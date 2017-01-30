- Advertisement -



The Earth

The Women's March on Washington on January 21 proved that great passion for truth, freedom and justice is still very much alive. It lives in all of us who care about our fellow human beings, our environment, and our freedom.



All progressives need to help build upon the success of the Women's March, but our agenda needs to be comprehensive. We need a substantial way to deal with the obstacles that block our way to our liberation and empowerment. We need a comprehensive reform plan and an agenda to guide us and further unite us.



However, more New Deal or Great Society or Civil Rights legislation is not enough. We need a goal of establishing a reformed government that is actually, of, by, and for the people, that will promote the general welfare and use the common wealth for the common good. The old ways and the old system will not do.



We the people need to make the U.S. Constitution a living document, as it was meant to be, to be altered, revised, updated, qualified and improved as need be, as the Framers intended when they wrote Article 5. It can enable us to go further than they dared -- and further than they could have imagined. And it gives us the power to put an end to the partisan contest for the throne, an end to the presidential form of monarchy, and an end to the rule of money.



However, according the Constitution as it is, only state and congressional legislators have the authority to call for a Constitutional Convention. Therefore, regular mass marches and demonstrations by the people will be needed to convince enough of the legislators that it would be in their best interests to bring about a Constitutional Convention to honor the desires of the great majority of the people, put an end to this sham "democracy" that is actually controlled by Plutocrats and Theocrats, so we can establish a real Democratic Republic.



Peaceful, legal marches under the banner of The People's Reformation should be timed by organizers to fit in appropriately with other events, but the intensity of marches and local demonstrations and assemblies should significantly increase during the three months prior to mid-term elections and general elections (if it takes until 2020 to get the job done).

