again and again as the prime mover of nearly every song.



But among all of these many beautiful love-driven songs there is one that stands out clearly from the rest, titled simply, "Love." In it Lennon speaks of love in an entirely new way that makes it a radical departure from all that came before and after. Unlike all the rest, in this love song it is love itself that is both lover and beloved, and here, marking the 36th anniversary of John Lennon's death, we dive deep into this profoundly moving and hauntingly beautiful song" a timeless, ageless song that is as fresh today as it was when it was written 46 years ago. Though written very early on in Lennon's solo career (1970), one might say that "Love" is Lennon's swan song" a most fitting tribute to the man, his life, and his work.

Love is real... Real is love,

Love is feeling... Feeling love,

Love is wanting to be loved.



Love is touch... Touch is love,

Love is reaching... Reaching love,

Love is asking to be loved.



Love is you... You and me,

Love is knowing we can be.



Love is free... Free is love,

Love is living... Living love,

Love is needing to be loved.>





The song opens with the words "Love is real... Real is love." To say that something is real is to say that it's genuine, that it's not contrived, that it's not a human construct or artifact, that it's not a derivative reality. Sure, even things that are obvious contrivances, constructions, and derivations of various kinds are in a certain sense real. Clouds are real. Trees are real. The chair you are sitting in is real. But not in the same sense that Lennon would have us understand love to be real. As Lennon's song would have it, love is inherently real, existing in and of itself in its own right.



Love is so many things in so many different contexts, and each of its many faces can be expressed in a myriad of ways. However, underlying this vast wealth of diversity is one singular reality out of which every expression of love emerges. It's love, pure and simple. Not love as "this" or love as "that," not love as it appears in the context of some particular time, place, and circumstance, but simply love as it is in and of itself. It is to this reality, to this common ground of love, that Lennon herein sings his praises.



Despite its ubiquitous presence, this common ground of love is yet a reality of such subtlety that it routinely flies undetected beneath nearly everyone's conscious radar, below the threshold of awareness. And yet this underlying reality of love is so deeply intimate to us, so uniquely near and dear, so fundamentally real, that once awakened to it one can't help but wonder how it is that it ever failed to register in the first place. It hardly seems possible. But in the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, this is precisely what happens. Our attention is taken up with love's many and varied individual expressions to the exclusion of their common grounding in love as a reality in and of itself. The former is embraced at the expense of the latter, and the expense is always far greater than any of us would have bargained for had we known what was at stake. Ignorance takes its toll, and the prohibitive price is paid with grave consequence. In the absence of awareness of love's common ground, any expression of love that emerges from that ground is quite easily co-opted to serve even the most reprehensible of ends. Any expression of love that is without conscious connection to the wellspring of love from which it sprang is invariably drafted intro the service of some perversion or other, large or small, of love's original intent. This has been humanity's plight as far back as recorded history takes us, and nothing has changed on that score since. Even a cursory glance at the condition of our world, replete with the enormity of unnecessary suffering our world engenders, bears this out. The proof is in abundance everywhere. And there is but one solution" to love one another.



Of course, there is nothing new in this. In pointing us in the direction of such a reality, Lennon's song joins in the chorus of the world's age-old spiritual traditions. If we turn to their scriptures we find them all singing in one voice of that same one reality, each in the language of their own time and place. The one name given this reality that we are perhaps most familiar with is "God." God alone is granted the status of an absolute. All else is relative. All else is derived from something else, dependent upon something else. All else is subordinated to the one self-subsisting primal reality that is God alone. And this is how Lennon speaks of love in this song. "Love," he reminds us in his opening words, "is real," its reality dependent upon nothing but itself. Of course, as each of these age-old spiritual traditions would have it, God takes precedence over all else not only in terms of God's ontological priority and independence, but in terms of God's inestimable value as well. Begging the idolater's pardon, nothing is to be valued more than the opening of our awareness to the reality of God. And here, too, Lennon's song has love answering to that same call. Love is to be valued above all else, for it is in love alone that we find ourselves" whole, complete, fulfilled.



