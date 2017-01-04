- Advertisement -

This teenager blew me away years ago with this video. I watched it probably a dozen or more times, and again recently when my wife showed it to me on her laptop.

Hands down, it applies to The Donald. We absolutely need a good dose of humor, now more than ever. The video is 3 1/2 minutes and I think it's fair to say you'll be glad you watched it--and likely rewatch it and pass it along without any prompting from me. Thank you Will Ferrell.

I am reminded of Mark Twain who observed that humor is a greatly underused tool for effecting political change. And also of David Brower, considered by many to be the leader of the modern environmental movement, who maintained and complained that environmentalists take themselves far too seriously. Understandably, he noted, adding that we'd get more mileage and have more fun doing the tedious work that so badly needs doing.

