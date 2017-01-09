- Advertisement -



Signs of Madison's Tea Party: .Where is the birth certificate?.

A prime example of that occurred just last week, when I -- in my guise as a humble seller of books -- came across what has to be the most eerily prescient work by someone I used to pillory on a regular basis.



The person in question is none other than Jerome "Doctor Feelgood" Corsi -- one of the many so-called experts who hitched their wagon to the birther bull -- the sad and sorry notion that our all-too-soon-to-be-former President was not eligible to hold that office due to the circumstances of his birth.

He wasn't the only one, of course. There were many of them -- many, many, many of them. At times it seemed like a week didn't go by when someone new was hustling alongside that poor, overworked bullock as it slowly plodded forward to an unknown destination, hoping to rope their ramshackle wagon to its back as well.



But there was something especially sad about Dr. Corsi. Maybe it was just his seeming earnestness as he went about his work. Maybe it was the really poor timing of his long-awaited meisterwerk "Where's the Birth Certificate?" -- released less than a month after Obama finally obliged him, and made fools of them all yet again.



Or maybe it's because, to look at the man, you might think he went home every night with a broken heart because someone didn't love him.



Well, score one for Doctor Feelgood; he literally took the words right out of my mouth with his new book "Goodnight Obama" -- a right-wing send-up of the ever-parody-ready "Goodnight Moon."

