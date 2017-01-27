- Advertisement -



President Barack Obama Owner: marcn at flickr.com/people/37996583933@N01/ License: Attribution

(image by marcn) License DMCA Details



Noam Chomsky, Prof. Emeritus of MIT, long considered the dean of dissent in America, warned in 1991,"Every US President after the Second World War would have been hanged if tried under the same Nuremberg Principles, which the Nazis were tried under," and Chomsky has continued to repeat and update his statement to include recent presidents Clinton, Bush Jr., and Obama.

Only two years after Barack Obama assumed the presidency, OpEdNews, among other independent newsletters published an article by this writer, an archival research peoples historian working for some years for Ramsey Clark titled: No US President Hanged Under Nuremberg Principles Obama Bellicose Bombs On Tempts Fate Obama is playing out his front man role in the world political economy of America's wild capitalist imperialism. That we, with all the wonderful ordinary Americans around us follow a fool is lamentable. Those who accept his leadership and encourage his homicidal foolishness are even more pathetic than Obama. If he ever stands trial for crimes against humanity, in the eyes of the world, we will be in the dock alongside him.

Prof. Cornel West of New York's Union Theological Seminar and Princeton University's Center for African American Studies, after being earlier in favor of Obama's election, has often called America's first imperialist African American President, "a black mascot of Wall Street oligarchs and a black puppet of corporate plutocrats, heading up the American killing machine and proud of it," and has kept pointing out that Obama was put in office by arch criminals like David Rockefeller to fool the non-white world into believing America with a black president would be less imperialist and less murderous.

Before Obama's election, Obama's family pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, was featured in film clips on television, stridently declaring while pointing his finger above his head, "God damn America, for her crimes against humanity!"Recently, Rev. Jeremiah told a few of us in a quiet solemn voice after his sermon at New York's Riverside Church, "Do you know what happens in the Oval Office Tuesday mornings? That's when Obama checks off the names of those he is authorizing the assassination of." [1]

Chomsky has never actually called for the prosecution of the American presidents he obviously believes deserve hanging, probably because as Chomsky has often noted in his lectures, the courts, both national and international, are controlled by the very people most deserving of indictment.

This obscene lack of justice has been sadly enforced and usually accepted throughout the entire history of the United States and indeed the entire history of its parent European empires, which have been genocidal in plundering Asia, Africa and the Americas, including in their plundering, civilizations and cultures infinitely wealthier and more advanced scientifically than those of Europe at the time. Howsomeever, an end to this centuries-long disastrously genocidal and racist social arrangement for the great majority of individual manifestations of the otherwise astoundingly and miraculously intelligent specie homo sapiens, is in the wind.

- Advertisement -

Economist Magazine already two years ago predicted that in thirty years the emerging economies of the Third world will be greater than the developed economies of the First World. [2]"According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world's largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China's ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer." [When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order by Martin Jacques] [see also China Rising - Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations by Jeff Brown] The Chinese Century is the title of a article by Nobel Laureate in Economics Joseph Stiglitz in the January, 2015 issue Vanity Fair.

As President Trump's promised agenda of investment in the homeland and an end to costly regime change death and destruction would seem to indicate, investment advisers on Wall Street have convinced at least substantial block of investors of powerful influence, that within twenty-five or thirty years the government of the United States of America will inevitably lose control over international financial institutions and the World Trade Organization along with losing its ability to threaten nations with crippling sanctions, as it has done to keep formerly invaded nations from seeking compensation, indemnity and reparations.

When President Obama left office, he was fifty-five years young. Thirty years from now, an Ex-president Obama will be only eighty-five. As the United States of America slowly loses its long exercised awesome power to bomb, invade and occupy smaller nations at will, which Obama for eight years as president and commander-in-chief put his signature to, mercilessly presenting falsities even outlandish lies to justify horrific death and destruction as spokesperson for the investors in profitable genocide who designed those bombings, invasions and occupations, a future elderly Barack Obama might well be apprehensively watching with some degree of anxiety an expected reconstituting of the United Nations into one in which the U.S. and other Western imperialist powers no longer control its courts. At the same time Obama's level of protective popularity in the US would have to drop as new sources of entertainment and information in a multipolar world will easily expose once and for all the absurdities and outrageous fabrications that justified causing the death of a least a million children, women and men in the nine nations under lethal attack both directly from U.S. Military and from CIA covertly trained and funded terrorists during Obama's administration.[documented ahead]

This article, has been written solely for the sake of the victims of fully documented crimes against humanity and crimes against peace as clearly defined in the Nuremberg Principle of International Law and the Convention on Genocide, committed by the US in nine nations during the eight year long Obama administration. The following paragraph gives a good example of a crime against peace.

