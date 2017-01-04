Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

George Bush imitation (more appropriate now than when it was done)

By       Message Daniel Geery     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (65 fans)
- Advertisement -

click here

This teenager blew me away years ago with this video. I watched it probably a dozen or more times, and again recently when my wife showed it to me on her laptop.

Hands down, it applies to The Donald. We absolutely need a good dose of humor, now more than ever. The video is 3 1/2 minutes and I think it's fair to say you'll be glad you watched it--and likely rewatch it and pass it along without any prompting from me. Thank you Will Ferrell.

I am reminded of Mark Twain who observed that humor is a greatly underused tool for effecting political change. And also of David Brower, considered by many to be the leader of the modern environmental movement, who maintained and complained that environmentalists take themselves far too seriously. Understandably, he noted, adding that we'd get more mileage and have more fun doing the tedious work that so badly needs doing.

(Article changed on January 4, 2017 at 21:32)

(Article changed on January 4, 2017 at 21:33)

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.hyperblimp.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Living on Sunshine, Underground & Off the Grid.

Rocky Anderson: "Not a Snowball's Chance in Hell!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 116 articles, 2919 quicklinks, 11080 comments, 177 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

I still can't seem to embed these videos right! Or capture a scene from one. But if you click here or above, you should see what I'm trying to link to.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 4, 2017 at 9:30:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 