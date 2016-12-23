Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

OpEdNews Op Eds

How to Destroy a Planet

By       Message Lawrence Davidson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/23/16

Author 79840
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)
- Advertisement -

From To The Point Analyses

Global warming
Global warming
(image by Digo Lbo)   License   DMCA   Details

Part I -- Planetary Destruction

There is more than one way to destroy the planet Earth. Enough nuclear explosions could do it, and rather quickly at that. But now that we are pals with Russia (and assuming president-elect Trump does not try to nuke China in defense of Taiwan) the potential for that level of carnage has lessened. Of course, the Pakistanis and Indians might go at it, but they only have the capacity to torch part of the planet.

There are other pathways to planetary destruction. The principal one, global warming, requires more time than a nuclear exchange for the consequences to be realized, but in the end, the planet would definitely become a disaster zone.

So, those critics of the next U.S. president who have been rightfully worrying about handing Mr. Trump the nation's nuclear codes now have something else to worry about. The man is openly planning on leading us into a fatally overheated future.

Part II -- Disarming in a Time of War

- Advertisement -

President-elect Donald Trump is ignorant of many things. Most of all he is ignorant of his own ignorance -- a situation that often accompanies a grandiose estimation of oneself. One of the subjects on which Trump's ignorance stands out is environmental protection -- the rubric under which comes the effort to save the planet from global warming. This warming process is a scientific fact and the subject of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. Under this agreement, 195 countries seek to reduce greenhouse gas emission levels. However, Mr. Trump, not to be deterred by either political or scientific consensus, has declared that global warming is "a hoax" perpetrated by environmentally friendly companies which seek to "make a lot of money."

On the basis of this belief, the president-elect now prepares to institutionalize his ignorance. He will do so by radically cutting back the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, scrapping President Obama's Clean Power Plan, and deleting many other environmental regulations which Trump and his followers find "unnecessary." Actually, taken as a whole, Donald Trump's plans for the environment -- that is, the planet's environment and not just that of the United States -- are the equivalent of disarming in a time war.

To lead this perverse disarmament effort Trump has chosen Myron Ebell, a "sound-bite artist" for tobacco, pesticide and fossil-fuel companies. Ebell has made a career out of undermining the regulations that get in the way of polluters "making a lot of money." What does Ebell really know about global warming? Here is one of his learned judgments: "As for carbon dioxide it isn't smog or smoke, it's what we breathe out and plants breathe in. They call it pollution. We call it life." It is a frivolous statement about a deadly serious subject. Of course, the excess CO2 that is in fact "pollution" does not come from your breath. It comes from the production practices of Mr. Ebell's client industries.

Behind this flippancy stands a man who, in terms of the science, knows nothing about the subject but is driven by the conviction that regulation efforts in general are "just a pretext for expanding government" -- a conventional conservative line.

Part III -- Promoting Global Warming -- A Crime against Humanity

- Advertisement -

The development of international law specific to crimes against humanity is ongoing. Today we commonly associate such crimes with acts of genocide, torture, enslavement, and so forth. However, the list of chargeable actions needs expansion.

In 1947 the United Nations gave an International Law Commission the task of "drafting a code of offenses against the peace and security of mankind." The task was never definitively completed. However, given this wording, I think we can go beyond the usual notion of wartime horrors and genocides and consider harm to the planet as a whole.

A government that purposefully adopts policies that cause, among other things, (1) rising sea levels that will drown some island nations and destructively impact almost everyone living in low-lying costal areas (10% of the world's population), (2) an increase in the rate and intensity of storms, floods and droughts, and (3) the jeopardizing of all those who do not have the ability to cope with consequences of extreme heat, is certainly a government that "endangers the peace and security of mankind." It is a government whose leaders should be considered chargeable with crimes against humanity.

Part IV -- Conclusion

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.tothepointanalyses.com
Lawrence Davidson is a history professor at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. He is the author of Foreign
Policy Inc.: Privatizing America's National Interest; America's
Palestine: Popular and Offical Perceptions from Balfour to Israeli
Statehood; and Islamic Fundamentalism. His academic work is focused on the history of American foreign relations with the Middle East. He also teaches courses in the history of science and modern European intellectual history.

His blog To The Point Analyses now has its own Facebook page. Along with the analyses, the Facebook page will also have reviews, pictures, and other analogous material.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Domestic Terrorism American Style -- An Analysis

Who is Right in Syria?

Australia and the Fight for Justice in Palestine

Nationalism vs. Capitalism: Guess Which One Wins?

More On Savage Israel -- An Analysis

Global Warming Revisited: Reality vs Republican Theology

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4965 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Donald Trump is not the problem. Try too many people- many of which simply do not care.

Watch cigarette smokers sometime. They throw their cigarette butts all over the place. Ask them if they care sometime.


How about big corporations not wanting to pay for disposing of waste and end up doing it for free all over the environment hoping they do not get caught? Happens all the time.


The name of Donald Trump should not even be brought up. Everyone else is another story.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 12:40:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 