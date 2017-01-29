- Advertisement -



We the people

Although this measure is supposed to protect the US from terrorists, the fact is that most terrorist acts in this country are committed by Americans, people who share Trump's values of racism, sexism and white supremacy.

Jan12, 2017 The Trump team has deniedthat the president-elect supports the system, but Kobach confirmed the incoming administrationis preparing plans for a Muslim registry . https://mic.com/articles/165239/muslim-registry-under-trump-here-s-where-the-president-elect-s-cabinet-picks-stand#.4pSshYC0I

Requiring registration historically leads to persecution. For example:

From the German occupation headquarters at the Hotel D'Angleterre (in Copenhage) came the decree: ALL JEWS MUST WEAR A YELLOW ARMBAND WITH A STAR OF DAVID. http://www.snopes.com/history/govern/yellowstars.asp

We all know that deportation to concentration camps followed fairly quickly.

Of course, the idea of a Muslim registry is a total violation of the First Amendment, which says that " Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

I was born a Jew, and grew up on stories of the Holocaust and the preceding millennia of persecution of Jews throughout Europe. Thus, I'm especially outraged by the idea of a Muslim registry, of targeting a group of people because of their religion.

A few years ago I asked a Muslim friend what it means to be Muslim, and how one becomes a Muslim. He replied "The word 'Muslim' means 'servant of God'. You already are a Muslim."

"Isn't there any ceremony or initiation ritual?" I persisted.

"No, you simply have to serve God, Allah", he replied. "You can also observe Ramadan, pray toward Mecca five times a day, make a pilgrimage to Mecca- but none of these are essential. They all help you to feel part of the umma, the body of Muslim believers, but the only essential is to serve Allah".