The opening words to Lennon's song, then, might just as well have been "Love is God" God is Love." For all intents and purposes, each is the other. Whenever we speak of one we speak of the other in the same breath. As Shakespeare tells it, "a rose by any other name would smell as sweet."



So Lennon here speaks of love not only in its common acceptation as a human emotion, as he does in each of his other love songs, but also, and far more importantly, as a living reality in and of itself, quite independent of its more familiar human expressions. When Lennon writes "Love is this" or "Love is that," in each case these two very different, though intimately related, meanings are being conveyed simultaneously. Conditioned, as we are, to think of love solely in terms of its human emotional content, most of us miss the deeper, more fundamental reality of love that is being conveyed here" a reality with its own very personal but all-encompassing agenda.



For example, when it's said "Love is wanting to be loved," the meaning that we commonly take from this is that our wanting to be loved is part and parcel of what it means for us to love. No doubt, this is so, and is an important part of Lennon's intended meaning. But, with a slight gestalt-type shift in the focus of our attention, we find the same words giving rise to a very different meaning. In addition to offering us a definition of love in terms of our desire to be loved, Lennon here draws our attention to the desire for love that love itself has on display: love, as it is in itself, is "wanting to be loved." This is Love with a capital "L", and this, too, is clearly an important part of Lennon's intended meaning. Indeed, the overall context makes it quite clear that Love's desire to be loved is the primary desire of which our own desire for love is a derivative offshoot or mirrored reflection.



This same dual meaning runs through every verse, changing quite dramatically the overall tenor of the entire song. Double entendre from beginning to end. In each verse Love, as it is in itself, is given as a self-subsisting living personal reality that is ever-reaching out for itself -- "wanting to be loved," "asking to be loved," and "needing to be loved" -- while ever finding within itself that the seeker and the love sought are, and always have been, one and the same -- "Love is feeling love," "Love is reaching love," "Love is living love." Love is a self-contained reality finding its fulfillment in itself alone.



And, of course, we too reach out for love, we too want and ask and need to be loved. There is no denying that this is an important part of who and what we are. But, as Love would have it, we are also something more than that. When this more common acceptation of Lennon's meaning is taken in concert with the deeper meaning of love as a reality in and of itself, we discover something quite extraordinary about ourselves. Our true identity is found in Love's image, our ultimate fulfillment found in the realization that the seeker is the love sought. As Lennon so simply and eloquently puts it: "Love is you" you and me." Behind it all that is who we really are. When we find ourselves "wanting," "asking," and "needing" to be loved, it is Love reaching out to itself in, through, and as us. And so, when it's said that "Love is knowing we can be," the meaning is clear: "Love is knowing we can be" simply because Love is the essentiality of our own being. To know one is to know the other. They are mirror images of one another.



As Lennon's song would have it, then, Love's greatest gift to us comes in the discovery of our true identity in Love's image. It's the proverbial gift that keeps on giving, for with it comes a spontaneous outpouring of love for one another. After all, "love" isn't love unless it's shared. It's the very nature of Love to give of itself. From heart to heart, from love to love, from me to you and you to me, this gift of love is never-ending.



We love and are loved because Love, following in the way of its own nature as the one self-subsisting, self-fulfilled primal reality, necessarily loves itself, and it is in the image of that core self-reflexive love, in the image of that eternal loving embrace of lover and beloved as one, that we are irresistibly and never-endingly given in love to one another. We love one another because Love first loved us by way of our inclusion in its own being... wrapped in its own embrace.



Of course, it goes without saying that if this spontaneous outpouring of love for one another is to become a living reality, the discovery of our true identity in Love's image must be a fully conscious experiential discovery. The mere intellectual recognition of this, no matter what religious or philosophic garb we might dress it up in, is of very little consequence. Pragmatically speaking, it's really quite meaningless.



Thank you John Lennon for the inspiration and the music"



