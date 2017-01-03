- Advertisement -

A virtual friend of mine, who happens to be active on this site, sent me this video. It's copyrighted by him, as noted in the video, but I definitely thought it should appear here. You don't need to be Christian or Jewish to appreciate it, and in truth I'd submit it preempts just about anything else you're looking at these days. Thanks, John! P.S. His book, The Peace Dividend, is worth a look too. What a talented individual... peace to us all, indeed. click here

(Article changed on January 3, 2017 at 00:13)

- Advertisement -