HERstory was made: Norfolk, VA

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

As the Women's March on Washington bloomed in DC, millions of people participated in Sister Marches in the US and in over 80 countries around the globe. Photos of the Washington Mall showed many more people there today than at the inauguration, yesterday. Most of today's photos have a decidedly pinkish tint to them, from the pink p*ssy hats. One gal knit hers, and told me that when she went back to get more yarn, all the local stores were sold out of pink!

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Anna Bruffy of Sea Side Fiber Arts wearing one of the p*ssy caps she makes
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details
Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

From the Women's March on Washington website:

Mission & Vision

We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families - recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.

OUR MISSION

The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us - immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault - and our communities are hurting and scared. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear.

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women's March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.

We support the advocacy and resistance movements that reflect our multiple and intersecting identities. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us. This march is the first step towards unifying our communities, grounded in new relationships, to create change from the grassroots level up. We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society. We work peacefully while recognizing there is no true peace without justice and equity for all.

HEAR OUR VOICE.

Their pdf of Unity Principles is here. www.womensmarch.com/principles/

Sister march, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

The Sister March in Norfolk, Virginia had an estimated 1200-1500 participants. Norfolk is on the Chesapeake Bay and is home to the largest Naval base in the world. One of Virginia's oldest cities, it has a population of just under a quarter million.

Sister march, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

The Norfolk Sister March grew so large that the original site was abandoned in favor of a larger venue at the Chrysler Museum of Art. The volunteers who put it together did an extraordinary job because everything ran smoothly. The event was a powerful, peaceful, respectful expression of solidarity, hope and commitment to a better world. There were a very small number of "anti-" signs; almost all the signage seemed to point toward positive change.

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

My photo album follows. I asked for permission to post their photo here on OpEdNews before each photo was taken. (I don't post photos of minors however, even though some of them wanted to be posted online! So those are cropped.)

Feelin' the love...

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Lots of babies, kids and strollers ...

Babies at the Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Strollers at the Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Little girl at the Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

and a few wheelchairs...

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

significant others...

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

and Wonderdog.

Wonderdog at sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Support from the second story:

Signs from a second story window at the Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details
Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

After the speakers, the marchers left on a 3/4 mile march...

Sister march, Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Plenty of people were carrying posters in favor of gun control, so it was ironic that the march ended up at Bob's:

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details
The author at the Sister march, Norfolk VA. 01.21.17
(image by Meryl Ann Butler)   License   DMCA   Details

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

