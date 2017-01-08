Refresh  
Hack/schmack: the FBI report of emails changed the election

There is a simple way to answer the question: did the FBI, which has a history of hating Clinton, cause a Trump victory with the Comey report of new emails that had been leaked? We can look at the changes in public opinion through examing the polls.

The polls said that Clinton would win the popular vote: she did! The RealClearPolitics average of polls said Clinton would get 48.2% of the votes and Trump would get 46.1. This was the popular vote, not the Electoral College.

How did it turn out? Clinton garnered 48.2 percent of the popular vote, while Trump earned just 46.5 percent.

But Clinton did not win by enough to overcome the misrepresentation of the Electoral College, which gives rural conservatives states more the 3 times the electors, per citizens, than the states where most of us live, states like California and New York, for instance, which have 1 of 5 citizens.

States like Montana and Wyoming with 1 in 500 citizens have 3 electors, or 350% more than Cali and NY. Rural states are conservatives, and so this misrepresentation benefits Republicans. In the Senate it is even worse: Wyoming and Montana, with 3% the population of California, have twice as many Senators and votes.

This makes it easy for corporate money to buy elections by spending in these small states and ignoring those where most people live. Why spend 38 million to buy votes in California, when for 1.3 million, you can buy twice as many in Wyoming and Montana. This discrepancy is the key to how the oligarchs rule, wh with the People have no influence at all. It was designed by the slave owners who wrote the Constitution to allow them, with fewer citizens, to rule, and it worked: the first 7 Presidents were all large slave owners.

The Electoral College misrepresentation is much less but enough, in 2 of the last 3 Presidents, to overturn the actual election results. So Trump, tho losing by nearly 3 million, was able to win the Presidency, a situation in any other country which would be called a coup but which is institutionalized in the US.

How then did the FBI report of new emails effect the election?

Let us look at the average of polls from RCP, before and afer the Comey letter told the media that " the FBI "has learned of the existence" of emails that it previously did not review. In response to this new information, the FBI will now "allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information."

let us recall that the FBI has a history of hating Clinton. I quote from a Guardian article: "Deep antipathy to Hillary Clinton exists within the FBI, multiple bureau sources have told the Guardian, spurring a rapid series of leaks damaging to her campaign just days before the election.

Current and former FBI officials, none of whom were willing or cleared to speak on the record, have described a chaotic internal climate that resulted from outrage over director James Comey's July decision not to recommend an indictment over Clinton's maintenance of a private email server on which classified information transited.

"The FBI is Trumpland," said one current agent

Now to the question of whether the Comey statement moved the polls (they were the focus at the time):

On Oct. 18, ten days before the "October surprise," Clinton was ahead by 6.5 points, or nearly 15%. Two days before the Comey statement, Clinton was ahead by 5.6 votes.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

This analysis is based on two primary sources: the Guardian reports of FBI disdain for Clinton and the polls results which showed a shift after the last FBI disclosure.

The Guardian has a record of independence on US politics. I use its views of FBI attitudes towards Clinton to show a motive.

One reputable survey, an ABC News-Washington Post tracking poll, , showed just a one-point overall lead for Clinton. It asked some voters on Friday evening after the FBI disclosure what they thought and found mostly hardened existing opinions but an influence which could also play a role at the margins.

"About a third of likely voters say they are less likely to support Clinton given FBI director James Comey's disclosure," said pollster Gary Langer. "Given other considerations, 63% say it makes no difference." A third of like voters is 40 million voters!

This polling firm earns an A+ for accuracy by 538, based on its historical record and its accuracy in the recent election. I have no interest in countering kill the messenger arguments but rather I am interested in the role of the FBI in political affairs, going back to Hoover's attempts to demonize Dr. King and more recent attempts to influence US elections.

This danger goes beyond partisan arguments. It is about when the line between intelligence and influence is blurred and affects the final results. Whether the leaks came from Russia or a 14 yr old (Assange) or a 400lb slob (Trump) is not the issue: the issue is whether the FBI disclosures affected the outcome.

My conclusion, based on my sources, is that it did. The Law and Order candidate got the help he needed from the chief law and order institution in the nation. I can find no other explanation for how the Clinton lead disappeared after the FBI intervened, given that 40 million voters found reason to be "less likely to support Clinton in an election where she lost the Electoral votes by about 100,000.

