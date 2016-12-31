- Advertisement -



The Feast of Life is Eternal

(image by Marcello Rollando)



Greed for power over the less powerful is America's top-down malignancy, but Trumpetts cannot produce Amerigeddon without our duplicity. However, if we seek shade in the shadows of infamy -- all inherit the wind of what is past is prologue.

Anachronisms Nixon, Mitch McConnell Bush/Cheney mushroomed America's declining health -- but in 2016, the Hyenas gathered to feast.

"I want to be associated with interesting quotes," asserted Donald Trump. Does the man who would be king, believe humanity is a three-ring circus awaiting a command performance of P. T. Barnum in Fake News Tweets?

We the People don't need a PhD in common sense, because it's readily available to any open mind: 2017 is neither time for silence nor physical violence; boycotting an Inauguration proclaims to the world, we will keep our Democratic Republic, with or without an Electoral College -- proving we've lost neither our souls nor the Good Fight.

However, putting one's faith in, the only thing that can stop a bad man with a gun, is a good man with a gun, is a dementia not excused by a lack of formal education.

Trump is not as much the problem as a reflection of our denying our problems. A Me First mind-set is not new to American politics, news media or elections. Even our Supreme Court has decreed politicized opinion as the whole truth.

Also, Trump is not the first crazy elected president. Nixon's Madman theory, faking finger on the nuclear weapons launch button, to scare the Soviet Union into ending the Vietnam War, utilized eighteen real B-52s loaded with real nuclear bombs for a Dr. Strangelove flyover of Palin's porch!

2016 political and moral loses are a call to action: attention must be paid, to prevent our enslavement to centers of corruption -- not just congressional seats, corporate banking board rooms or K. Street suites -- corruption is also in exploding airbags & phones, over-simplified breaking news and snake oil revivalists.

Follow the money remains wisdom's reward for intelligence.

Considering the untouchable murderous increase in Capone's Chicago -- the moral defeat of fairness, tolerance, curtesy and equality by immorality and political hypocrisy -- and our losses:

* Champions: Cindy Stowell, Gwen Ifill, Zaha Hadid, Mahamid Ali

*Heroes: Elie Wiesel, Shimon Peres, Nancy Reagan, John Glenn

* Artists: Prince, David Bowie, George Michael, Harper Lee, Richard Adams, Jim Harrison, Michael Cimino, Robert Vaughn, Anton Yelchin, Garry Marshall, Alan Rickman, Gene Wilder, and, with Carrie Fisher, R2D2 Kenny Baker -- hope is strained"

But if an American president and Japanese PM can unite in Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor, the remnants of a vile and disorderly 2016 election can defeat Koch Red Mapping, restore Republican Moderates and fuse Democrats and Progressives.

Inspired by the love of Debbie Reynolds, we discover we're as courageous as The Rockettes, J. K. Rowling, Senator Elizabeth Warren, President Barack Obama -- standing tall like Standing Rock on a foundation of solid victories:

