The Women's March on Washington on January 21 proved that great passion for truth, freedom and justice is still very much alive. It lives in all of us who care about our fellow human beings, our environment, and our freedom.
All progressives need to help build upon the success of the Women's March, but our agenda needs to be comprehensive. We need a substantial way to deal with the obstacles that block our way to our liberation and empowerment. We need a comprehensive reform plan and an agenda to guide us and further unite us.
However, more New Deal or Great Society or Civil Rights legislation is not enough. We need a goal of establishing a reformed government that is actually, of, by, and for the people, that will promote the general welfare and use the common wealth for the common good. The old ways and the old system will not do.
We the people need to make the U.S. Constitution a living document, as it was meant to be, to be altered, revised, updated, qualified and improved as need be, as the Framers intended when they wrote Article 5. It can enable us to go further than they dared -- and further than they could have imagined. And it gives us the power to put an end to the partisan contest for the throne, an end to the presidential form of monarchy, and an end to the rule of money.
However, according the Constitution as it is, only state and congressional legislators have the authority to call for a Constitutional Convention. Therefore, regular mass marches and demonstrations by the people will be needed to convince enough of the legislators that it would be in their best interests to bring about a Constitutional Convention to honor the desires of the great majority of the people, put an end to this sham "democracy" that is actually controlled by Plutocrats and Theocrats, so we can establish a real Democratic Republic.
Peaceful, legal marches under the banner of The People's Reformation should be timed by organizers to fit in appropriately with other events, but the intensity of marches and local demonstrations and assemblies should significantly increase during the three months prior to mid-term elections and general elections (if it takes until 2020 to get the job done).
Fortunately for us, this is all part of a plan presented in a comprehensive message, conceived in 1984 and developed ever since then.
Here is the beginning of the Introduction to the message that explains how we can do it, and why we must:
---
"The pretender to the throne has revealed himself as a dishonest, unethical, deceptive and manipulative sociopath. He owes his victory to an enabling media that didn't bother to try to keep him honest during the primary campaigns, but instead accepted and covered his scandalous and boorish behavior as sensational news that made headlines.
"Given a free pass, the deceiver and liar was then able to rise to power as an obvious demagogue, blatantly and unashamedly appealing to the ego, fears, pride and prejudices of people who came out of the shadows to proudly reveal and express their prejudices and bigotry. It made more news and gave him more attention. Consequently we now watch in horror as the demagogue continues his juvenile, narcissistic and sociopathic behavior. And journalists still allow him to say and repeat things that are not true, and fail to insist on arriving at the true facts of the matter.
"However, the good news is that this theater of the absurd is just the latest symptom and result of a very corrupt and failed partisan political economic system. It is merely one more indicator of a failed government, and it is only the latest reason why Americans need to follow the advice of the Founders of their country, who generally agreed on the following:
"'Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men. Therefore the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity and happiness require.'" -- John Adams, 1776
"In 1776 Adams' thoughts about that were resonant with Thomas Jefferson's, who wrote the following:
"'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness; that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; that whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government ...'" -- Thomas Jefferson, Declaration of Independence, 1776