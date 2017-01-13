- Advertisement -

It's quite difficult to stay out of the propaganda bubble and maintain the big perspective. It's SO enticing to just pay attention to the minutia of what is going on and not keep your head above it. In retaliation to the constant allure , I try to think like the Deep State and see where that leads me.

When I put my head into a Deep State frame of mind, I pull together the facts of what HAS happened relative to what is NOW happening and see if there is a pattern that elucidates a grander plan. For example, after Obama got into office, his power was seriously reduced by the first mid-terms -- in 2010. Also, by those first mid-terms, the Deep State had focused on developing, and taking, a lot of control of the down ballot offices throughout the US.

It's critical to note what also happened in 2010! The national census was taken. When the results of the 2010 census came out, which party was firmly positioned to gerrymander the voting districts all over the US? Of course, the political action arm of the Deep State -- the Republican Party .

So, the Deep State has, with the help of some of their wealthy and semi- powerful servants -- like the Koch brothers -- were excitingly looking forward to taking political control of the US for the next decade. Their gerrymandered districts throughout the States were going to give them firm dominance of the Electoral College for the next ten years. They were not only going to load up Congress and the Supremes, but the Presidency was surely destined for the likes of Jeb, Ted or maybe a Rubio " even a Pence would do . In any event, the votes of the voting public wouldn't really matter -- other than serve as just another distraction for those who could be duped into playing around in politics.

Oops, what they had n't count ed on was a wealthy interloper jumping into the middle of their game. The Deep State is used to allowing politicians into positions of power, who can be controlled. Suddenly, they realize d that they had intentionally insured that an out of control and unanticipated Bozo could be ruining their game for possibly the next eight years. What if he impulsively start ed a serious war with a serious country that actually has the ability to fight back? Of course, t he war industry is obviously where the big money is, but not if it gets out of control and completely ruins "the ir" world!

Oh, what to do with a wacka doo? Well, after the JFK fiasco , killing him became to risky and difficult to try to pull off again . Why not just use the old reliable D iscredit T echnique? That's the ticket, g et him impeached and that would give them Mike Pence, who is terribly controllable. So, the Deep State punches all the buttons and pulls all the ir power strings in to the media, the intelligence folks, the pols, etc. in order to slam Trump around enough to get him kicked out of the way.

These days , when I look at events from th e perspective of all the turmoil flowing through the news -- and now disorienting fake news -- as well as the minor " major" events; all of the distracting hacking/leaking/peeing who did what to who m and when, type s of junk designed to keep us rubes busy buzzing among ourselves and out of their way, I just have to smile and marvel at the amazing practiced control that the Deep State has in their intricate, long range, manipulation of the rest of us.

Is there any way we can still reach for the flush handle and send the lot of them to the sewer? Since non-violent power is the result of greedy psycho/sociopaths, shouldn't we look at legal methods to eliminate those individuals from positions of power?