In November of 2014, former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark published an open letter to President Obama, Ramsey Clark to Barack Obama: Stop the War in Ukraine! The overwhelming majority of the population of the U.S. is against being dragged into another disastrous war. Nothing is more dangerous than the aggressive U.S./NATO troop movements right on the borders of Russia. Sending U.S. destroyers into the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea; scheduling threatening U.S./NATO war games and troop movements in East Europe; and imposing sanctions on the Russian Federation is a threat to peace on a world scale. We have seen the cost of past and continuing U.S. wars, which enrich the military corporations while impoverishing the targeted countries as well as poor and working people here in the U.S. The recognition of a government in Kiev that overthrew the elected government, seized power and appointed extreme right-wing groups to head the police, army and national guard in order to pull Ukraine into NATO membership makes the U.S. complicit in the complete denial of the rights of the Ukrainian people. It is also a provocation against the entire region. This massive U.S. intervention in the Ukraine and ever-increasing campaign to surround and isolate Russia must end. I therefore demand: 1. That the U.S. government and all its public, secret, official and unofficial agencies immediately cease all forms of intervention in Ukraine, including ceasing all material and political aid to fascist and right-wing organizations within that country; 2. That all sanctions and threats of sanctions against the Russian Federation be dropped -- sanctions are an act of war; 3. That U.S. military forces immediately be withdrawn from the Eastern European region and that NATO's expansion and provocative actions against Russia be ended." Sincerely, Ramsey Clark (Clark received the respected United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights on the 60th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at United Nations Headquarters in New York on 10 December 2008).

- Advertisement -

Afghanistan is the one nation where the United States is engaged in major warfare with a country that is a member of the International Criminal Court. The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, said November 14, 2016, that she had a 'reasonable basis to believe' that American soldiers committed war crimes in Afghanistan, including torture. The international prosecutor has been considering whether to begin a full-fledged investigation into potential war crimes in Afghanistan for years. In Monday's announcement, the prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, signaled that a full investigation was likely.[New York Times](Over the past 15 years, we have been treated to an almost routine repetition of scandals: hunting children from helicopters, blowing up hospitals with drones, GIs photographed urinating on corpses, all fueling anti-U.S. propaganda, all brutalizing and shaming the United States. During all eight years of the Obama administration, the president has misrepresented why a coalition, which has included every nation of Caucasian population on Earth, even tine Andorra, Monaco and Liechtenstein, fights a war of occupation in support of a imposed corrupt government of drug war lords against the former government of Taliban ('Students' in Dali language), who freed the nation from a catastrophic civil war between US funded war lords in 1996 after after those war lords defeated the Kabul government two years after the Soviet Union stopped defending it and pulled out. (That was the popular women liberating socialist government, which President Carter secretly authorized the CIA with Pakistan and Saudi secret services to train, fund, and arm war lord terror to overthrow in 1979. Carter's Adviser Brzezinski would later brag about his having suckered the Soviets in, whereupon he called for jihad and invited Arabs into Afghanistan (including Osama bin Ladin) to defeat both Soviet and Kabul forces. [See End Note [3] for the birth of the Taliban, supremely documented] The Taliban formed government in 1996 was recognized by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The US brutally invaded and occupied all Afghanistan and allied with the chilling Northern Alliance war lords claiming Afghanistan would not turn over Osama bin Ladin directly to the US (without some evidence). That was sixteen years ago.)

All this time the Taliban has ruled in at least half of Afghanistan's provinces, and 200,000 Afghanis have been killed including children who died of hunger or cold.[4] A recent example of just one crime of Obama's in Afghanistan was the the Obama administration claiming it had conducted a "counter-terrorism" strike against Islamic State (IS) fighters when it hit Nangarhar province with missiles on the 28 September, 1916. But the next day the United Nations issued an unusually rapid and strong statement saying the strike had killed 15 civilians and injured 13 others who had gathered at a house to celebrate a tribal elder's return from a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Regarding what Obama has taken responsibility for in South Sudan, quoting from highly regarded independent historian journalist Thomas Mountain, who lives in nearby Eritrea, "The genocidal war being waged in South Sudan today is 'Obama's War'. Why? Because the Obama regime is paying for it. Thanks to Wikileaks we know that the CIA began paying the salaries of what is today the South Sudanese "rebel army" led by Reik Machar in 2009. And the CIA is still paying them today. We know this because there is simply no other source of funding for this army of at least 20,000 professionals (with at least an equal amount of "militia", little more than ethnic death squads), that anyone anywhere has been able to establish. The bill for salaries, food, fuel, equipment and ammunition runs upwards of $100 million with the source of these funds a best kept secret. Why would the Obama regime pay for this terrible crime ravaging South Sudan? Its all about oil. The USA wants China out of its only oil field in Africa. Riek Machar's "rebel army" fighting "Obama's War" in South Sudan today. China supports the present South Sudanese government headed by Salva Kiir to the tune of over $8 billion in emergency aid and loans over the past 5 years and this is why the USA is determined that President Kiir must go. Today, thanks to a brigade of Chinese "peacekeepers" protecting the Sudanese oil fields a minimal amount of oil has resumed production. But the Chinese efforts to develop the rest of South Sudan's oil reserves have come to a complete halt, thanks to 'Obama's War'.[Obama's War in South Sudan, CounterPunch, 7/16/2015.] In July of 2016 AP reported "President Obama has issued waivers that continue millions of dollars in U.S. military assistance for troubled South Sudan ...The waivers circumvent parts of the 2008 Child Soldiers Prevention Act, which is meant to block certain kinds of military assistance."

(It is not the first time the USA has done this.In 1978 oil was discovered in Southern Sudan. Rebellious war began five years later and was led by John Garang, who had taken military training at infamous Fort Benning, Georgia. "The US government decided, in 1996, to send nearly $20 million of military equipment through the 'front-line' states of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Uganda to help the Sudanese opposition overthrow the Khartoum regime." [Federation of American Scientists fas.org] Obama is only the most recent US president who served crime in Africa. [click on Early CIA Involvement in Darfur Has Gone UnreportedOpEdNews, 1/23/2007])

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4