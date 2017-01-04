Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

House Republicans Dive into the Swamp

By       Message John Nichols     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 29155
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)
- Advertisement -

From The Nation

A scheme to gut ethics oversight revealed the true character of GOP members of the House and their so-called leadership.

House Speaker Paul Ryan
House Speaker Paul Ryan
(image by marketplace.org)   License   DMCA   Details

Stung by instant and overwhelming outrage at the audacity of their plan to gut the oversight authority of the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, House Republicans have reversed course.

For now.

But don't think that Tuesday's decision to maintain existing OCE rules means that House Republicans have suddenly embraced ethics and transparency.

The swamp remains. And it has some powerful defenders in DC.

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump pledged that he would "drain the swamp" in Washington. The president-elect's cabinet picks suggest he has experienced a change of heart with regard to his promise to crack down on special-interest corruption of the governing process. Instead of draining the swamp, Trump is stocking it with bottom feeders.

- Advertisement -

House Republicans are, for the most part, fine with that. They've been diving into the swamp for years, and they have never been excited about the drainage project.

House Speaker Paul Ryan -- the Wall Street errand boy who regularly abandons conservative principles and ideals in order to support bank bailouts and crony capitalism, the self-absorbed careerist who willingly sacrifices the honor of the Republican Party in order to remake "the party of Lincoln" as "the party of Trump" -- has a sordid history of abandoning the high road at the first hint that doing what's right might impinge on his relentless pursuit of personal and partisan power.

In late December, Bloomberg Politics revealed that Ryan and his Republican colleagues were plotting to attack transparency by punishing members of the House who livestream activity on the House floor. Proposing fines and ethics inquiries as tools to prevent members from broadcasting reports of protests -- such as last summer's 25-hour sit-in by Democrats protesting the refusal of Ryan and Republican leaders to allow honest debate on gun policy -- the speaker and his allies reportedly developed a plan that Bloomberg revealed could hit members with "a $500 fine through deductions to their paychecks for a first offense of using electronic photography or audio or visual recording, as well as for broadcasting from the chamber's floor. A $2,500 fine would be leveled for the next such offense and each subsequent violation."

This week, the House Republican assault on transparency and ethical behavior got even swampier. The House Republican Caucus -- moving at the behest of Judiciary Committee chair Bob Goodlatte (R-Virginia) -- voted Monday to effectively gut oversight by severely weakening the Office of Congressional Ethics. "The office currently has free rein, enabling investigators to pursue allegations and then recommend further action to the House Ethics Committee as they see fit," Politico reported. "Now, the office would be under the thumb of lawmakers themselves. The proposal also appears to limit the scope of the office's work by barring them from considering anonymous tips against lawmakers. And it would stop the office from disclosing the findings of some of their investigations, as they currently do after the recommendations go to House Ethics." Under the GOP plan, the Office of Congressional Complaint Review would be so constricted in its authority that it could not "refer any matter directly to any law-enforcement agency."

That sparked an outcry.

- Advertisement -

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) officials decried the GOP plan for "returning the House to dark days when ethics violations were rampant and far too often tolerated." Meredith McGehee, chief of policy, programs and strategy at the reform group Issue One, denounced the attack on ethics and transparency as a threat to good government and healthy democracy. "Acting in the literal dark of night while Congress was not in session, Speaker Ryan and his House Republican Conference decided to thumb their noses at the American people," said McGehee. "Eviscerating the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) is a blow to voters of both parties who hope for honest, robust oversight of their elected lawmakers."

By Tuesday morning, calls from constituents were pouring into congressional offices and the House switchboard was overwhelmed. And President-elect Trump was suggesting that House Republicans might want to rethink the timing of their assault on oversight. "With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it...may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS," Trump announced on Twitter.

It's important to note that the president-elect did not take a strong stand for ethics and transparency. Rather, he seemed to suggest that the political optics were bad.

That made sense to top Republicans -- especially members of the House leadership team who had fretted about those optics.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

How Socialists Built America

Bernie Sanders: "I Am Prepared to Run for President of the United States"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 