Joe Libertelli and young friend

My guest today is Joe Libertelli a long-time grassroots progressive activist.

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome to OpEdNews, Joe. You wrote a headliner article, The Opportunity in this Crisis . It's quite a comprehensive piece and clearly took a lot of time and effort. Why did you write it?

Joe Libertelli: Ha - well, most of the ideas in the article have been percolating in my mind and among my activist friends for many years, but I suppose I will have to thank the - alleged - election of Donald Trump for forcing my writing hand!

JB: First things first. Why do you say "alleged" when referring to the recent election?

JL: Well, since 2004, I have been involved with what is called the "Election Integrity" movement, which has uncovered some strong evidence that the so-called "official" vote totals have been doctored electronically by those with access - which are the Republican-supporting electronic voting companies. In 2004, there was a pronounced "red shift" - a phrase borrowed from physics, but which we use to describe the unexplained change in the Republican (red) direction from the exit polls (which prior to 2004 had always been extremely accurate) to the so-called official results. The 2016 presidential election fits this pattern. Thus, in addition to the fact that Mr. Trump lost the popular vote by nearly three million - despite all the well known voter suppression techniques employed by Republicans nationally - there is much evidence that he did not fairly win the Electoral College tally either.

I came to be involved with the Election Integrity movement in an odd way. In 2004, one of my best friends, a guy I met in 7th grade Spanish class, Steve Freeman, was stunned by the shift from the presidential exit poll predictions to the supposed official result. Based on his understanding of what exit polls are, Steve, who has a PhD in Business Systems from MIT and is quite fluent with numbers, thought that such a shift was not at all likely. Searching the web, he found the work of Jonathan Simon, who had captured the unadjusted exit polls online on election eve. Steve crunched the numbers, saw that the chances for such a shift were WAY beyond the expected margin of error, and became convinced that fraud had occurred. Having just helped another friend, Tim Carpenter, start Progressive Democrats of America (largely from the energy of the Kucinich primary campaign), I was able to work with PDA to help Steve publicize a monograph on the subject that became quite widely distributed, and which eventually became the basis for his book, "Was the 2004 Presidential Election Stolen?" Bobby Kennedy Jr. went into the issues and quoted Steve here.

JB: Exit polls are considered to be the gold standard for evaluating elections worldwide. How is it that what works well everywhere else is so off here?

JL: Well, basically, people in the Election Integrity movement believe the exit polls are right and the official results are wrong. In 2006 or so, Steve Freeman debated Warren Mitofsky, essentially the founder of exit polling, at the Philadelphia Statistical Society (keep them in mind for a really HOT date!) on the topic of Steve's book. Rather than challenging Steve, Mitofsky used his time to defend the science of exit polling! More recently, Jonathan Simon, author of Code Red: Computerized Election Fraud (2014) has explained that because of the consistent "red shift" between exit polls and so-called actual results, pollsters have actually begun fudging their data in an attempt at accurate prediction. But, to answer your question, we believe the votes have been consistently altered - "hacked" - in favor of Republicans since 2004.

JB: You mentioned before that not only were the election results falsely skewed but also the Electoral College voting. What did you meant by that? Tell us more, please.

JL: Oh - no, it's the same thing - I just meant that if the official vote count has been altered to the point where the wrong person is said to have won a given state, then, obviously, the electoral votes will be incorrectly awarded - and, when this happens enough, it can change the election results.

JB: Got it. Let's get back to your piece, The Opportunity in this Crisis. As a long-time progressive, one might expect to find you in the doldrums following this election. But that doesn't seem to be true. I'm sure many of our readers will be interested to hear why you're not.

JL: I acknowledge that there is good reason to mourn. I have friends who are climate change activists. One has long advocated a revenue-neutral carbon tax, and is simply terrified that Trump will take us in the exact wrong direction and that, for example, the rate of methane hydrate released from permafrost will accelerate, exacerbating already declining albedo effect, etc., and that uncontrolled warming is now inevitable. That may be true. And I have other friends who are equally justifiably horrified and outraged by continued unnecessary police violence, disproportionately levied against the poor and non straight white populations that will no longer have the potential to be held in check by the US Justice Department. And I have other friends - and students at UDC Clarke School of Law - who are terrified by the prospect of mass deportations. All of these concerns - and many more - are valid and warranted by what Trump says he stands for and by the kind of team he has been assembling.

But, at the same time, there are other, more hopeful trends. We can't forget the Bernie Sanders campaign and what a triumph it was! Sanders - and all of us who helped build the progressive movement for decades - all but won the Democratic primaries. That a septuagenarian transplanted NY socialist Jew from Vermont captured the hearts and minds of so many millions of our youth - because of his progressive message - is about the most heartening thing I have witnessed in my political life, which will soon be entering its fifth decade. There is every indication that if people had any idea of how well he was going to do, hundreds of thousands more would have supported him - people who supported Hillary because they believed she was more electable. And he would have run away with the primaries and been president now (as amazing, frankly, as that sounds). So, first of all, we can't forget that, and the opportunity to build upon it.

Secondly, we can't forget that the long-term demographic trends are on our side. Young people, overall, supported Bernie and Hillary. And, while I am a white man, I rejoice in the fact that America is becoming more black and brown. The Republicans realize this and have committed to, essentially, cheating to maintain power. We need to view all their conniving, their myriad techniques of voter suppression, the election theft, as transparently desperate acts - and acts that authentic conservatives would not support.

