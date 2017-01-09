Refresh  
Goodnight Birthers -- Everywhere

Signs of Madison's Tea Party: .Where is the birth certificate?.
Signs of Madison's Tea Party: .Where is the birth certificate?.
There are times when I am convinced that H.P Lovecraft knew a lot more than he was telling. "The world is indeed comic, but the joke is on Mankind."

A prime example of that occurred just last week, when I -- in my guise as a humble seller of books -- came across what has to be the most eerily prescient work by someone I used to pillory on a regular basis.

The person in question is none other than Jerome "Doctor Feelgood" Corsi -- one of the many so-called experts who hitched their wagon to the birther bull -- the sad and sorry notion that our all-too-soon-to-be-former President was not eligible to hold that office due to the circumstances of his birth.

He wasn't the only one, of course. There were many of them -- many, many, many of them. At times it seemed like a week didn't go by when someone new was hustling alongside that poor, overworked bullock as it slowly plodded forward to an unknown destination, hoping to rope their ramshackle wagon to its back as well.

But there was something especially sad about Dr. Corsi. Maybe it was just his seeming earnestness as he went about his work. Maybe it was the really poor timing of his long-awaited meisterwerk "Where's the Birth Certificate?" -- released less than a month after Obama finally obliged him, and made fools of them all yet again.

Or maybe it's because, to look at the man, you might think he went home every night with a broken heart because someone didn't love him.

Well, score one for Doctor Feelgood; he literally took the words right out of my mouth with his new book "Goodnight Obama" -- a right-wing send-up of the ever-parody-ready "Goodnight Moon."

The book (which DOES have good art, I'll admit) veers from cute to sinister like a drunk trying to make it home on time from the bar across town. He pokes "fun" at Obamacare, at executive orders, at enemies foreign and domestic, and the like.

And, as you'd expect, he gets one last dig in at the birth certificate, as if he can't help embarrassing himself one last time.

And I thought "really?" Followed by "seriously?"

And then, at last, I knew that it was time to put the capstone on my own work against their behalf, now that the whole kerfluffle is about to become a historical issue, rather than an ongoing concern...

... except that it really isn't.
In 2012, after Obama's re-election, I thought the matter was pretty much closed and stopped actively reporting on it. I figured that anyone who continued to hang onto bull by that point was more worthy of pity than mockery, and was tired of shooting fish in a barrel anyway.

But then, lo and behold -- against all sense and sanity, but as proof positive of the short memory of the American electorate -- one of the birthers got elected President.

The world of book publishing moves excruciatingly slow, most of the time. There is no way Mr. Corsi could have known, when the book was put into production, that it would be Trump in the White House instead of Clinton. In fact, I'm willing to bet that, like most American conservatives, he probably thought Hillary would either coast or squeak to victory, regardless of what may have said in public.

So the fact that "Goodnight Obama" is not a pathetic last squeak from one of the last people tied to the bull -- still heading for the cliff, one hoof-plod at a tome -- but an evil last laugh of sorts is something akin to a miracle.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://rant-farm.blogspot.com/

J. Edward Tremlett is a lot of things, currently. He's back in the states after a seven-year stint in Dubai, UAE. He's been published in such diverse places as The American Partisan, the International American, The End is Nigh, Pyramid Magazine
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

As for what that small but funny exception was, I'm sure those who paid attention will figure it out :)

Submitted on Monday, Jan 9, 2017 at 7:29:48 PM

